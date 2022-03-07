HaystackID® Expands Its Cross-Border Privacy and Cyber Breach Team with Global Privacy Veteran

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized eDiscovery services firm supporting law firms and corporate legal departments, announces the addition of Christopher Wall who joins the company as Special Counsel for Global Privacy & Forensics on the Client Services team. Wall, who will also serve as the company's internal Data Protection Officer, most recently led cross-border cybersecurity, forensics, structured data, and traditional discovery investigations at Ernst & Young.

"Chris has demonstrated dedication to understanding client objectives, creating innovative solutions, and ultimately reducing client risk and legal spend," said HaystackID President Andrea Wallack. "His expertise with data privacy and cross-border data transfer issues arising from litigation and investigations will be of significant value to our company and clients."

HaystackID CEO Hal Brooks adds, "With more than two decades of experience, Chris will be an excellent resource for our clients as they navigate the complex landscape of data breach discovery and response."

After starting his legal career as an attorney in the antitrust practices at Skadden and McDermott, Wall spent more than a decade at Kroll in its Legal Technologies Division and at Navigant Consulting in its Litigation Technology practice. With over 20 years of experience consulting, advising, and educating clients at all levels on internal and regulatory investigations and legal and reputational risk mitigation, Wall will help HaystackID clients navigate the cross-border privacy and data protection landscape and advise them on technical privacy and data protection issues associated with cyber investigations, data analytics, and discovery.

"Having spent the majority of my career helping in-house and outside counsel to navigate the ever evolving legal technology space, including efficient practices surrounding cross-border discovery and data protection, I am thrilled to continue this work at HaystackID," said Wall.

With significant experience in the financial services, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, agriscience, and legal services verticals, Wall provides hands-on leadership with cross-border investigations, antitrust (merger review, litigation, and compliance), managed services, SaaS-based solutions, as well as traditional services such as data protection/privacy, forensics, eDiscovery, data hygiene, information management/governance, and structured data analysis.

Wall received an LLM in International & European Community Law from Durham University (UK) and both a J.D. and a bachelor's degree in English from Brigham Young University.

About HaystackID®

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms securely find, understand, and learn from data when facing complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation. HaystackID mobilizes industry-leading cyber discovery services, enterprise solutions, and legal discovery offerings to serve more than 500 of the world's leading corporations and law firms in North America and Europe. Serving nearly half of the Fortune 100, HaystackID is an alternative cyber and legal services provider that combines expertise and technical excellence with a culture of white-glove customer service. In addition to consistently being ranked by Chambers USA, the company was recently named a worldwide leader in eDiscovery services by IDC MarketScape and a representative vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for E-Discovery Solutions. Further, HaystackID has achieved SOC 2 Type II attestation in the five trust service areas of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. For more information about its suite of services, including programs and solutions for unique legal enterprise needs, go to HaystackID.com.

