Vynamic® Retail Platform is based on an API-first design software environment to offer connected, flexible and efficient shopping experiences across all channels and touchpoints

Diebold Nixdorf Launches Cloud-Native Retail Software Platform Vynamic® Retail Platform is based on an API-first design software environment to offer connected, flexible and efficient shopping experiences across all channels and touchpoints

HUDSON, Ohio, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in driving connected commerce for the retail and financial industries, is excited to announce the launch of Vynamic® Retail Platform, a cloud-native software solution enabling the future of retail. The modular platform offers retailers the functionality and flexibility they need to succeed in today's environment of rapidly shifting customer needs.

Diebold Nixdorf launches cloud-native Vynamic Retail Platform (PRNewswire)

Vynamic Retail Platform connects all components of the retail operation, including customer journeys, stores and back-office operations, into one open, flexible software environment, unlocking new efficiencies and cost savings. A holistic approach to retail management is critical now, as physical and digital channels continue to blend, and customers' needs shift from day to day.

The platform, which can be leveraged by a variety of retailers including grocery, fashion, and fuel and convenience, offers modular microservices that give the retailer various deployment options. The services can be deployed individually or used together, giving the retailer an end-to-end management solution. First customer projects have already proven the high-level flexibility and deployment efficiency of this approach.

Functionalities included in Vynamic Retail Platform are:

Checkout: A highly configurable checkout solution that can be used in any retail segment. To facilitate rapid implementation, there are three pre-configured checkout solutions: Vynamic GRx for Grocery, Vynamic SFx for Specialty & Fashion, and Vynamic FCx for Fuel & Convenience.

Loyalty: Vynamic Engage is the platform's modular solution to provide shoppers with personalized, cross-channel experiences using real-time insights about their preferences and purchase history. There are three separate modules available: loyalty management, promotions and campaigns, and customer rewards.

Retail Management: Vynamic Retail Management enables retailers to run all back-office processes efficiently from the cloud including inventory management, online order fulfillment, POS configurations, reporting and more.

Compliance: Vynamic CPaaS is a software module that ensures each touchpoint in every store has access to the cloud repository as the single source of truth for all legal and fiscal requirements. Vynamic CPaaS, which stands for "Country Package as a Service", provides retailers with a constantly up-to-date repository of legal and fiscal regulations for over 60 countries.

Vynamic Retail Platform is differentiated by its cloud-native architecture and API-first approach. By building in the cloud from the start and focusing on API integration as a core capability, the platform is more modular, more available, and more open than other software platforms. The platform is also highly scalable, securely configured, and undergoes fast and frequent updates with no interruptions to service. Its channel and touchpoint independency make deployments very flexible, even in historically grown, legacy retail IT environments.

Each module can be hosted in the cloud or run in the store through embedded Edge technology with Vynamic-as-a-Service, which comprises the cloud infrastructure, operations and support services needed to run the software applications cost-effectively, along with guaranteed uptimes, performance and security.

Ilhami Cantadurucu, vice president Retail global accounts, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "Over the last few years, the retail landscape has shifted dramatically. At Diebold Nixdorf, we see a major opportunity for retailers to prepare their businesses for the future. Vynamic Retail Platform not only gives retailers the technology they need to capitalize on this opportunity, but also the critical flexibility to pivot their strategies when needed, without costly updates."

Vynamic Retail Platform is another step in Diebold Nixdorf's Storevolution™ , a strategic program for retailers to design, enable and operate low-touch consumer journeys based on four guiding principles: Consumer Centricity; Store Digitalization; High Connectivity; and Store-as-a-Service. When leveraged together, these principles comprise Diebold Nixdorf's vision for the future of retail. The Storevolution™ represents the future of a frictionless, convenient and personalized customer experience.

Bernd Kraus, senior vice president, Retail software, at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "Rather than 'cloudifying' our current solutions, we built a new cloud-native software platform from scratch. We believe this is the only way to achieve true scalability, security and performance in the cloud. Hosted as-a-service and leveraging open APIs and modular microservices, Vynamic Retail Platform is the best cloud solution in the market to support connected, flexible and efficient shopping experiences for retail customers."

For more information about Vynamic Retail Platform, please visit our summit page.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. They automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, their integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf



DN-R

Diebold Nixdorf Primary Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Diebold Nixdorf) (PRNewsfoto/Diebold Nixdorf) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated