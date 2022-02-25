Equinox Gold Reports Strong Operating Cash Flow of $321 Million in 2021, Achieves 26% Production Growth with 602,668 Ounces of Gold Sold

all financial figures are in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. These results are preliminary and could change based on final audited results. Equinox Gold's 2021 audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 will be released in mid-March.

Christian Milau, CEO of Equinox Gold, commented: "Equinox Gold's 2021 results demonstrate consistent year-on-year production and cash flow growth as the Company advances toward its target of achieving more than one million ounces of annual gold production. During 2021, our seven operating mines produced 602,110 ounces of gold and generated operating cash flow of $256 million, compared to 2020 production of 477,200 ounces of gold and $321 million in operating cash flow. We realized more than $1 billion in revenue for the year, and produced our millionth ounce of gold, both important milestones for our growing company.

"We achieved significant reserve and resource growth, adding more than three million ounces of gold reserves to our portfolio through the acquisition of Premier Gold and its Greenstone project. We also increased mineral reserves and demonstrated mine life extension at Aurizona and Castle Mountain, and drilled more than 219,000 metres across the portfolio. The next few years will be focused on delivering organic growth from our pipeline of development and expansion projects, which will collectively add more than 600,000 ounces of annual production to the Company at reduced costs."

2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Operational

Realized 26% production growth compared to 2020

Achieved 2021 guidance with total production of 602,110 ounces ("oz") of gold

Sold 602,668 ounces of gold at an average realized gold price of $1,791 per oz

Total cash costs of $1,087 per oz and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of $1,350 per oz (1)

Produced the Company's millionth ounce of gold and realized over $1 billion in revenue

Achieved a total recordable injury frequency rate (2) of 3.05, 17% better than 2020, with 13 lost-time injuries

Achieved a significant environmental incident frequency rate (2) of 0.68, 60% better than 2020

Continued proactive COVID-19 health and safety protocols with no production days lost due to COVID-19; supported community health with donations of supplies and support for education, medical staffing and vaccination programs

Earnings

Earnings from mine operations of $230.6 million

Net income of $556.8 million or $1.95 per share

Adjusted net income(1) of $73.8 million or $0.26 per share(1), after adjusting for the non-cash expense items noted above(3)

Financial

Cash flow from operations before changes in non-cash working capital of $264.1 million ( $320.8 million after changes in non-cash working capital)

Adjusted EBITDA of $303.1 million (1)(3)

Expenditures of $144.7 million in sustaining capital and $238.7 million in non-sustaining capital (1)

Cash and cash equivalents (unrestricted) of $305.5 million at December 31, 2021

Net debt(1) of $235.2 million at December 31, 2021 , including $139.7 million of in-the-money convertible notes

Corporate

Completed acquisition of Premier, increasing diversification and scale with a 50% interest in the low-cost, long-life Greenstone gold project in Canada and a 100% interest in the operating gold-silver Mercedes mine in Mexico

Increased Greenstone ownership interest to 60%

Sold ten million shares of Solaris for total cash proceeds of $66.7 million

Sold the Pilar Mine for $38.0 million , a 1% net smelter return royalty and 11.6 million shares of Pilar Gold Inc.

Invested C$51 million in i-80 Gold Corp. to maintain an approximate 25% interest on a fully diluted basis

Announced agreement to sell the Mercedes Mine for $100 million , a 2% net smelter return and 24.73 million shares of Bear Creek Mining Corporation ("Bear Creek")(4)

Construction, development and exploration

Commenced Greenstone construction in Q4 2021 with first gold pour targeted for the first half of 2024 ("H1 2024")

Advanced Santa Luz construction with first gold pour targeted for late Q1 2022

Increased Aurizona Mineral Reserves by 73% and completed a positive pre-feasibility study for an expansion that would extend the mine life to 11 years and increase annual production by concurrently mining new underground and satellite open-pit deposits with the existing open-pit mine

Increased Castle Mountain Mineral Reserves by 17% and completed a positive feasibility study for a Phase 2 expansion that would extend the Castle Mountain mine life to 21 years and increase gold production to more than 200,000 ounces per year

Commenced mining the new Guadalupe open-pit deposit and Bermejal underground deposit at Los Filos

Drilled 219,000 metres across the portfolio with a focus on Mineral Reserve growth and mine life extension

Added 3.3 million ounces of Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves through the Premier Acquisition

Responsible mining

Published inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Published first Tailings Management Report

Started implementing Towards Sustainable Mining Protocols and Responsible Gold Mining Principles at all mine sites

Established a Social Responsibility & Human Rights Policy, conducted human rights assessments at two mine sites

Set and achieved short-term energy and greenhouse gas emission targets for 2021, submitted data to the Carbon Disclosure Project, commenced reporting using the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures framework

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021

Operational

Total recordable injury frequency rate of 2.92 with 3 lost-time injuries

Produced 210,432 ounces of gold during the quarter; sold 212,255 ounces of gold at an average realized gold price of $1,792 per oz

Total cash costs of $1,040 per oz and AISC of $1,266 per oz

Earnings

Earnings from mine operations of $99.4 million

Net income of $110.9 million or $0 .37per share

Adjusted net income of $75.6 million or $0.25 per share, after adjusting for the non-cash expense items noted above(5)

Financial

Cash flow from operations before changes in non-cash working capital of $122.2 million ( $155.4 million after changes in non-cash working capital)

Adjusted EBITDA of $130.0 million (5)

Expenditures of $42.4 million in sustaining capital and $84.6 million in non-sustaining capital

Construction, development and exploration

Commenced full-scale construction at Greenstone with a construction budget on a 100% basis (of which Equinox Gold will fund 60%) of C$1.53 billion ( $1.23 billion at a rate of USD: CAD 1.25 ), including a $177 million contingency

POST QUARTER END HIGHLIGHTS

Provided 2022 production and cost guidance of 625,000 to 710,000 ounces of gold at cash costs of $1,080 to $1,140 per oz and AISC of $1,330 to $1,415 per oz

Provided 2022 capital expenditure guidance of $682 million

Commenced commissioning of the Santa Luz gold plant, including leach circuit, SAG mill, ball mill and secondary grinding; construction more than 95% complete and on track for first gold pour by late Q1 2022

Greenstone construction progressing well

New Brazil Federal legislation announced February 16, 2022 changed minimum freeboard(6) guidelines for all tailings storage facilities ("TSFs"), effective immediately

