First-ever Southeast Tourism Unity Summit Mar 22-25 to be hosted by Explore Brookhaven, Georgia

BROOKHAVEN, Ga., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Explore Brookhaven is set to host the 2022 Travel Unity Summit Southeast March 22-25, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina. This is the first and only event of its kind in the Southeast, and is representative of growing initiatives in the U.S. Among the organizations involved in the event are the Southeast Tourism Society, the Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus (CVBs), the Alabama Tourism Department, Louisiana Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, the Mississippi Tourism Association and many more. Also presenting and sharing best practices are leaders from Henry and Gilmer Counties, as well as early adopters from CVBs such as Macon, Georgia, Lake Charles, Louisiana, several from Virginia and more. The summit will focus on tactics to help destination marketers, members of the travel industry and economic development professionals incorporate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) into their own organization's strategic planning and implementation.

Explore Brookhaven expects to welcome 200 Summit attendees to the area for four days of leadership training and discussion around embracing diversity to expand tourism. Summit topics will include how to understand, identify and connect with diverse travelers, fostering welcoming communities, attracting diverse events, DEI initiatives across the Southeast and DEI implementation.

"We are excited to host the 2022 Travel Unity Summit and help the tourism industry build towards a responsible future," said Renee Areng, Executive Director of Explore Brookhaven. "The City of Brookhaven is very welcoming and believes everyone belongs here which makes Brookhaven the perfect backdrop for this year's discussion on embracing community diversity to expand tourism."

For more information on the 2022 Travel Unity Summit Southeast, visit TravelUnity.org/summit.

Press can apply here for tickets: bitly.com/TUS2022SEPress

About Travel Unity| Founded in 2016, Travel Unity is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on increasing diversity in the world of travel through individual and community empowerment. Travel Unity works with organizations within the world of travel to broaden their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts through certifications, education, training, DEI audits and other services. Additionally, Travel Unity connects community groups and individuals with travel, cultural, and educational experiences to promote personal and professional growth.

About Explore Brookhaven| Explore Brookhaven is a nonprofit, 501(c)6 organization, contracted by the City of Brookhaven, that serves as the destination marketing organization for Brookhaven, Georgia. Explore Brookhaven provides professional tourism leadership and expertise for the destination by enhancing the image, perception and success for tourism activities and economic opportunity in the city of Brookhaven. Explore Brookhaven is directed by a board of civic and business leaders within the community that represent lodging, food service, and arts and culture.

