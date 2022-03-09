SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021; PROVIDES FULL YEAR 2022 OPERATIONAL AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE:SD) today announced financial and operational results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Recent Highlights

2021 net cash (1) increased by $131.3 million year-over-year to $139.5 million , which represents net cash of $3.80 per share of common stock issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021

Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $113.5 million in 2021 compared to $53.4 million in the prior year

Generated net income of $116.7 million , or $3.21 per share in 2021. Adjusted net income was $96.3 million , or $2.65 per share

Announced 2022 operational and capital expenditure guidance, including the drilling and completion of 9 new wells on the Company's Northwest Stack acreage and the continuation of its high-return well reactivation program

Decreased Adjusted G&A (2) by $5.8 million to $8.3 million , or $1.22 per Boe , from $14.1 million , or $1.62 per Boe, in the prior year

As of December 31, 2021 , the Company returned 129 wells to production that were previously curtailed due to the 2020 commodity price downturn contributing to a flat Mid-Continent production profile over the course of the year

Decreased 2021 LOE by $7.4 million to $36.0 million , or $5.30 per Boe, from $43.4 million , or $4.99 per Boe, in the prior year

Financial Results & Update

Profitability & Realized Pricing

For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $36.8 million, or $1.01 per share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $43.9 million. After adjusting for certain items, the Company's adjusted net income(2) amounted to $32.9 million, or $0.90 per share, operating cash flow(2) totaled $37.3 million and adjusted EBITDA was $37.5 million for the quarter. The Company defines and reconciles adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in supporting tables at the conclusion of this press release.

Fourth quarter realized oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids prices, before the impact of derivatives,(3) were $75.72, $3.94 and $28.39, respectively, compared to $69.40, $2.89 and $26.93 in the prior quarter.

For the full year 2021, the Company reported net income of $116.7 million, or $3.21 per share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $110.3 million. After adjusting for certain items, the Company's adjusted net income amounted to $96.3 million, or $2.65 per share, operating cash flow totaled $112.7 million and adjusted EBITDA was $113.5 million for the year.

Operating Costs

During the fourth quarter of 2021, lease operating expense ("LOE") was $9.7 million or $5.74 per Boe compared to $9.1 million, or $5.27 per Boe in the prior quarter.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, general and administrative expense ("G&A") was $2.8 million, or $1.67 per Boe compared to $2.2 million, or $1.29 per Boe in the prior quarter. Adjusted G&A(2) was $2.5 million, or $1.46 per Boe during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $2.0 million, or $1.15 per Boe in the prior quarter.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company did not repurchase any shares during the fourth quarter, under the Program announced in August 2021, which authorizes the Company to purchase an aggregate of $25.0 million of the Company's common stock, in accordance with Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act. Subject to applicable rules and regulations, repurchases under the Program can be made from time to time in open markets at the Company's discretion, and in compliance with safe harbor provisions, or in privately negotiated transactions. The Program does not require any specific number of shares be acquired and can be discontinued by the Company's Board of Directors at any time.

Operational Results & Update

Production

Production totaled 1,697 MBoe (18.4 MBoed, 13% oil, 34% NGLs and 53% natural gas) for the quarter and 6,793 MBoe (18.6 MBoed, 14% oil, 33% NGLs and 53% natural gas) for the full year of 2021. Total production includes North Park Basin prior to February 5, 2021.

Production in the Mid-Continent totaled 1,697 MBoe ( 18.4 MBoed , 13% oil, 34% NGLs and 53% natural gas) for the quarter and 6,726 MBoe ( 18.4 MBoed , 13% oil, 34% NGLs and 53% natural gas) for the full year of 2021.

2022 Development Program

The Company plans to drill and complete 9 new wells with high rates of return on its previously delineated Northwest Stack acreage in 2022. Sustained increases in commodity prices, along with SandRidge's position as a low-cost operator in the area, will help the Company deliver strong full-cycle returns through its budgeted drilling program. In addition to these new wells, the Company plans to continue its well reactivation program throughout the year. These development plans are reflected in the 2022 Operational and Capital Expenditure Guidance section of this press release.