____________________________________ (1) Cash costs per oz sold, AISC per oz sold, adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, sustaining capital, non-sustaining capital and net debt are non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS Measures and Cautionary Notes. (2) Total recordable injury frequency rate and significant environmental incident frequency rate are both reported per million hours worked. Total recordable injury frequency rate is the total number of injuries excluding those requiring simple first aid treatment. (3) Primary adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $85.8 million unrealized gain on change in fair value of warrants, $58.1 million unrealized gain on change in fair value of gold contracts, $186.1 million gain on reclassification of investment in Solaris from fair value to cost accounting, $50.3 million gain on sale of partial interest in Solaris, $45.4 million gain on sale of Pilar and $81.4 million gain on acquisition of Premier Gold (4) The sale is expected to close around the end of Q1 2022, subject to completion of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals (5) Primary adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2021 were $27.5 million unrealized gain on change in fair value of share purchase warrants, $9.4 million dilution gain on investment in associate and $8.0 million loss on disposal of plant and equipment. (6) Freeboard is the height from the crest of the TSF embankment to the surface of tailings and water in the TSF.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS







Basic weighted average shares during period 284,932,357 212,487,729 Shares outstanding end of period 301,324,604 242,354,406









Three months ended

Year ended Operating data Unit December 31,

2021 September 30, 2021 December 31,

2020

December 31, 2021(1) December 31, 2020(2) Gold produced oz 210,432 139,758 136,352

602,110 477,186 Gold sold oz 212,255 137,144 136,418

602,668 473,309 Average realized gold price $/oz 1,792 1,780 1,871

1,791 1,783 Cash costs per oz sold(4) $/oz 1,040 1,109 844

1,087 847 AISC per oz sold(3)(4) $/oz 1,266 1,327 1,086

1,350 1,025 Financial data













Revenue M$ 381.2 245.1 255.5

1,082.3 845.4 Earnings from mine operations M$ 99.4 45.7 97.7

230.6 290.2 Net income (loss) M$ 110.9 (8.1) 91.2

556.8 22.3 Earnings (loss) per share $/share 0.37 (0.03) 0.38

1.95 0.10 Adjusted EBITDA(4) M$ 130.0 67.3 85.3

303.1 282.3 Adjusted net income(4) M$ 75.6 9.2 38.9

73.8 88.4 Adjusted EPS(4) $/share 0.25 0.03 0.16

0.26 0.42 Balance sheet and cash flow data











Cash and cash equivalents (unrestricted) M$ 305.5 300.3 344.9

305.5 344.9 Net debt(4) M$ 235.2 244.8 200.3

235.2 200.3 Operating cash flow before changes in non-cash working capital M$ 122.2 48.3 94.0

264.1 271.0





















(1) Operational and financial results of the assets acquired as part of the Premier Acquisition are included from April 7, 2021, onward. (2) Operational and financial results of the assets acquired as part of the Leagold Acquisition are included from March 10, 2020, onward. (3 Consolidated AISC per oz sold excludes corporate general and administration expenses. (4) Cash costs per oz sold, AISC per oz sold, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and net debt are non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS Measures and Cautionary Notes.

CONSOLIDATED 2021 RESULTS COMPARED TO 2021 FORECAST



2021 Actuals Guidance Range Gold Production (oz) 602,110 560,000 - 625,000 Cash costs ($/oz)(1) $1,087 $1,025 - $1,075 AISC ($/oz)(1) $1,350 $1,300 - $1,375 Sustaining capital (M$)(1) $146 $186 Non-sustaining capital ($M)(1) $239 $251

(1) Cash costs per oz, AISC per oz, sustaining capital and non-sustaining capital are non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS Measures and Cautionary Notes.

2022 OUTLOOK

For 2022, the Company expects to achieve its fourth consecutive year of production growth with guidance of 625,000 to 710,000 ounces of gold, which is an increase of 11% compared to 2021 production (using the mid-point of 2022 guidance). Cash costs for 2022 are estimated at $1,080 to $1,140 per oz, with AISC of $1,330 to $1,415 per oz. Production and cost guidance excludes Mercedes as the previously announced sale to Bear Creek is expected to close around the end of Q1 2022, although ounces produced and capital spent prior to closing will be attributable to Equinox Gold. The Company may revise guidance during the year to reflect changes to expected results.

Production is expected to increase quarter over quarter, with 60% of gold production and more than 85% of operating cash flow anticipated in the second half of the year. As production increases, AISC is expected to decrease. Cash costs and AISC are expected to be approximately $1,210 and $1,540 per oz in H1 2022 and $1,025 and $1,295 per oz in H2 2022, respectively. The weighting of production and cash flow into the second half of the year is primarily due to Santa Luz transitioning from construction and commissioning to operations starting in Q2 2022.

Cash costs for 2022 reflect inflationary pressures across all operations, with approximately 15% cost escalation for fuel and other major consumables. AISC for 2022 includes $195 million of sustaining capital investment focused primarily on stripping campaigns at Mesquite, Aurizona and Santa Luz to open up new ore sources, and both open-pit stripping and underground development work at Los Filos that was in part delayed during 2021. The Company is also completing TSF expansions or lifts at Aurizona, RDM and Santa Luz and completing a leach pad expansion at Castle Mountain. Sustaining capital guidance includes $6 million for exploration, which is almost all capitalized.

The Company is undertaking several growth projects during 2022 including completing construction and commissioning of Santa Luz, advancing construction at Greenstone, and conducting exploration focused on mine life extension at Mesquite, Aurizona, Fazenda, Santa Luz and RDM. The Company's primary development focus for 2022 is construction at Greenstone, with Equinox Gold's 60% share of construction capital forecast at $326 million. Non-sustaining capital expenditures also include underground development at Los Filos in part carried over from 2021, a pit expansion at RDM and permitting for the Castle Mountain expansion, with total non-sustaining capital for 2022 forecast at $487 million. Non-sustaining capital guidance includes $30 million for exploration, of which approximately $19 million is expensed with the rest capitalized.

