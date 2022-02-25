Become the Elden Lord with G FUEL Crimson Tears, Inspired by "ELDEN RING"

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of FromSoftware and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.'s new action RPG ELDEN RING, G FUEL – The Official Energy Drink of Esports® – today announced that its new flavor, G FUEL Crimson Tears, is available for pre-order in limited-edition Collector's Boxes and Energy Tubs at GFUEL.com for fans in North America.

ELDEN RING is a new fantasy world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki, creator of the popular Dark Souls series, and George R. R. Martin, author of the New York Times best-selling fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire. The game takes place in the Lands Between, once graced by the powerful Elden Ring. The realm is now ruled over by nefarious demigods who have taken possession of the broken pieces of the Ring, and it's up to the player – a Tarnished – to restore the Elden Ring and become the Elden Lord! Fans in the United States and Canada can be aided in this challenging quest by stocking plenty of G FUEL Crimson Tears in their inventory!

G FUEL Crimson Tears is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine along with proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. Crimson Tears is the third flavor that G FUEL and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. have co-developed and launched, with the first being the Code Vein-inspired Type-O and the second being Scarlet Nexus-inspired Brain Drive.

G FUEL Crimson Tears is named after a consumable item in ELDEN RING that grants the user HP recovery. G FUEL Crimson Tears will give you the energy recovery you need with the sweet, candy-like taste of Prickly Pear.

"Knowing the arduous adventure that everyone will be embarking upon in ELDEN RING, players will definitely want to be G FUELed up in preparation to take on all foes and ultimately become the Elden Lord," said Adrian Chen, Senior Brand Manager at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. "We can't wait for players to finally experience and enjoy ELDEN RING accompanied by a tub of G FUEL Crimson Tears."

"We're very excited to be a part of the ELDEN RING journey and to unleash another G FUEL flavor developed in partnership with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "We can't wait to see our fans fueling their adventure in The Lands Between with Crimson Tears."

G FUEL Crimson Tears is now available for pre-order in Collector's Boxes and 40-serving tubs while supplies last and will start shipping to customers in North America (U.S. and Canada) in March. Pre-order now at GFUEL.com , because you are going to need all the help you can get to recover the shards of the Elden Ring!

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula, edible Energy Crystals, and Sparkling Hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 316,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Logic , FaZe Clan , NoisyButters , NICKMERCS , Luminosity Gaming , PewDiePie , Summit1G , xQc , KSI , Roman Atwood , Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of the BANDAI NAMCO Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry's top video game franchises including PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL Z®, and ONE PIECE®. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com or https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS/.