Well Reactivation Program

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company continued returning wells to production that were previously curtailed due to the commodity price downturn in the first half of 2020 and, in many cases, improving their production potential through modest capital improvements. Focused efforts to improve operating costs, along with commodity prices rebounding from their 2020 lows, have bolstered the economics of these well reactivation projects. High rates of return and low execution risk support the Company's belief that these projects represent an efficient use of capital. As of December 31, 2021, the Company brought 129 wells back online. Approximately 108 of these wells required workovers to return to service and accounted for capital expenditures of $7.0 million and expense dollars of $1.2 million. The balance of the wells required little to no expense to reactivate.

Proved Developed PV-10

As outlined in the table below under "Year End 2021 Estimated Proved Reserves," SandRidge's SEC proved developed reserve PV-10 is approximately $433.0 million. Management believes the unaudited proved developed PV-10 reserve value of SandRidge's Mid-Continent assets to be approximately $546.0 million,(4) with an effective date of January 1, 2022, as routinely updated from the Company's engineered year-end reserves, consistent with standard industry reserve practice using NYMEX strip pricing as of March 2, 2022.

Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG")

SandRidge maintains its Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") commitment. The Company continues to investigate the technical feasibility and commercial viability of Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Sequestration ("CCUS") potential across the Company's owned and operated infrastructure footprint through its previously announced partnership with the University of Oklahoma. Additionally, SandRidge maintains its commitment to not engage in the routine flaring of produced natural gas.

Year End 2021 Estimated Proved Reserves

Proved reserves increased from 36.9 MMBoe at December 31, 2020 to 71.3 MMBoe at December 31, 2021, primarily as a result of positive revisions of 43.3 MMBoe associated with the increase in year-end SEC commodity prices for oil and natural gas, reduction in expenses, improved realizations and other improvements, 2021 well reactivation program and purchases of 1.4 MMBoe of proved reserves. The Company also recorded 2021 production totaling 6.8 MMBoe and a decrease of 3.6 MMBoe primarily due to the sale of NPB assets.



Oil MBbls

NGLs MBbls

Gas MMcf

Equivalent MBoe(5)

Standardized

Measure /PV-

10 $MM Proved Reserves, December 31, 2020 8,485

11,245

102,893

36,879

$ 105 Revisions of previous estimates(6) 3,627

14,924

148,736

43,340



Acquisitions of new reserves 135

438

5,235

1,446



Sales of reserves in place (3,440)

(28)

(716)

(3,587)



Production (957)

(2,266)

(21,417)

(6,793)



Proved Reserves, December 31, 2021 7,850

24,313

234,731

71,285

$ 433





















2022 Operational and Capital Expenditure Guidance

In 2022, the Company plans to spend $34 - $42 million in drilling and completions ("D&C") capital and $7 - $8 million in non-D&C capital. Total production for 2022 is projected to be 5.6 - 6.8 MMBoe. Other operational guidance details can be found on the "2022 Operational and Capital Expenditure Guidance" table below.

Liquidity and Capital Structure

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $139.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash. As of March 7, 2022, the Company's cash on hand, including restricted cash, was approximately $161.0 million. The Company repaid its outstanding term loan and terminated its credit facility in early September. As of March 9, 2022, the Company had no remaining term or revolving debt obligations.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results as well as an updated investor presentation on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10:00 am CT. The conference call can be accessed by registering online at https://conferencingportals.com/event/zyeigzBU at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the participant number and conference ID provided upon registration. The presentation will be made available on the Company's website at http://investors.sandridgeenergy.com/Investor-Relations/.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via SandRidge's website, www.sandridgeenergy.com, under Investor Relations/Presentation & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website for 30 days.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operations is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and Kansas. Further information can be found at www.sandridgeenergy.com.