OPERATING & FINANCIAL RESULTS BY MINE

Mesquite Gold Mine, California, USA





Three months ended

Year ended Operating data Unit December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Ore mined and stacked on leach pad kt 3,175 3,835 3,498

9,740 17,351 Waste mined kt 11,679 10,807 8,487

49,863 30,782 Open pit strip ratio w:o 3.68 2.82 2.43

5.12 1.77 Average gold grade stacked to leach pad g/t 0.44 0.45 0.72

0.42 0.48 Gold produced oz 66,870 23,264 33,717

137,467 141,270 Gold sold oz 68,377 22,333 33,032

138,289 139,872 Financial data













Revenue M$ 122.8 40.1 61.5

249.0 245.9 Cash costs(1) M$ 65.7 22.1 29.5

134.7 125.8 Sustaining capital(1) M$ 3.2 8.7 10.5

46.3 24.1 Reclamation expenses M$ 1.2 0.6 0.4

2.6 2.8 Total AISC(1) M$ 70.1 31.4 40.4

183.6 152.7 AISC contribution margin(1) M$ 52.8 8.7 21.0

65.5 93.3 Non-sustaining expenditures(1) M$ 6.2 5.1 0.6

19.4 9.2 Mine free cash flow(1) M$ 46.6 3.6 20.4

46.1 84.1 Unit analysis













Realized gold price per oz sold $/oz 1,795 1,793 1,861

1,801 1,758 Cash costs per oz sold(1) $/oz 960 988 894

974 899 AISC per oz sold(1) $/oz 1,023 1,402 1,225

1,327 1,091 Mining cost per tonne mined $/t 1.53 1.53 1.57

1.47 1.42 Processing cost per tonne processed $/t 3.75 2.86 3.36

4.32 2.81 G&A cost per tonne processed $/t 1.43 0.96 1.19

1.61 0.85

(1) Cash costs, sustaining capital, non-sustaining expenditures, AISC, AISC contribution margin, mine free cash flow, cash costs per oz sold, and AISC per oz sold are non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS Measures and Cautionary Notes.

Outlook

Mesquite production for 2022 is estimated at 120,000 to 130,000 ounces of gold, with approximately 60% of production expected in the second half of the year. Cash costs are estimated at $1,050 to $1,100 per oz and AISC at $1,450 to $1,500 per oz. The increase in AISC compared to 2021 reflects lower gold production as well as costs associated with stripping programs.

Ore from the Brownie pit is expected to be the primary source of production during 2022. Completion of the Brownie strip campaign provided full access to oxide ore at the bottom of the Phase 1 Brownie pit, and stripping of the Brownie Phase 2 pit commenced in Q4 2021. Forecast AISC at Mesquite in 2022 includes estimated sustaining capital of $52 million related primarily to a $44 million stripping program commencing in Q1 2022 to open up a new phase of the VE pit, which is expected to be the primary source of ore in Q4 2022 and into 2023. Non-sustaining growth capital of $20 million includes $5 million for exploration with the objective of converting resources to reserves in the Brownie, VE and Rainbow pits. The Company is also permitting and planning the construction of extensions to the leach pad and expects to make $12 million in lease payments for the truck fleet.

Castle Mountain Gold Mine, California, USA





Three months ended

Year ended Operating data Unit December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020(1)

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020(1) Ore mined and stacked to leach pad kt 987 1,331 1,197

4,710 1,197 Waste mined kt 408 143 130

1,149 130 Open pit strip ratio w:o 0.41 0.11 0.11

0.24 0.11 Average gold grade stacked to leach pad g/t 0.28 0.30 0.33

0.36 0.33 Gold produced oz 8,357 7,873 5,338

25,270 5,338 Gold sold oz 8,947 7,378 4,862

25,671 4,862 Financial data













Revenue M$ 16.1 13.1 9.1

46.0 9.1 Cash costs(2) M$ 8.2 6.1 4.5

22.7 4.5 Sustaining capital(2) M$ 8.6 1.8 —

13.9 — Reclamation expenses M$ 0.0 0.0 0.0

0.1 0.0 Total AISC(2) M$ 16.8 7.9 4.5

36.7 4.5 AISC contribution margin(2) M$ (0.8) 5.2 4.6

9.3 4.6 Non-sustaining expenditures(2) M$ 2.0 0.8 7.4

7.8 51.9 Mine free cash flow(2) M$ (2.8) 4.4 (2.8)

1.5 (47.3) Unit analysis













Realized gold price per oz sold $/oz 1,795 1,778 1,875

1,793 1,875 Cash costs per oz sold(2) $/oz 918 822 921

883 921 AISC per oz sold(2) $/oz 1,881 1,067 921

1,429 921 Mining cost per tonne mined $/t 3.31 3.24 3.30

3.15 4.12 Processing cost per tonne processed $/t 2.89 1.99 1.79

1.95 2.14 G&A cost per tonne processed $/t 2.28 1.35 1.87

1.39 2.28

(1) Castle Mountain commenced commercial production on November 21, 2020. (2) Cash costs, sustaining capital, non-sustaining expenditures, AISC, AISC contribution margin, mine free cash flow, cash costs per oz sold, and AISC per oz sold are non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS Measures and Cautionary Notes.

Outlook

Castle Mountain production for 2022 is estimated at 25,000 to 35,000 ounces of gold with cash costs of $1,150 to $1,200 per oz and AISC of $1,475 to $1,525 per oz.

Costs at Castle Mountain are expected to increase primarily as the result of the decision to crush and agglomerate ore to increase ore permeability and gold production. AISC for 2022 includes $11 million of sustaining capital, with $3 million allocated for plant modifications and $7 million for the current leach pad expansion that is expected to accommodate the entirety of Phase 1 operations.

Non-sustaining growth capital of $9 million at Castle Mountain in 2022 includes $7 million for Phase 2 permitting, optimization studies and metallurgical test work, and nearly $2 million for exploration. The Company expects to submit Phase 2 permit applications in Q1 2022.

Los Filos Gold Mine, Guerrero, Mexico





Three months ended

Year ended Operating data Unit December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (1) Ore mined - open pit kt 3,423 1,754 —

7,090 496 Waste mined - open pit kt 11,036 7,871 399

38,027 7,065 Open pit strip ratio w:o 3.22 4.49 —

5.36 14.25 Average open pit gold grade g/t 0.77 0.85 —

0.71 0.34 Ore mined - underground kt 162 107 0.3

519 191 Average underground gold grade g/t 3.11 3.11 1.83

3.23 4.00 Ore re-handled for secondary leaching kt — — 403

2,312 4,547 Gold produced oz 54,733 32,837 13,615

144,096 58,453 Gold sold oz 55,144 32,112 13,740

143,809 59,135 Financial data













Revenue M$ 98.8 57.1 26.4

257.2 105.9 Cash costs(2) M$ 72.3 48.8 14.2

226.6 57.8 Sustaining capital(2) M$ 5.3 3.1 3.2

21.5 11.2 Reclamation expenses M$ 1.4 1.0 0.1

4.0 0.4 Total AISC(2) M$ 79.0 52.9 17.5

252.1 69.4 AISC contribution margin(2) M$ 19.7 4.2 8.9

5.1 36.4 Care and maintenance M$ — 4.8 16.7

12.6 42.1 Non-sustaining expenditures(2) M$ 10.2 18.9 3.0

59.6 16.7 Mine free cash flow(2) M$ 9.5 (19.5) (10.8)

