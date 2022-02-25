InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Design for Ceiling Fan Blades (KSC-1453)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modified ceiling fan blade that can be easily removed for cleaning and other services," said an inventor, from Sedalia, Mo., "so I invented DETACHABLE CEILING FAN BLADES. My design saves time and it could enhance the appearance of a ceiling fan."

The invention provides an improved design for ceiling fan blades. In doing so, it enables the fan blades to be easily cleaned. As a result, it increases convenience and it offers a good level of stability, safety and security. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and remove so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-KSC-1453, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