-Tables to Follow-







(1) Net Cash is defined as total cash and cash equivalents less total debt. (2) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section at the end of this press release for non-GAAP financial measures definitions. (3) See "Operational and Financial Statistics" section at the end of this press release for impacts of derivatives on commodity price realizations. (4) Management's internal unaudited proved developed reserve PV-10, utilizing forward-looking pricing and other assumptions, do not reflect audited or engineered SEC historical price-based reserves, as routinely updated from the Company's year-end reserves, consistent with industry practice. Pricing assumptions include March 2, 2022 NYMEX strip pricing (next twelve months average WTI of $94.08 per Bbl and average Henry Hub of $4.90 per Mcf) as well as price realizations and lease operating expense, based on a historical twelve-month trailing average. (5) Equivalent Boe are calculated using an energy equivalent ratio of six Mcf of natural gas to one Bbl of oil. Using an energy-equivalent ratio does not factor in price differences and energy-equivalent prices may differ significantly among produced products. (6) Revisions include changes due to previous quantity estimates, pricing, and productions costs.

2022 Operational and Capital Expenditure Guidance

Presented below is the Company's operational and capital expenditure guidance for 2022.



2022 Guidance Production

Oil (MMBbls) 0.9 - 1.1 Natural Gas Liquids (MMBbls) 1.8 - 2.2 Total Liquids (MMBbls) 2.7 - 3.3 Natural Gas (Bcf) 17.5 - 21.0 Total (MMBoe) 5.6 - 6.8



Capital Expenditures

Drilling & Completions ("D&C") $34 - $42 million Non-D&C $7 - $8 million Total Capital Expenditures (excl. acquisitions and plugging and abandonment) $41 - $50 million



Expenses

Lease Operating Expenses ("LOE") $33 - $41 million Adjusted General & Administrative ("G&A") Expenses (1) $8.5 - $11.5 million Severance and Ad Valorem Taxes (% of Revenue) 6.0% - 7.0%



Price Differentials

Oil (% of WTI) ~97% NGL (% of WTI) ~30% Natural Gas (% of HH) ~70%







(1) Adjusted G&A expense is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has defined this measure at the conclusion of this press release under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Operational and Financial Statistics

Information regarding the Company's production, pricing, costs and earnings is presented below:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Production - Total (1)













Oil (MBbl) 223

428

957

2,084 NGL (MBbl) 581

598

2,267

2,694 Natural Gas (MMcf) 5,358

5,474

21,417

23,552 Oil equivalent (MBoe) 1,697

1,938

6,793

8,703 Daily production (MBoed) 18.4

21.1

18.6

23.8















Average price per unit













Realized oil price per barrel - as reported $ 75.72

$ 38.18

$ 65.10

$ 35.33 Realized impact of derivatives per barrel —

—

—

4.77 Net realized price per barrel $ 75.72

$ 38.18

$ 65.10

$ 40.10















Realized NGL price per barrel - as reported $ 28.39

$ 9.12

$ 22.42

$ 6.67 Realized impact of derivatives per barrel (0.57)

—

(0.14)

— Net realized price per barrel $ 27.82

$ 9.12

$ 22.28

$ 6.67















Realized natural gas price per Mcf - as reported $ 3.94

$ 1.56

$ 2.60

$ 0.97 Realized impact of derivatives per Mcf (0.36)

(0.98)

(0.09)

(0.17) Net realized price per Mcf $ 3.58

$ 0.58

$ 2.51

$ 0.80















Realized price per Boe - as reported $ 32.11

$ 15.64

$ 24.86

$ 13.15 Net realized price per Boe - including impact of derivatives $ 30.80

$ 12.90

$ 24.53

$ 13.83















Average cost per Boe













Lease operating $ 5.74

$ 5.69

$ 5.30

$ 4.99 Production, ad valorem, and other taxes $ 1.76

$ 1.16

$ 1.46

$ 1.11 Depletion (2) $ 1.52

$ 2.38

$ 1.38

$ 5.79















Income (loss) per share













Income (loss) per share applicable to common stockholders













Basic $ 1.01

$ (0.01)

$ 3.21

$ (7.77) Diluted $ 0.99

$ (0.01)

$ 3.13

$ (7.77)















Adjusted net income (loss) per share available to common stockholders













Basic $ 0.90

$ 0.06

$ 2.65

$ (0.20) Diluted $ 0.89

$ 0.06

$ 2.58

$ (0.20)















Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)













Basic 36,618

35,808

36,393

35,689 Diluted 37,031

35,808

37,271

35,689















(1) Includes North Park Basin prior to February 5.













(2) Includes accretion of asset retirement obligation.















