Boston Hemp: New Hemp-derived Delta-9 Gummies

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New products are being released almost daily within the hemp industry. Recently, hemp derived Delta-9 THC has been seen on shelves throughout the country. But how is it legal?

Federally compliant hemp-derived Delta-9 THC gummies. (PRNewswire)

Delta-9 THC is usually known for being the main cannabinoid in marijuana. Hemp also contains Delta-9 THC, but only when the total level is under 0.3%. This low level of THC is used in hemp derived products. The process starts by growing federally compliant hemp, closely monitored by state regulators and agricultural departments. From there, the plant is processed for extraction and cannabinoids like CBD and Delta-9 THC are carefully obtained from the hemp plant for further use. Products are manufactured with the extracts and immediately tested in a certified lab to ensure the product are under 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight. This validates each offering as a federally legal hemp products.

Boston Hemp, who has the nation's largest variety of Delta-8 THC, HHC, and THC-O products, has recently added hemp derived Delta-9 THC to their already extensive selection. The hemp-based Delta-9 gummies are available in two flavors, pineapple and blackberry, and contain 12.5mg of Delta-9 THC in combination with 14.8mg of Cannabidiol (CBD), according to the lab results. The new gummies are available in 30 and 60 pack bottles.

Every product Boston Hemp offers is 100% insured and backed by third party lab reports to confirm they are federally compliant. The additional hemp derived Delta-9 had been groundbreaking for the industry as it edges closer to federal legality of all THC across the nation. You can browse the entire Boston Hemp selection on their website.

