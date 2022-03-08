Real Estate Book Teaches Investors how to Succeed in Commercial Real Estate

LAS VEGAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Estate investor Jeremiah Boucher released his first book, Finding Your Edge , this week to share the secrets of how to win at the game of commercial real estate investing with his readers. The book explicates Jeremiah Boucher's experience as a lifelong real estate investor and how he successfully transitioned his fledgling upstart real estate firm to an established portfolio of over $150 million of self-storage facilities, manufactured housing communities, and industrial parks.

Finding Your Edge Book Cover (PRNewswire)

Real estate investor Jeremiah Boucher launches new book, Finding Your Edge, to help real estate entrepreneurs.

The book, Finding Your Edge, is the first of the Investor's Edge Series, a three-part series designed to support entrepreneurs in their journey to financial freedom by following Mr. Boucher's tried-and-true strategies and methodologies to minimize downside risk in the commercial real estate business and maximize potential profits.

Jeremiah Boucher founded his real estate private equity group, Patriot Holdings, in 2007 to build a portfolio of alternative commercial real estate assets. Today, Patriot Holdings owns 50 self-storage facilities under the brand name All Purpose Storage, 28 manufactured housing communities, and 3 industrial parks. Each property was carefully acquired based on the principles espoused in Finding Your Edge.

QUOTE BY JEREMIAH BOUCHER – " You will need to employ different strategies. Sometimes you must be in attack mode, adopting an offensive mindset and playing a little more recklessly or aggressively. At other times you need to play a defensive role, protect your position, and plan and stabilize for the long-term."

Learn more about the book and Jeremiah Boucher's story at his personal website, www.JeremiahBoucher.com.