Capital Expenditures

The table below presents actual results of the Company's capital expenditures for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

(In thousands)

(In thousands)







Drilling, completion and capital workovers $ 3,671

$ 10,045 Other capital expenditures 438

905 Total Capital Expenditures $ 4,109

$ 10,950 (excluding acquisitions and plugging and abandonment)







Derivative Contracts

The table below sets forth the Company's open derivative contracts as of December 31, 2021.





Notional

Units

Weighted Average

Fixed Price per Unit NGL Price Swaps: January 2022 - February 2022

1,042,000

Gallons

$ 1.20 Natural Gas Price Swaps: January 2022 - February 2022

720,000

MMBtu

$ 4.07

Capitalization

The Company's capital structure as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 is presented below:



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020









(In thousands) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 139,524

$ 28,266







Credit facility $ —

$ 20,000 Total debt —

20,000







Stockholders' equity





Common stock 37

36 Warrants 88,520

88,520 Additional paid-in capital 1,062,737

1,062,220 Accumulated deficit (905,972)

(1,022,710) Total SandRidge Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity 245,322

128,066







Total capitalization $ 245,322

$ 148,066

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2019 Revenues











Oil, natural gas and NGL

$ 168,882

$ 114,450

$ 266,104 Other

—

526

741 Total revenues

168,882

114,976

266,845 Expenses











Lease operating expenses

35,999

43,431

90,938 Production, ad valorem, and other taxes

9,918

9,634

19,394 Depreciation and depletion—oil and natural gas

9,372

50,349

146,874 Depreciation and amortization—other

6,073

7,736

11,684 Impairment

—

256,399

409,574 General and administrative

9,675

15,327

32,058 Restructuring expenses

792

2,733

— Employee termination benefits

49

8,433

4,792 Loss (gain) on derivative contracts

2,251

(5,765)

(1,094) (Gain) loss on sale of assets

(18,952)

(100)

— Other operating (income) expense

(382)

306

(608) Total expenses

54,795

388,483

713,612 Income (loss) from operations

114,087

(273,507)

(446,767) Other income (expense)











Interest expense, net

(404)

(1,998)

(2,974) Other income (expense), net

3,055

(2,494)

436 Total other income (expense)

2,651

(4,492)

(2,538) Income (loss) before income taxes

116,738

(277,999)

(449,305) Income tax expense (benefit)

—

(646)

— Net income (loss)

$ 116,738

$ (277,353)

$ (449,305) Net income (loss) per share











Basic

$ 3.21

$ (7.77)

$ (12.68) Diluted

$ 3.13

$ (7.77)

$ (12.68) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding











Basic

36,393

35,689

35,427 Diluted

37,271

35,689

35,427

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 137,260

$ 22,130 Restricted cash - other 2,264

6,136 Accounts receivable, net 21,505

19,576 Prepaid expenses 626

2,890 Other current assets 80

80 Total current assets 161,735

50,812 Oil and natural gas properties, using full cost method of accounting





Proved 1,454,016

1,463,950 Unproved 12,255

17,964 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and impairment (1,373,217)

(1,375,692)

93,054

106,222 Other property, plant and equipment, net 97,791

103,118 Other assets 332

680 Total assets $ 352,912

$ 260,832







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 45,779

$ 51,426 Asset retirement obligation 17,606

16,467 Derivative contracts 21

— Other current liabilities 627

984 Total current liabilities 64,033

68,877 Long-term debt —

20,000 Asset retirement obligation 41,762

40,701 Other long-term obligations 1,795

3,188 Total liabilities 107,590

132,766 Stockholders' Equity





Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 36,675 issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2021 and 35,928 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 37

36 Warrants 88,520

88,520 Additional paid-in capital 1,062,737

1,062,220 Accumulated deficit (905,972)

(1,022,710) Total stockholders' equity 245,322

128,066 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 352,912

$ 260,832

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Cash Flows

(In thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income (loss) $ 116,738

$ (277,353)

$ (449,305) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities









Provision for doubtful accounts (2,329)

3,202

16 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 15,445

58,085

158,558 Impairment —

256,399

409,574 Debt issuance costs amortization 57

792

558 Write off of debt issuance costs 174

—

142 Loss (gain) on derivative contracts 2,251

(5,765)

