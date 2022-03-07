Smarsh Announces New Partner Ecosystem for E-Discovery, Recognizes Reveal as Charter Member New Program and Expanded API Set Empower Development of Integrated Solutions that Improve Data Security, Accelerate Legal Decision Making, and Reduce Cost

PORTLAND, Ore., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh, the industry leader in enabling organizations to easily manage risk and uncover the value within their communications data, today announced the public launch of a new partner ecosystem program focused on e-discovery.

The program enables customers to implement integrated solutions leveraging the same Communications Intelligence Platform as the Smarsh advanced Discovery and Digital Safe eDiscovery applications that reduce the risk of data leakage, enable faster and more accurate responses to discovery requests, and reduce cost. The charter member of this new partner ecosystem is Reveal-Brainspace, the leading provider of AI-powered early case assessment and review, featuring image recognition, labeling and active learning.

"The e-discovery software market is evolving rapidly, and Smarsh is excited to partner with the leading technologies in the space," said Brian Cramer, CEO of Smarsh. "By creating this program, enterprises can bring the e-discovery vendor of their choice to the market-leading cloud-native information warehouse, the Smarsh Enterprise Archive. This is especially important as modern electronic communications channels continue to proliferate; Smarsh can automatically capture and manage this data to bring it within a client's e-discovery perimeter."

Members of the Smarsh e-discovery partner ecosystem will have access to a robust set of APIs, enabling them to leverage and enrich data within the Smarsh cloud-native communications warehouse. Their efforts will be supported by Smarsh product, data science, and engineering resources. This supports faster, better-informed strategic legal decision-making, and reduces the overall cost of discovery.

"We're delighted to have Reveal as our charter member and are committed to building a rich, e-discovery community to help organizations across the world meet new legal challenges," continued Cramer. "Our partnerships will immediately produce cost savings for firms and allow them to respond to inquiries in less time. We will see new offerings emerge as we expand the range of data sources for analysis."

Reveal Integration

Reveal will deploy its early case assessment (ECA) and review solutions alongside the Smarsh Enterprise Archive. In-house legal teams can use Reveal's artificial intelligence and visual analytics to discover previously hidden insights, improving legal review decision-making at unmatched performance and scale.

"We're excited to partner with Smarsh, integrating our market-leading artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies with their best-in-class archive," said Wendell Jisa, founder & CEO of Reveal. "Together we have the opportunity to transform the way data is managed, while unlocking meaningful cost-savings, increasing security and improving business outcomes."

Smarsh is a proud sponsor of Legalweek 2022 in New York City on March 8-11 and will be exhibiting at booth 411. Reveal, the title sponsor of the event, is located at booth 116.

About Reveal:

Reveal, with Brainspace technology, is a global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform. Fueled by powerful AI technology and backed by the most experienced team of data scientists in the industry, Reveal's cloud-based software offers a full suite of eDiscovery solutions all on one seamless platform. Users of Reveal include law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents. Featuring deployment options in the cloud or on-premise, an intuitive user design and multilingual user interfaces, Reveal is modernizing the practice of law, saving users time, money and offering them a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.revealdata.com.

About Smarsh:

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in more than 80 electronic communications channels. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native electronic communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com.