(67.1) (22.4) Unit analysis













Realized gold price per oz sold $/oz 1,787 1,769 1,932

1,783 1,786 Cash costs per oz sold(2) $/oz 1,311 1,520 1,035

1,575 978 AISC per oz sold(2) $/oz 1,433 1,647 1,276

1,753 1,174 Mining cost per tonne mined - open pit $/t 1.50 1.52 1.85

1.45 1.65 Mining cost per tonne mined - underground $/t 82.07 84.79 168.60

86.73 68.36 Processing cost per tonne processed $/t 6.05 8.86 n/a

7.02 5.90 G&A cost per tonne processed $/t 1.70 2.20 n/a

1.97 1.00

(1) Los Filos was acquired as part of the Leagold Acquisition. Operational and financial results are included from March 10, 2020, onward. (2) Cash costs, sustaining capital, non-sustaining expenditures, AISC, AISC contribution margin, mine free cash flow, cash costs per oz sold, and AISC per oz sold are non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS Measures and Cautionary Notes.

Outlook

Los Filos production for 2022 is estimated at 160,000 to 180,000 ounces of gold. While Los Filos' costs are expected to be lower in the second half of the year, waste stripping campaigns in the Los Filos and Guadalupe open pits and underground development for Bermejal are expected to impact AISC and free cash flow for the year. Los Filos' cost guidance for 2022 is estimated at cash costs of $1,400 to $1,475 per oz with AISC of $1,625 to $1,700 per oz.

The Company continues to review the potential to construct a new carbon-in-leach plant to operate concurrently with the existing heap leach operation, which could increase production and lower costs, but does not expect to make a construction decision until the majority of Greenstone expenditures are complete and the current stability with local communities allows operations to continue without interruption.

Capital investments at Los Filos during 2022 are expected to focus primarily on open-pit stripping and underground development, with almost $30 million of expenditures carried over from 2021. AISC at Los Filos in 2022 includes $38 million of sustaining capital, with $13 million allocated for capitalized stripping of the Guadalupe open pit, $7 million for development of the Los Filos underground mine, $10 million for fleet refurbishment and processing equipment and $4 million for exploration.

Non-sustaining growth capital of $62 million includes $23 million for stripping of the Los Filos open pit, $24 million for Bermejal underground development and $14 million for fleet rebuilds and new equipment.

Aurizona Gold Mine, Maranhão, Brazil





Three months ended

Year ended Operating data Unit December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Ore mined kt 1,029 1,047 1,231

3,180 3,267 Waste mined kt 7,727 5,077 7,301

20,442 19,901 Open pit strip ratio w:o 7.51 4.85 5.93

6.43 6.09 Tonnes processed kt 922 832 846

3,383 3,227 Average gold grade processed g/t 1.51 1.42 1.59

1.35 1.41 Recovery % 91.9 91.2 90.6

91.2 89.8 Gold produced oz 41,258 34,583 37,438

134,961 130,237 Gold sold oz 41,819 33,200 38,213

135,061 129,004 Financial data













Revenue M$ 75.1 59.4 71.6

242.6 229.6 Cash costs(1) M$ 31.0 26.8 23.3

105.9 92.4 Sustaining capital(1) M$ 12.3 4.7 10.6

26.7 24.4 Reclamation expenses M$ 0.3 0.3 0.5

1.3 2.7 Total AISC(1) M$ 43.6 31.8 34.4

133.9 119.5 AISC contribution margin(1) M$ 31.5 27.6 37.2

108.8 110.1 Non-sustaining expenditures(1) M$ 5.3 3.0 1.1

9.3 4.7 Mine free cash flow(1) M$ 26.2 24.6 36.1

99.5 105.4 Unit analysis













Realized gold price per oz sold $/oz 1,797 1,790 1,874

1,796 1,780 Cash costs per oz sold(1) $/oz 742 806 610

784 716 AISC per oz sold(1) $/oz 1,044 957 901

991 926 Mining cost per tonne mined $/t 2.04 1.91 1.78

2.09 1.87 Processing cost per tonne processed $/t 9.19 12.04 8.18

9.65 8.44 G&A cost per tonne processed $/t 4.06 4.90 4.14

4.12 4.10

(1) Cash costs, sustaining capital, non-sustaining expenditures, AISC, AISC contribution margin, mine free cash flow, cash costs per oz sold, and AISC per oz sold are non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS Measures and Cautionary Notes.

Outlook

Aurizona production for 2022 is estimated at 120,000 to 130,000 ounces of gold with cash costs of $800 to $850 per oz and AISC of $1,175 to $1,225 per oz sold. Production during 2022 is expected to come from multiple ore sources, including Piaba East and the new Boa Esperança pit, which was opened up with a small stripping campaign during 2021.

Forecast AISC at Aurizona in 2022 includes $50 million of sustaining capital allocated primarily to $19 million in capitalized waste stripping, $18 million to construct a new TSF and increase capacity of the existing TSF and $8 million for infrastructure including installation of a new pebble crusher. With fresh rock feed expected to increase to 30% in 2022, the pebble crusher is expected to help to maintain processing capacity. Non-sustaining growth capital at Aurizona of $8 million is allocated almost entirely to exploration.

The Company expects to continue to advance the Aurizona expansion during 2022, with plans to initiate permitting for an exploration portal, undertake some underground-focused exploration and continue internal studies. Development work to access the underground deposit could begin in late 2022.