(1,094) Cash (paid) received on settlement of derivative contracts (2,230)

5,879

6,266 Gain on sale of assets (18,952)

(100)

— Stock-based compensation 1,394

3,012

4,254 Other 144

149

(187) Changes in operating assets and liabilities increasing (decreasing) cash









Receivables 841

5,867

15,829 Prepaid expenses 2,264

452

(714) Other current assets —

458

(301) Other assets and liabilities, net (1,212)

1,134

(610) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,241)

(12,968)

(17,217) Asset retirement obligations (2,084)

(3,081)

(4,445) Net cash provided by operating activities 110,260

36,162

121,324 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment (11,583)

(8,762)

(191,678) Acquisition of assets (3,545)

(3,701)

236 Purchase of other property and equipment (59)

—

— Proceeds from sale of assets 38,160

37,556

1,593 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 22,973

25,093

(189,849) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from borrowings —

59,000

211,096 Repayments of borrowings (20,000)

(96,500)

(153,596) Reduction of financing lease liability (1,024)

(1,233)

(1,374) Debt issuance costs (75)

(160)

(911) Cash paid for tax withholdings on vested stock awards (899)

(64)

(367) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 23

—

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (21,975)

(38,957)

54,848 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH 111,258

22,298

(13,677) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of year 28,266

5,968

19,645 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 139,524

$ 28,266

$ 5,968 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information









Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ (177)

$ (1,260)

$ (2,157) Cash received for income taxes $ —

$ 616

$ — Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities









Purchase of PP&E in accounts payable $ 1,029

$ 396

$ 4,592 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for financing lease obligations $ 1,258

$ 67

$ 3,347 Carrying values of properties exchanged $ —

$ 3,890

$ 5,384













Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Below is additional disclosure regarding each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Operating Cash Flow

The Company defines operating cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the following table. Operating cash flow is a supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, rating agencies and others who follow the industry as an indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service or incur additional debt. The Company also uses this measure because operating cash flow relates to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that the Company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. Further, operating cash flow allows the Company to compare its operating performance and return on capital with those of other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

















(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 43,945

$ 8,806

$ 110,260

$ 36,162 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (6,641)

(646)

2,432

8,138 Operating cash flow $ 37,304

$ 8,160

$ 112,692

$ 44,300

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization - other and depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented herein, is EBITDA excluding items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results such as items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides useful additional information used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, ratings agencies and others who follow the industry for analysis of the Company's financial and operating performance on a recurring basis and the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development and to service or incur additional debt. In addition, management believes that adjusted EBITDA is widely used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. The Company's adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

















(In thousands) Net income (loss) $ 36,844

$ (155)

$ 116,738

$ (277,353) Adjusted for













Income tax (benefit) expense —

—

—

(646) Interest expense 16

345

407

2,008 Depreciation and amortization - other 1,591

1,665

6,073

7,736 Depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas 2,582

4,621

9,372

50,349 EBITDA 41,033

6,476

132,590

(217,906)















Asset impairment —

2,602

—

256,399 Stock-based compensation (1) 357

258

1,376

1,187 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (1,878)

1,403

2,251

(5,765) (Gain) loss on sale of assets —

—

(18,952)

(100) Net Cash (paid) received upon settlement of derivative contracts (2,230)

(5,318)

(2,230)

5,879 Employee termination benefits —

2

49

8,433 Restructuring expenses 178

1,090

792

2,733 Other —

2,541

(2,353)

2,525 Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,460

$ 9,054

$ 113,523

$ 53,385



1. Excludes non-cash stock-based compensation included in employee termination benefits.

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

















(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 43,945

$ 8,806

$ 110,260

$ 36,162 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (6,641)

(646)

2,432

8,138 Interest expense 16

345

407

2,008 Employee termination benefits (1) —

2

49

6,609 Income tax (benefit) expense —

—

—

(646) Other 140

547

375

1,114 Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,460

$ 9,054

$ 113,523

$ 53,385



1. Excludes associated stock-based compensation.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders

The Company defines adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results and are typically excluded from published estimates by the investment community, including items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.

