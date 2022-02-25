The Whitelist Sells Out 10,000 NFTs Within Hours

DENVER, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan and Gabe Norwood are brothers and the creators of The Whitelist – an innovative new NFT project built on art, community, and experience. The company launched the 'Aces Collection', a mix of 2D and 3D art with rare pieces created by twenty-five guest artists from around the world. Their public mint sold out in just minutes on January 31, 2022 – 10,000 NFTs altogether. Now, the only places you can purchase this hot item are on secondary markets like OpenSea.

Jordan Norwood, Founder The Whitelist (PRNewswire)

"In the collectible NFT space, the community is the greatest utility." - Jordan Norwood , Founder

"Mint day for the Aces Collection is right up there with SB 50 in terms of 'days I'll never forget'. Just knowing that there are so many people across the globe that saw our vision and wanted to be a part of our community was incredibly humbling and encouraging," says Jordan.

An NFT (non-fungible token) is a digital asset whose conception and transaction history is verifiable on a public ledger. In this case, the digital asset comes with a unique piece of art, admittance to the Aces social membership, and a host of benefits and rewards.

Unlike other NFT projects, The Whitelist Aces Collection allows holders access to a life-time community membership. This includes discounts from corporate partners, in-real-life (IRL) experiences, the ability to vote on the community wallet, investments, and a unique piece of PFP art. They currently hold 300 ETH in their community wallet and recently held a private SB LVI event attended by other professional athletes, Hollywood actors, music industry professionals and, most importantly their Ace holders.

"This is a lot like what we would do as kids. We loved to create collectibles—we would draw our own trading cards, sketch our own sneaker designs, and dream about playing in Championship games. It's incredible that we are still able to do these things together into adulthood," says Gabe.

Jordan is an 8-year NFL Alum, former Denver Bronco and SB 50 Champion. Gabe made his name by helping take George Mason to the NCAA Final Four in 2006 and is still playing professionally in Manila. The Black and Filipino brothers have always had a passion for sports which led them to have a love for collecting sneakers and trading cards at an early age. With the recent rise of crypto and NFTs, they both saw the potential to create experiences and access for others with a love for arts, entertainment, and sports.

"In the collectible NFT space, the community is the greatest utility. We want to be at the intersection of art, access and real people coming together," says Jordan.

The team also includes Benjamin Kohl, creator of The Drops NFT, and Daniel Grohotolski, art director for The Whitelist. They are looking forward to upcoming partnerships and events at SXSW, UEFA Champions League, the Non-Fungible Conference in Lisbon and NFT NYC.

For more information on The Whitelist Aces Collection, visit www.thewhitelist.io.

For press inquiries, press@thewhitelist.io.

The Whitelist OpenSea Account: https://opensea.io/collection/thewhitelistioaces

SB LVI Networking Event: https://youtu.be/HwoLkepnb18

The Whitelist NFT is based in Denver, Colorado and was created by Jordan and Gabe Norwood. The Whitelist Aces Collection allows holders access to exclusive life-time community membership which includes discounts, IRL experiences and more. You can learn about The Whitelist at whitelist.io and on Twitter @thewhitelistio, Instagram @thewhitelist.io and Discord.

The Whitelist logo (PRNewswire)

The Whitelist NFT - Aces Collection (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Whitelist