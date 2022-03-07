AlphaSense Taps Industry Veteran Melissa Sargeant as Chief Marketing Officer

Sargeant to lead marketing initiatives to expand global market adoption of the AlphaSense platform, already used by most of S&P 500 companies and 70% of the largest asset managers and banks

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaSense, the leading market intelligence and search platform, announced today the appointment of Melissa Sargeant as Chief Marketing Officer, joining the company with 30 years of marketing experience in senior leadership roles at leading SaaS companies, including Litmus, SugarCRM, ChannelAdvisor, and others.

Sargeant brings extensive experience in global B2B technologies, SaaS go-to-market strategy, customer success, demand generation, and branding. Over the last three decades, she has led marketing transformations that accelerated sales and profitability for multiple technology companies, growing revenue in the scale of hundreds of millions.

"Melissa has an incredible wealth of leadership, marketing, and technology experience, and an impressive track record of generating bottom-line results at scale," said Jack Kokko, CEO of AlphaSense. "We are on a mission to help businesses worldwide benefit from our technology, and are excited about how Melissa can further accelerate the market's awareness of our platform."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Sargeant will lead all global marketing initiatives that underscore AlphaSense's mission to empower business and financial professionals to make smarter decisions with speed and confidence, leveraging the best market intelligence and insights. In addition, as AlphaSense expands its operations globally, Sargeant will focus on driving brand awareness and demand generation among and beyond AlphaSense's customer base, which already includes the majority of S&P 500 companies, over 75% of the S&P 100, 70% of the top asset management firms, 76% of the top consultancies, all of the largest 20 pharmaceutical companies, and leading companies in wide-ranging industries such as energy, industrials, consumer goods, and technology.

"It's rare to find a company like AlphaSense with such amazing talent, company culture, and tremendous product innovation. I am proud to be a part of such an important point in the company's growth trajectory with an incredible team behind me helping to position the company for enduring success, all while driving impactful business outcomes," said Sargeant.

Most recently as the CMO of Litmus, Sargeant transformed the company's go-to-market engine through integrated digital marketing and product-led growth initiatives that drove record pipeline and revenue growth, attracted new customers, and improved customer retention. Prior to this, she served as CMO at the customer experience leader SugarCRM, where she rebuilt the marketing program and helped manage the acquisition and go-to-market efforts of multiple companies. Prior to SugarCRM, Sargeant was CMO at e-commerce innovator ChannelAdvisor (ECOM), and held senior marketing leadership roles at Avalara, CA Technologies (Computer Associates), and Digitalsmiths – A TiVo Company.

AlphaSense's recent appointment and expansion to its leadership bench closely follows other significant milestones in 2021, including the October acquisition of Stream by Mosaic, a provider of groundbreaking expert interview transcripts, as well as a $180 million Series C financing round in September led by marquee investors, Viking Global Investors and the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is a market intelligence platform used by the world's leading companies and financial institutions. Since 2011, our AI-based technology has helped professionals make smarter business decisions by delivering insights from an extensive universe of public and private content—including company filings, event transcripts, news, trade journals, and equity research. Our platform is trusted by over 2,000 enterprise customers, including a majority of the S&P 500. Headquartered in New York City, AlphaSense employs over 500 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, and India. For more information, please visit www.alpha-sense.com.

