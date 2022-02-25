LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON and LONDON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced it has declared a dividend of $1.13 per share, to be paid March 14, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 7, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of March 4, 2022.

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2022, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fifth consecutive year. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.lyondellbasell.com.