Fazenda Gold Mine, Bahia, Brazil





Three months ended

Year ended Operating data Unit December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (1) Ore mined - underground kt 283 286 302

1,177 1,014 Tonnes processed kt 351 348 332

1,367 1,087 Average gold grade processed g/t 1.43 1.54 1.91

1.52 1.63 Recovery % 90.9 89.7 89.9

90.5 90.6 Gold produced oz 14,499 15,598 18,196

60,401 51,611 Gold sold oz 14,279 15,727 18,237

60,269 51,056 Financial data













Revenue M$ 25.6 28.0 34.0

107.9 92.4 Cash costs(2) M$ 13.8 13.9 13.3

52.7 37.6 Sustaining capital(2) M$ 4.7 3.1 2.7

14.5 4.8 Reclamation expenses M$ 1.8 0.3 0.1

2.6 0.7 Total AISC(2) M$ 20.3 17.3 16.1

69.8 43.1 AISC contribution margin(2) M$ 5.3 10.7 17.9

38.1 49.3 Non-sustaining expenditures(2) M$ 0.8 1.3 2.1

5.5 4.6 Mine free cash flow(2) M$ 4.5 9.4 15.8

32.6 44.7 Unit analysis













Realized gold price per oz sold $/oz 1,792 1,777 1,862

1,791 1,810 Cash costs per oz sold(2) $/oz 963 884 728

875 737 AISC per oz sold(2) $/oz 1,419 1,098 881

1,159 844 Mining cost per tonne mined $/t 20.35 21.86 20.84

19.95 17.60 Processing cost per tonne processed $/t 11.34 11.44 12.66

11.25 10.86 G&A cost per tonne processed $/t 5.17 5.19 5.59

4.97 4.57

(1) Fazenda was acquired as part of the Leagold Acquisition. Operational and financial results are included from March 10, 2020, onward. (2) Cash costs, sustaining capital, non-sustaining expenditures, AISC, AISC contribution margin, mine free cash flow, cash costs per oz sold, and AISC per oz sold are non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS Measures and Cautionary Notes.

Outlook

Fazenda's production for 2022 is estimated at 60,000 to 65,000 ounces of gold, with cash costs estimated at $975 to $1,025 per oz and AISC estimated at $1,200 to $1,250 per oz.

Of the $14 million sustaining capital investment planned for 2022, $6 million is allocated for underground development, $3 million for open-pit waste stripping, $2 million for exploration to upgrade inferred Mineral Resources and $2 million for engineering, plant maintenance and equipment. Non-sustaining growth capital of $11 million includes $4 million for underground development and $3 million for exploration.

In addition, the Company has planned a significant regional exploration program in the Fazenda-Santa Luz district, a 70-km-long greenstone belt that hosts both the Fazenda and Santa Luz mines. The 2022 regional exploration program includes a $1.5 million airborne geophysical survey that will cover the entire belt and is expected to greatly aid in the development of new targets and more than 50,000 metres of drilling targeting high priority near-mine and regional targets. Of the total $9 million non-sustaining capital spend, $4 million has been budgeted to Fazenda with the remainder budgeted to Santa Luz.

RDM Gold Mine, Minas Gerais, Brazil





Three months ended

Year ended Operating data Unit December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (1) Ore mined kt 346 682 680

1,768 1,981 Waste mined kt 3,829 6,082 6,310

22,837 18,218 Open pit strip ratio w:o 11.06 8.92 9.28

12.92 9.19 Tonnes processed kt 713 755 714

2,835 2,218 Average gold grade processed g/t 0.68 0.69 0.92

0.74 0.97 Recovery % 87.6 86.2 86.4

86.7 85.6 Gold produced oz 13,362 15,880 18,068

58,829 59,354 Gold sold oz 13,424 16,140 18,263

59,074 58,723 Financial data













Revenue M$ 24.0 28.7 34.1

105.8 106.6 Cash costs(2) M$ 18.6 24.5 19.2

72.2 51.8 Sustaining capital(2) M$ 3.6 3.3 3.7

10.1 8.8 Reclamation expenses M$ 0.5 0.2 0.1

1.1 0.5 Total AISC(2) M$ 22.7 28.0 23.0

83.4 61.1 AISC contribution margin(2) M$ 1.3 0.7 11.1

22.5 45.5 Care and maintenance M$ — — —

— 0.5 Non-sustaining expenditures(2) M$ 4.7 2.5 —

21.9 0.6 Mine free cash flow(2) M$ (3.4) (1.8) 11.1

0.6 44.4 Unit analysis













Realized gold price per oz sold $/oz 1,789 1,779 1,857

1,791 1,805 Cash costs per oz sold(2) $/oz 1,386 1,518 1,050

1,222 882 AISC per oz sold(2) $/oz 1,689 1,733 1,261

1,410 1,041 Mining cost per tonne mined $/t 2.73 2.18 1.58

2.04 1.64 Processing cost per tonne processed $/t 10.65 10.05 9.03

10.04 8.52 G&A cost per tonne processed $/t 3.12 2.46 2.37

2.68 1.98

(1) RDM was acquired as part of the Leagold Acquisition. Operational and financial results are included from March 10, 2020, onward. (2) Cash costs, sustaining capital, non-sustaining expenditures, AISC, AISC contribution margin, mine free cash flow, cash costs per oz sold, and AISC per oz sold are non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS Measures and Cautionary Notes.

Outlook

RDM production is expected to increase almost 30% compared to 2021 as the result of modifications to the pit design based on a new geotechnical model. Production for 2022 is estimated at 70,000 to 80,000 ounces of gold. Cash costs are estimated at $1,200 to $1,250 per oz and AISC is estimated at $1,350 to $1,400 per oz.

AISC at RDM in 2022 includes $11 million of sustaining capital, of which $9 million relates to increasing capacity of the TSF and installing a tailings thickener to reduce water consumption. Non-sustaining growth capital of $18 million relates primarily to capitalized stripping for a pushback of the open pit to provide better access to the ore body. In addition, the Company has allocated $3 million for exploration to undertake the first exploration campaign at RDM in several years, with a focus on potential extensions along strike and down dip.

Mercedes Gold Mine, Sonora, Mexico





Three months ended

Year ended Operating data Unit December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021(1)

December 31,

2021(1) Ore mined - underground kt 125 105 118

348 Tonnes processed kt 161 109 128

398 Average gold grade processed g/t 2.30 2.89 2.71

2.59 Recovery % 95.4 95.7 96.2

95.8 Gold produced oz 11,353 9,722 10,708

31,782 Gold sold oz 10,266 10,253 10,416

30,935 Financial data











Revenue M$ 18.9 18.8 19.3

56.9 Cash costs(2) M$ 11.2 9.9 8.7

29.9 Sustaining capital(2) M$ 4.7 2.3 3.6

10.6 Reclamation expenses M$ 0.4 0.6 0.5

1.5 Total AISC(2) M$ 16.3 12.8 12.8

42.0 AISC contribution margin(2) M$ 2.6 5.8 6.5

15.0 Non-sustaining expenditures(2) M$ 0.5 0.3 0.2

0.9 Mine free cash flow(2) M$ 2.1 5.5 6.3

14.1 Unit analysis











Realized gold price per oz sold $/oz 1,775 1,761 1,779

1,772 Cash costs per oz sold(2) $/oz 1,091 970 839

966 AISC per oz sold(2) $/oz 1,584 1,261 1,226

1,357 Mining cost per tonne mined - underground $/t 33.38 38.67 34.91

35.38 Processing cost per tonne processed $/t 18.56 21.23 20.58

19.94 G&A cost per tonne processed $/t 14.19 17.39 14.54

15.18

(1) Mercedes was acquired as part of the Premier Acquisition. Operational and financial results are included from April 7, 2021, onward. (2) Cash costs, sustaining capital, non-sustaining expenditures, AISC, AISC contribution margin, mine free cash flow, cash costs per oz sold, and AISC per oz sold are non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS Measures and Cautionary Notes.

