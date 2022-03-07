­­EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation at Citi's 2022 Global Property CEO Conference

JACKSON, Miss., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) (the "Company", "EastGroup") announced today that Marshall Loeb, President and CEO, will participate in a round table discussion at Citi's 2022 Global Property CEO Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. EST. The presentation will be broadcast live and is accessible at https://kvgo.com/global-property-ceo-conference/eastgroup-properties-mar-2022. A replay of the webcast will be available until March 8, 2023.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), a S&P Mid-Cap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. The Company's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 52 million square feet.

