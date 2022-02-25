InventHelp Inventor Develops Automatic Chocking System for Loading Docks (KSC-1574)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a forklift operator and I thought there should be an automatic chocking system for loading docks," said an inventor, from Kansas City, Kan., "so I invented WALTON AUTOMATIC WHEEL CHOCKS. My design prevents accidents caused from forgetting or neglecting to chock the wheels of a trailer."

The invention provides a more effective way to deploy chocks for loading docks. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually place chocks under the wheels of a parked trailer. As a result, it increases safety and it reduces the risk of accidents. The invention features an automatic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the trucking industry.