Outlook

On December 16, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement to sell Mercedes to Bear Creek (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is expected to close around the end of Q1 2022. As such, 2022 guidance does not include Mercedes, although ounces produced and capital spent prior to closing will be attributable to Equinox Gold.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars)







2021

2020 Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents



$ 305,498

$ 344,926 Marketable securities



240,530

3,120 Trade and other receivables



50,260

55,872 Inventories



201,622

208,290 Derivative assets



124,234

— Prepaid expenses and other current assets



33,549

33,816 Assets held for sale



207,538

—





1,163,231

646,024 Non-current assets









Restricted cash



20,444

2,004 Inventories



124,265

130,888 Mineral properties, plant and equipment



2,497,919

1,858,723 Investment in associate



123,858

22,287 Deferred tax assets



10,576

— Other non-current assets



25,613

13,474 Total assets



$ 3,965,906

$ 2,673,400











Liabilities and Equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



$ 190,116

$ 130,543 Current portion of loans and borrowings



26,667

13,333 Derivative liabilities



77,699

63,993 Other current liabilities



22,339

14,795 Liabilities relating to assets held for sale



85,745

—





402,566

222,664 Non-current liabilities









Loans and borrowings



514,015

531,908 Reclamation and closure cost provisions



95,565

117,103 Derivative liabilities



7,158

90,573 Deferred tax liabilities



309,715

229,860 Other non-current liabilities



50,514

32,769 Total liabilities



1,379,533

1,224,877 Shareholders' equity









Common shares



2,006,777

1,518,042 Reserves



47,038

38,779 Accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI")



84,011

— Retained earnings (deficit)



448,547

(108,298) Total equity



2,586,373

1,448,523 Total liabilities and equity



$ 3,965,906

$ 2,673,400

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited, in thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)

For the years ended December 31



2021

2020(1) Revenue



$ 1,082,286

$ 845,388 Cost of sales









Operating expense



(654,804)

(423,291) Depreciation and depletion



(196,892)

(131,914)





(851,696)

(555,205) Income from mine operations



230,590

290,183 Care and maintenance expense



(15,274)

(64,995) Exploration expense



(16,253)

(11,840) General and administration expense



(52,590)

(40,392) Income from operations



146,473

172,956 Finance expense



(41,551)

(39,751) Finance income



2,816

1,819 Other income (expense)



425,841

(91,925) Income before taxes



533,579

43,099 Income tax expense



23,266

(20,811) Net income



$ 556,845

$ 22,288











Net income per share









Basic



$ 1.95

$ 0.10 Diluted



$ 1.69

$ 0.10 Weighted average shares outstanding









Basic



284,932,357

212,487,729 Diluted



333,734,701

218,411,971

(1) The Company applied the amendments to IAS 16, Property, Plant and Equipment - Proceeds before Intended Use, in its consolidated financial statements for the annual period beginning on January 1, 2021. The amendments prohibit deducting from the cost of property, plant and equipment any proceeds from selling items produced while preparing the asset for its intended use. Instead, proceeds from selling such items and the cost of producing such items shall be recognized in net income or loss. On application of the amendments, the Company reclassified $1.6 million of pre-commercial production net proceeds from mineral properties, plant and equipment as at December 31, 2020 to net income for the year ended December 31, 2020, comprising $2.9 million in revenue, $1.0 million in operating expense and $0.3 million in depreciation and depletion.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited in thousands of US dollars)







2021

2020 Net income



$ 556,845

$ 22,288 Other comprehensive income ("OCI")









Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net income:









Foreign currency translation



(2,273)

— Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to net income:









Net increase in fair value of marketable securities and other









investments in equity instruments



100,144

— Income tax expense relating to change in fair value of marketable









securities and other investments in equity instruments



(13,860)

— Total OCI



84,011

— Total comprehensive income



$ 640,856

$ 22,288

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(Unaudited, in thousands of US dollars)







2021

2020(1) Cash provided by (used in):









Operating activities









Net income for the year



$ 556,845

$ 22,288 Adjustments for:









Depreciation and depletion



198,134

152,185 Finance expense



41,551

39,751 Mark-to-market (gain) loss on derivatives



(90,643)

92,684 Settlements of derivatives



(46,308)

(35,809) Gain on bargain purchase of Premier Gold Mines Limited



(81,432)

— (Gain) loss on disposal of assets



(81,970)

1,679 Gain on reclassification of investment in Solaris Resources Inc



(186,067)

— Unrealized foreign exchange gain



(2,963)

(4,818) Share-based compensation expense



7,327

8,140 Income tax expense



(23,266)

20,811 Income taxes paid



(24,934)

(32,788) Other



(2,152)

6,848 Operating cash flow before non-cash changes in working capital



264,122

270,971 Non-cash changes in working capital



56,656

(15,193)





320,778

255,778 Investing activities









Expenditures on mineral properties, plant and equipment



(344,224)

(174,753) Acquisition of Premier Gold Mines Limited



8,267

— Investment in Greenstone Gold Mines LP



(50,905)

— Investment in i-80 Gold Corp



(40,860)

— Net proceeds on disposal of assets



90,478

6,500 Acquisition of Leagold Mining Corporation



—

55,252 Investment in Solaris Resources Inc



—

(12,480) Other



(10,323)

(5,691)





(347,567)

(131,172) Financing activities









Draw down on Credit Facility



—

379,680 Proceeds from issuance of Convertible Notes



—

139,278 Transaction costs



—

(10,622) Repayment of loans and borrowings



(30,983)

(546,274) Interest paid



(22,112)

(26,536) Lease payments



(24,309)

(6,667) Net proceeds from issuance of shares



59,498

42,793 Proceeds from exercise of warrants and stock options



17,655

171,530 Other



(1,344)

9,483





(1,595)

152,665 Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents



(6,469)

(61) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(34,853)

277,210 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year



344,926

67,716 Cash and cash equivalents – end of year



$ 310,073

$ 344,926 Cash and cash equivalents reclassified as held for sale



(4,575)

— Cash and cash equivalents, excluding amounts classified as held for sale – end of year



$ 305,498

$ 344,926

(1) Effective January 1, 2021, the Company made an accounting policy change to classify finance fees paid (which includes interest paid) within the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2021 as a financing activity rather than an operating activity, which more appropriately reflects the nature of these cash flows. Interest paid has been disclosed separately as a financing cash flow. Comparative figures for the year ended December 31, 2020 have been reclassified to conform with the change in accounting policy.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

This news release refers to cash costs, cash costs per oz sold, AISC, AISC per oz sold, AISC contribution margin, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, mine-site free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, net debt, and sustaining and non-sustaining capital expenditures that are measures with no standardized meaning under IFRS, i.e. they are non-IFRS measures, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Their measurement and presentation is consistently prepared and is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Numbers presented in the tables below may not sum due to rounding.

