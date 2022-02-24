Talen Energy Named One of America's Best Mid-Size Employers for 2022 Forbes Magazine has recognized Talen for the second consecutive year

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Corporation ("Talen" or "the Company") announced today that it has been named by Forbes to the list of America's Best Mid-Size Employers for 2022. This is the second consecutive year the Company has received this recognition. Of the thousands of companies that were surveyed, only 500 made the list which recognizes Talen as an employer of choice.

"We are honored to be named to Forbes' list of America's Best Employers again this year," said Alex Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer. "This recognition is driven by the transformation of Talen's culture of simplification, engagement, and teamwork which has underpinned the Company's operating turnaround over the last several years. Looking ahead, Talen is at an important inflection point as we strategically re-position our Company for long-term value creation as an energy transition and digital infrastructure platform. We remain focused on being a Force for Good in our communities and providing opportunities for our people as we execute this strategy in the years ahead."

Chief Human Resource Officer Ryan Price added, "Talen fosters an inclusive, diverse, respectful, and collaborative workplace that empowers employees to excel. Our team's tireless efforts to drive performance, maintain safe and compliant operations, and embrace positive change while fostering a One Talen culture are the key drivers for this recognition. Talen firmly believes that this achievement is a direct reflection of our incredibly talented team and that each employee contributed to this award. Additionally, we are actively recruiting and welcoming new colleagues to our Talen team that will contribute to our culture and join us in driving the future of the Company."

To view a listing of available opportunities with Talen, please visit the Talen Energy careers page at https://www.talenenergy.com/careers/ .

Forbes and Statista Inc., a leading provider of market and consumer data, selected companies for this prestigious recognition based on anonymous independent surveys of 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. These surveys were conducted anonymously to encourage open feedback. Participants were asked to rate their employers as well as other employers in their industry on multiple aspects of an employee's experience such as working conditions, salary, potential for growth, and diversity. The final list ranks the 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations.

The full list can be found at: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-midsize-employers/?sh=4ab6ef0f210f

About Talen Energy Corporation

Talen, through its subsidiary Talen Energy Supply (TES), is one of the largest competitive power generation and infrastructure companies in North America. The company owns and/or controls approximately 13,000 megawatts of generating capacity in wholesale U.S. power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas and Montana.

Through its subsidiary, Cumulus Growth, Talen is developing a large-scale portfolio of renewable energy, battery storage, and digital infrastructure assets across its expansive footprint. For more information, visit https://www.talenenergy.com/about-talen/