Management uses the supplemental measure of adjusted net income (loss) as an indicator of the Company's operational trends and performance relative to other oil and natural gas companies and believes it is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by securities analysts. Adjusted net income (loss) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net (loss) available to common stockholders.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

$

$/Diluted Share

$

$/Diluted Share

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 36,844

$ 0.99

$ (155)

$ (0.01) Asset impairment —

—

2,602

0.07 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (1,878)

(0.05)

1,403

0.04 Net cash (paid) received upon settlement of derivative contracts (2,230)

(0.05)

(5,318)

(0.15) Employee termination benefits —

—

2

— Restructuring expenses 178

—

1,090

0.03 Other —

—

2,541

0.07 Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 32,914

$ 0.89

$ 2,165

$ 0.06

















Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 36,618

37,031

35,808

35,808 Total adjusted net income (loss) per share $ 0.90

$ 0.89

$ 0.06

$ 0.06



Year Ended December 31, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2020

$

$/Diluted Share

$

$/Diluted Share

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 116,738

$ 3.13

$ (277,353)

$ (7.77) Asset impairment —

—

256,399

7.18 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts 2,251

0.06

(5,765)

(0.16) (Gain) loss on sale of assets (18,952)

(0.51)

(100)

— Net cash (paid) received upon settlement of derivative contracts (2,230)

(0.06)

5,879

0.16 Employee termination benefits 49

—

8,433

0.24 Restructuring expenses 792

0.02

2,733

0.08 Other (2,353)

(0.06)

2,534

0.07 Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 96,295

$ 2.58

$ (7,240)

$ (0.20)

















Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 36,393

37,271

35,689

35,689 Total adjusted net income (loss) per share $ 2.65

$ 2.58

$ (0.20)

$ (0.20)

Reconciliation of G&A to Adjusted G&A

The Company reports and provides guidance on Adjusted G&A per Boe because it believes this measure is commonly used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period and to compare and make investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. This non-GAAP measure allows for the analysis of general and administrative spend without regard to stock-based compensation programs and other non-recurring cash items, if any, which can vary significantly between companies. Adjusted G&A per Boe is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for general and administrative expense per Boe. Therefore, the Company's Adjusted G&A per Boe may not be comparable to other companies' similarly titled measures.

The Company defines adjusted G&A as general and administrative expense adjusted for certain non-cash stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items, if any, as shown in the following tables:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

$

$/Boe

$

$/Boe

(In thousands, except per Boe amounts) General and administrative $ 2,834

$ 1.67

$ 3,037

$ 1.57 Stock-based compensation (1) (357)

(0.21)

(258)

(0.13) Adjusted G&A $ 2,477

$ 1.46

$ 2,779

$ 1.44



Year Ended December 31, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2020

$

$/Boe

$

$/Boe

(In thousands, except per Boe amounts) General and administrative $ 9,675

$ 1.42

$ 15,327

$ 1.76 Stock-based compensation (1) (1,376)

(0.20)

(1,187)

(0.14) Adjusted G&A $ 8,299

$ 1.22

$ 14,140

$ 1.62



1. Excludes non-cash stock-based compensation included in employee termination benefits.

Cautionary Note to Investors - This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended., and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, the information appearing under the heading "2022 Operational and Capital Expenditure Guidance." These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and reflect SandRidge's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events and operating performance. The forward-looking statements include projections and estimates of the Company's corporate strategies, future operations, development plans and appraisal programs, drilling inventory and locations, estimated oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids production, price realizations and differentials, hedging program, projected operating, general and administrative and other costs, projected capital expenditures, tax rates, efficiency and cost reduction initiative outcomes, liquidity and capital structure. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the volatility of oil and natural gas prices, our success in discovering, estimating, developing and replacing oil and natural gas reserves, actual decline curves and the actual effect of adding compression to natural gas wells, the availability and terms of capital, the ability of counterparties to transact with us to meet their obligations, our timely execution of hedge transactions, credit conditions of global capital markets, changes in economic conditions, the amount and timing of future development costs, the availability and demand for alternative energy sources, regulatory changes, including those related to carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary areas of operation are the Mid-Continent in Oklahoma and Kansas.