Cash costs and cash costs per oz sold

Cash costs is a common financial performance measure in the gold mining industry; however, it has no standard meaning under IFRS. The Company reports total cash costs on a per oz sold basis. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate operating income and cash flow from mining operations. Cash costs include mine site operating costs plus lease principal payments, but are exclusive of depreciation and depletion, reclamation, capital and exploration costs and net of by-product sales and then divided by ounces sold to arrive at cash costs per oz sold. The measure is not necessarily indicative of cash flow from operations under IFRS or operating costs presented under IFRS.

AISC per oz sold

The Company is reporting AISC per oz of gold sold. The methodology for calculating AISC was developed internally and is calculated below. Readers should be aware that this measure does not have a standardized meaning. Current IFRS measures used in the gold industry, such as operating expenses, do not capture all of the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain gold production. The Company believes the AISC measure provides further transparency into costs associated with producing gold and will assist analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company in assessing its operating performance, its ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and its overall value.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash costs per oz of gold sold and AISC per oz of gold sold to the most directly comparable IFRS measure on an aggregate basis.









$'s in millions, except ounce and per oz figures Three months ended

Year ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Gold ounces sold 212,255 137,144 136,418

602,668 473,309 Operating expenses $ 215.5 $ 152.7 $ 114.1

$ 654.8 $ 423.3 Lease payments 3.8 2.8 2.2

9.2 4.3 Non-recurring charges recognized in operating expenses (1) (0.4) (1.7) —

(2.1) — Fair value adjustment on acquired inventories 1.8 (1.7) (1.1)

(6.6) (26.6) Total cash costs $ 220.7 $ 152.1 $ 115.2

$ 655.3 $ 401.0 Cash costs per gold oz sold $ 1,040 $ 1,109 $ 844

$ 1,087 $ 847 Total cash costs $ 220.7 $ 152.1 $ 115.2

$ 655.3 $ 401.0 Sustaining capital 42.4 26.9 31.5

144.7 76.3 Reclamation expenses 5.5 2.4 1.1

13.1 6.3 Sustaining exploration expensed — 0.6 0.4

0.6 1.6 Total AISC 268.7 182.0 148.1

813.7 485.1 AISC per oz sold $ 1,266 $ 1,327 $ 1,086

$ 1,350 $ 1,025

(1) Non-recurring charges recognized in operating expenses relates to an impairment charge on replacement parts at Mesquite.

Sustaining and non-sustaining capital reconciliation

Sustaining capital expenditures are defined as those expenditures which do not increase annual gold ounce production at a mine site and excludes all expenditures at the Company's projects and certain expenditures at the Company's operating sites which are deemed expansionary. Sustaining capital expenditures can include, but are not limited to, capitalized stripping costs at open pit mines, underground mine development, mining and milling equipment and tailings dam raises.

The following table provides a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures to the Company's total capital expenditures for continuing operations.



Three months ended

Year ended $'s in millions December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Capital additions to mineral properties, plant and equipment(1) $ 135.4 $ 99.7 $ 50.8

$ 455.3 $ 179.1 Less: Non-sustaining capital at operating sites (23.4) (25.6) (6.0)

(101.3) (32.4) Less: Non-sustaining capital at development











projects (62.4) (39.0) (10.8)

(137.7) (51.1) Less: Capital expenditures - corporate (0.1) (0.2) (0.1)

(1.0) (0.4) Less: Other non-cash additions(2) (7.1) (8.0) (2.4)

(70.6) (18.9) Sustaining capital expenditures $ 42.4 $ 26.8 $ 31.5

$ 144.7 $ 76.3

(1) Capital additions are exclusive of non-cash changes to reclamation assets arising from changes in discount rate and inflation rate assumptions in the reclamation provision. (2) Non-cash additions include right-of-use assets associated with leases recognized in the period, capitalized depreciation for deferred stripping activities, and the mineral interest recognized relating to the Pilar royalty.

Total mine-site free cash flow

Mine-site free cash flow is a non-IFRS financial performance measure. The Company believes this to be a useful indicator of its ability to operate without reliance on additional borrowing or usage of existing cash. Mine-site free cash flow is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures of performance presented by other mining companies. Mine-site free cash flow should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of mine-site free cash flow to the most directly comparable IFRS measure on an aggregate basis:











Three months ended

Year ended $'s in millions December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Operating cash flow before non-cash changes





















in working capital $ 122.2 $ 48.3 $ 94.0

$ 264.1 $ 271.0 Add: Operating cash flow used by non-mine











site activity(1) 32.7 36.9 36.3

136.4 130.2 Cash flow from operating mine sites $ 154.9 $ 85.2 $ 130.3

$ 400.5 $ 401.2













Mineral property, plant and equipment additions $ 135.4 99.7 50.8

$ 455.3 179.1 Less: Capital expenditures relating to











development projects and corporate and











other non-cash additions (69.6) (47.3) (13.3)

(209.4) (70.4) Capital expenditure from operating mine sites 65.8 52.4 37.5

245.9 108.7 Lease payments related to non-sustaining











capital items 3.5 4.1 —

13.7 — Non-sustaining exploration expensed 3.0 2.1 1.2

9.9 3.8 Total mine site free cash flow $ 82.7 $ 26.6 $ 91.6

$ 131.0 $ 288.7

(1) Includes taxes paid that are not factored into mine site free cash flow and are included in operating cash flow before non-cash changes in working capital in the statement of cash flows.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and AISC contribution margin

The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use adjusted EBITDA and AISC contribution margin to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flows and service debt. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted to exclude specific items that are significant but not reflective of the underlying operating performance of the Company, such as the impact of fair value changes in the value of warrants, foreign exchange contracts and gold contracts, unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, and share-based compensation expense. It is also adjusted to exclude items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated in advance or that are not considered representative of core operating performance, such as impairments and gains and losses on disposals of assets. AISC contribution margin is defined as revenue less AISC.

