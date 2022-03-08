Limelight Platform Partners Seed Group with to Transform UAE Events with Experiential Marketing and Spatial Analytics

TORONTO and DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has entered into a strategic partnership with Canada-based Limelight Platform , an experiential MarTech solution that leverages its innovative SaaS (Software as a Service) platform to help global brands deliver memorable consumer experiences and measure the impact of their marketing campaigns and events in real-time.

As part of the new partnership, Seed Group will support Limelight Platform's expansion into the Middle East by helping it connect with top decision makers in the UAE's public and private sectors and market its award-winning SaaS platform to businesses in the region. The partnership comes at a time when the UAE government is constantly striving to deploy the latest infrastructure and innovations, aiming to continue to maintain its position as one of the smartest and most connected cities in the world.

Created by marketers for marketers, Limelight Platform uses its world-class technology to help brands and agencies better understand their customers' experiences at events or measure the impact of their marketing campaigns by collecting and analyzing real-time data.

In 2021, Limelight acquired Meshh, a SaaS platform that specializes in spatial analytics and research and provides location-based intelligence and interaction solutions to help agencies and brands gain a more in-depth understanding of visitor behavior at live events and exhibitions by passively capturing footfall, engagement, dwell time, impacts, and journey paths in a GDPR-compliant way. The insights gained from this technology will be used to improve event planning and space design, inform sponsors and advertisers about the exposure their brand received throughout an event, and demonstrate ROI to relevant stakeholders and commercial partners.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of the Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said, "Bringing experiential marketing technology to the UAE will transform and innovate the country's events industry, opening new avenues for GDPR-compliant data collection. With the help of Limelight, brands and agencies in the region will be able to benefit from its automated, data-driven experiential marketing insights to gain a more in-depth understanding of customer experiences and interactions at events."

Terry Foster, CEO of Limelight Platform, said, "Being represented by the Seed Group is a unique opportunity for us to grow our network in the Middle East, especially in Dubai. We have seen the many benefits our clients have gained from our technology, and are excited about our new partnership to bring our consumer data capture technology for live events to the UAE. I believe our cloud-based platform will truly be an asset for the UAE's events industry as it helps brands and agencies prove and improve the ROI of their live marketing activities and gain accurate insight into consumer behavior at events in real-time, which will help them improve future campaigns and events."

Seed Group is renowned for its diverse portfolio of operations in technology, tourism, hospitality, real estate, and the health care sectors across the GCC region. Over the past 16 years, it has formed several strategic partnerships with leading companies from around the world that offer innovative products and services to enhance their presence in the Middle East and North Africa market and transform various sectors.

Limelight's new partnership with the Seed Group will ensure access to one of the world's most diverse and fastest growing economies, which is also home to some of the most prominent industry and entertainment events and exhibitions.

About Limelight Platform

Limelight is a SaaS platform that helps global brands deliver memorable consumer experiences and measure the impact of their experiential marketing while dramatically improving results for companies like BMW, Porsche, RBC, Nationwide, Mazda, Kellogg's and General Mills. Limelight acquired Meshh, a SaaS platform that provides world class, location-based intelligence and interaction solutions, in June 2021. The technology helps event organisers, venues and brands measure engagement and interaction in their physical spaces. Delivering insights to marketers about how customers behave in real world environments so they can deliver richer, more immersive experiences. Meshh is used by forward thinking companies like Formula 1, Live Nation, Verizon, Ford, Sky Retail, NASCAR and Relo Metrics. For more information, visit www.limelightplatform.com .

About Seed Group

Over the past 16 years, Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group's goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organisations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. Seed Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region, helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet The Private Office's criteria. For more information, visit www.seedgroup.com .

