PSB ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF WESLEY COX TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

PRESTON, Md., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTCQX: PSBP), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident"), today announced the appointment of Wesley Cox to the Provident Board of Directors. Mr. Cox will serve as a member of the Provident State Bank, Inc. and PSB Holding Corp Board of Directors.

"We welcome Wesley as the newest member to the Board," said David Wilson, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Wesley brings a wealth of experience in his field and will be a tremendous asset to us."

"We are pleased to welcome Wesley Cox to the Board of Directors," said Melissa Quirk, President and CEO of Provident. "Wesley's expertise in commercial real estate and his commitment to community will bring insight to expanding our efforts in the Wicomico County, MD and Sussex County, DE markets."

Mr. Cox, CCIM serves as a Senior Advisor for SVN-Miller Commercial Real Estate with 20 years of experience. He has been involved in industrial sales and leases representing national and international companies and worked with many national retailers to secure new locations. Wesley is past-President of the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the past-President of the Wicomico Rotary Club and has served on the board for Salisbury University Perdue School of Business Career Advisory Board. Wesley also served on the executive board of the Coastal Association of Realtors, the American Red Cross, and the Wicomico Rotary Club. Wesley has been the author of numerous articles, a newspaper column, and featured in CCIM Real Estate magazine.

Mr. Cox received a Bachelor of Science, Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science, Information Systems degree from Salisbury University. He is a certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM)

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full-service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliott Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware). For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com.