Previously, adjusted EBITDA was calculated excluding the Company's share of net income or loss on investment in associate as an adjusting item. The Company has adjusted for its share of net income or loss on investment in associate in the current period as this item is not considered representative of core operating performance. The comparative periods have been adjusted to confirm with the current methodology and are different from those previously reported.

The following tables provide the calculation of AISC contribution margin, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as calculated by the Company:

AISC Contribution Margin



Three months ended

Year ended $'s in millions December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Revenue $ 381.2 $ 245.1 $ 255.5

$ 1,082.3 $ 845.4 Less: AISC (268.7) (182.0) (148.1)

(813.7) (485.1) AISC contribution margin $ 112.6 $ 63.1 $ 107.4

$ 268.6 $ 360.2

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended

Year ended $'s in millions December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Net income (loss) before tax $ 86.7 (11.3) 67.2

$ 533.6 43.1 Depreciation and depletion 66.7 47.2 43.8

198.1 132.6 Finance expense 10.3 10.7 8.6

41.6 39.8 Finance income (1.1) (1.1) (0.6)

(2.8) (1.8) EBITDA $ 162.7 $ 45.5 $ 119.1

$ 770.4 $ 213.6 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 0.8 1.6 1.4

6.1 6.8 Unrealized (gain) loss on change in fair value of warrants (27.5) (1.0) (17.5)

(85.8) 29.9 Unrealized (gain) loss on gold contracts (4.3) (11.0) (11.2)

(58.1) 12.9 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange contracts (1.7) 8.9 (11.1)

(0.4) 14.1 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (10.8) 3.8 1.3

(5.9) (12.1) Non-recurring charges recognized in operating expense(1) 0.4 1.7 —

2.1 — Transaction costs 0.5 — 3.2

2.4 5.8 Other expense (income)(2) 9.9 17.9 —

(327.7) 11.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 130.0 $ 67.3 $ 85.3

$ 303.1 $ 282.3

(1) Non-recurring charges recognized in operating expenses relates to an impairment charge on replacement parts at Mesquite. (2) Other expense for the three months ended December 31, 2021 includes $8.0 million loss on disposal of mineral properties, plant and equipment, $6.0 million expected credit loss and $9.4 million dilution gain on investment in associate. Other income for the year ended December 31, 2021 includes $186.1 million gain on reclassification of Solaris investment from cost to fair value accounting, $50.3 million gain on sale of Solaris shares, $45.4 million gain on sale of Pilar, $81.4 million bargain purchase gain on Premier Acquisition, $9.4 million dilution gain on investment in associate, $12.4 million loss on disposal of mineral properties, plant and equipment and $7.0 million expected credit loss.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are used by management and investors to measure the underlying operating performance of the Company. Adjusted net income is defined as net income adjusted to exclude specific items that are significant but not reflective of the underlying operating performance of the Company, such as the impact of fair value changes in the value of warrants, foreign exchange contracts and gold contracts, unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, and non-cash share-based compensation expense. It is also adjusted to exclude items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated in advance or that are not considered representative of core operating performance, such as impairments and gains and losses on disposals of assets. Adjusted net income per share amounts are calculated using the weighted average number of shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis as determined by IFRS.

Previously, adjusted net income was calculated excluding the Company's share of net income or loss on investment in associate as an adjusting item. The Company has adjusted for its share of net income or loss on investment in associate in the current period as this item is not considered representative of core operating performance. The comparative periods have been adjusted to confirm with the current methodology and are different from those previously reported.

The following table provides the calculation of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, as adjusted and calculated by the Company:



Three months ended

Year ended $'s in millions December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 300,790,672 300,513,742 242,118,375

284,932,357 212,487,729 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 348,996,674 300,513,742 290,888,147

333,734,701 218,411,971 Net income (loss) attributable to Equinox Gold shareholders $ 110.9 $ (8.1) $ 91.2

$ 556.8 $ 22.3 Add (deduct):











Non-cash share-based compensation expense 0.8 1.6 1.4

6.1 6.8 Unrealized (gain) loss on change in fair value of warrants (27.5) (1.0) (17.5)

(85.8) 29.9 Unrealized (gain) loss on gold contracts (4.3) (11.0) (11.2)

(58.1) 12.9 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange contracts (1.7) 8.9 (11.1)

(0.4) 14.1 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (10.8) 3.8 1.3

(5.9) (12.1) Non-recurring charges recognized in operating expense(1) 0.4 1.7 —

2.1 — Transaction costs 0.5 — 3.2

2.4 5.8 Other expense (income)(2) 9.9 17.9 —

(327.7) 11.3 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss recognized in deferred tax expense (2.7) (4.5) (18.5)

(15.8) (2.5) Adjusted net income $ 75.6 $ 9.2 $ 38.9

$ 73.8 $ 88.4 Adjusted income per share - basic ($/share) $0.25 $0.03 $0.16

$0.26 $0.42 Adjusted income per share - diluted ($/share) $0.22 $0.03 $0.13

$0.22 $0.40

(1) Non-recurring charges recognized in operating expense relates to an impairment charge on replacement parts at Mesquite. (2) Other expense for the three months ended December 31, 2021 includes $8.0 million loss on disposal of mineral properties, plant and equipment, $6.0 million expected credit loss and $9.4 million dilution gain on investment in associate. Other income for the year ended December 31, 2021 includes $186.1 million gain on reclassification of Solaris investment from cost to fair value accounting, $50.3 million gain on sale of Solaris shares, $45.4 million gain on sale of Pilar, $81.4 million bargain purchase gain on Premier Acquisition, $12.4 million loss on disposal of mineral properties, $9.4 million dilution gain on investment in associate plant and equipment and $7.0 million expected credit loss.

Net debt

The Company believes that in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, the Company and certain investors and analysts use net debt to evaluate the Company's performance. Net debt does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore it may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. This measure is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performances prepared in accordance with IFRS. Net debt is calculated as the sum of the current and non-current portions of long-term debt, net of the cash and cash equivalent balance as at the balance sheet date. A reconciliation of net debt is provided below.



December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Current portion of loans and borrowings $ 26.7 $ 26.7 $ 13.3 Non-current portion of loans and borrowings 514.0 518.4 531.9 Total debt 540.7 545.1 545.2 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (unrestricted) (305.5) (300.3) (344.9) Net debt $ 235.2 $ 244.8 $ 200.3

