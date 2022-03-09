CrossCountry Consulting Expands Boston Accounting Advisory Leadership Team

MCLEAN, Va., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced that Rob Zidow has been appointed Partner in the firm's Boston office. Utilizing his deep industry knowledge and experience across a variety of complex accounting, internal controls, and corporate transactions areas, Zidow will be responsible for client delivery, strategy, and practice and business development.

Zidow has over 23 years of experience supporting public and private organizations, including Fortune 100 companies, across a myriad of industries comprising technology, software, internet, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and commercial gaming. His extensive involvement with SEC reporting requirements, internal control reporting, and mergers and acquisitions will provide greater support to CFOs, controllers, and their organizations, and broadens the depth of CrossCountry's Accounting Advisory services in the Boston market.

"With his extensive background and technical expertise in supporting clients as they undergo critical transactions and transformational changes, Rob brings a unique perspective to the challenges that both established and growth-oriented organizations face in the Boston marketplace," said Keith Linhart, Boston Office Lead at CrossCountry Consulting. "We are honored to welcome Rob to the team, and we are confident that with his versatile and collaborative style, he will be a strong leader in creating a better experience for both our clients and consultants, while also contributing to the growth and lasting success of the firm."

"Boston is a highly entrepreneurial market with a proven track record of transforming emerging growth companies to market leaders," said Rob Zidow. "CrossCountry provides a natural platform to give greater support and expertise to the Office of the CFO, with a distinctive focus of being a trusted business advisor to their clients. I'm excited to join this extraordinary team who already provide such high-caliber service, and further build and support the strong brand and reputation that they have established in Boston."

Most recently, Zidow served as a Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) leading high-performing teams in the execution of audits of financial statements and internal controls over financial reporting. Previously, he served as a member of PwC's national professional practice group, where he was responsible for advising clients and engagement teams regarding technical accounting and reporting matters related to SEC registered and exempt offerings, comment letters, and periodic filings.

CrossCountry Consulting is a trusted business advisory firm that provides customized finance, accounting, human capital management, risk, operations and technology consulting services to leading organizations facing complex change. We partner with our clients to help them navigate pressing business challenges and achieve goals related to improving operations, minimizing risks and enabling future growth. For more information, visit www.crosscountry-consulting.com.

