EoS Fitness Partners with Les Mills to Bring Anytime, Anywhere, On-Demand Fitness Options to Members Partnership Expands High Value, Low Price® Gym's Signature Amenities and Reinforces Commitment to Accessible Fitness for All

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the importance of providing accessible fitness solutions with options that meet the needs of all its members, EoS Fitness announced today it is building on its existing partnership with global fitness leader Les Mills to give members the best of both in-person gym facilities and anytime, anywhere, on-demand virtual workouts.

EoS members can access Unlimited Virtual Les Mills Classes in the EoS Fitness app through March 31, 2022. The expanded partnership provides increased flexibility to EoS members as they navigate their fitness journeys, providing new options that meet people exactly where they are to make it easier than ever to incorporate new health and wellness activities into their everyday life.

"Partnering with Les Mills allows us to continue to offer our members options for achieving their fitness goals in and outside of the gym," says Rich Drengberg, CEO of EoS Fitness. "Throughout the past two years, it became apparent that physical and mental well-being go hand in hand. That's why we remain dedicated to growing our fitness offerings to help people create balance for themselves and their families. This partnership furthers our commitment to providing cutting-edge fitness solutions and reinforces our core purpose of creating loyal, lifelong fans and exercise practitioners."

The Unlimited Virtual Les Mills Classes include more than 20 different types of workouts, ranging from targeted muscle toning, cycle training and martial arts, to yoga, barre and high-intensity interval training. Known as a world-leader in fitness programming, Les Mills delivers engaging workout options for all fitness levels with motivating beats based on the pop titans we all know and love.

"We understand the importance of providing our members with options to mix up their fitness routines, and this partnership allows us to build upon our existing in-person G-Fit programming with industry-leading on-demand virtual fitness options," says Joella Hopkins, vice president of group fitness at EoS Fitness. "We want to meet people where they are on their fitness journey and this partnership grants members anytime, anywhere access to a full catalog of high-energy virtual workout classes they can easily fit into their busy schedules when making it to the gym is not possible."

For members who can make it to the gym, each EoS location is stacked with top-of-the-line amenities and expert EoS team members to ensure they're supported every step of the way. EoS gyms feature a wide variety of cardio and cutting-edge strength equipment, and signature amenities including high-energy G-Fit classes; recovery rooms; "The Yard," a green turf functional training area; the MOVEoS Cinema, where movies are played on a big screen during workouts with a range of cardio equipment; and an indoor hot tub and pool.

The Les Mills partnership builds upon EoS Fitness' current G-Fit class offerings, allowing members to complete popular G-Fit Les Mills classes such as Les Mills BODYPUMP™, Les Mills BODYCOMBAT™, Les Mills BODYFLOW®, Les Mills RPM™ and more in the gym, on the go, or from the comfort of their own home.

"We admire EoS Fitness' commitment to delivering quality and empowering fitness," says Sean Turner, CEO of Les Mills U.S. "We're thrilled to expand our partnership with EoS to provide more ways for members to enjoy world-class Les Mills workouts, whenever and wherever they want."

For more information or to join, visit: EoSFitness.com.



About EoS Fitness

EoS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its high value low price (HVLP)® gyms, is an inclusive and welcoming organization committed to empowering exercise practitioners of all experience levels. With more than 100 locations open or on the way in Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Southern California, Texas and Utah, EoS Fitness is rapidly expanding. Providing serious fitness options, EoS Fitness offers the best equipment, high-energy workout classes, extensive personal training options, and at-home workouts starting at just $9.99 per month. EoS Fitness' nearly 500 trainers have the knowledge and technical expertise to help members find their personal passion for wellness, develop daily fitness habits and achieve their goals. Visit Eosfitness.com to learn more.

View original content:

SOURCE EoS Fitness