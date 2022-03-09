Clinia Raises $5M to Power Personalized Pathways into Every Health Journey

MONTREAL, March 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Clinia , the personalized health navigation platform, today announced a $5 million CAD Seed funding round to scale the growth of its health search infrastructure across North America.

The Montreal-based startup enables organizations to leverage first-party health and demographic data to deliver ultra-personalized health navigation, connecting patients into trusted pathways within the health ecosystems of care providers, health systems, insurers, employers, and other health tech startups.

Clinia's health search infrastructure currently supports organizations like Teladoc, Dialogue, and Telus Health to deliver personalized health navigation experiences for patients and their care teams.

"Finding the right resource - whether that be information, support, a care provider - is the important first step in every care journey," says Simon Bédard, CEO of Clinia. "Naturally, people trust the existing relationship with their care networks so enabling these organizations to build a trusted ecosystem and be the first point of contact for their needs is key."

Clinia makes it easy for any organization to seamlessly integrate and catalog diverse resources and datasets from internal and third party sources, and implement the personalized Search API to create a unified navigation experience for clinicians, care teams, and patients. In 2021, Clinia delivered over 1 million unique searches across Canada through its platform.

"The core infrastructure of how patients and their care teams navigate the health system is another legacy industry that is rapidly being transformed by digital-first connected infrastructure," says Dr. Vincent Dumouchel, Medical Director of Clinia. "Teams can rapidly build on top of Clinia's infrastructure, enabling any organization to customize their entire patient experience, and deliver trusted patient pathways into care delivery and support."

The $5M CAD Seed round was led by AQC Capital with participation from Anges Québec, Groupe Benoit, Kastello, and Formentera Capital. "I am very excited to invest in Clinia - their solutions directly help health professionals offer a better experience to patients," says Nicolas Bertrand, Lead Angel from Anges Québec.

With this round of financing, Clinia plans to double the size of its 25-person team over the next year, with a continued focus on the expansion of its product, engineering, and data teams as it looks to scale up and meet the demands of the diverse US healthcare industry.

About Clinia

Clinia provides health navigation infrastructure that supports health organizations, insurers, employers, and healthtech startups to rapidly build and deploy personalized connected pathways into their health and care delivery ecosystems. Organizations that leverage Clinia enable patients and their care teams to find the right resource for every need, with real-time personalization based on an individual's health and demographic data that delivers a trusted and individualized care experience.

About AQC Capital

AQC Capital manages two venture capital funds to support businesses in the startup phase. The fund invests in Quebec companies in all sectors that seek to bring innovation to global markets. AQC Capital teams up with Anges Québec, the largest angel investor network in the country, and together the groups bring smart capital to startups thanks to their experience and network.

About Anges Québec

Thanks to the strength and diversity of its network, Anges Québec strategically accompanies angel investors and passionate and innovative entrepreneurs in their international ambitions. Founded in 2008, Anges Québec has over 230 members who have so far invested over $130 million in more than 160 Québec high growth potential companies, positioning itself as a leader in the Québec venture capital industry.

