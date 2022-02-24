Syapse Partners with Infor to Revolutionize Cancer Care

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced the success that Syapse has seen with cloud-based Infor CloudSuite Cloverleaf, built on Amazon Web Services® (AWS), to more easily refine and extract essential information from disparate data sources, prioritize scalability and boost privacy and security. Syapse, a real-world evidence company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of serious disease by advancing real-world care, chose Infor to take data from a wide variety of community health systems and provide insights that can positively influence ongoing patient care. As a data-driven healthcare organization, Syapse relies on compiling real-world evidence that illustrates the entire course of cancer care for patients. Syapse selected Infor to help collect, analyze, and leverage massive amounts of pertinent data that can have significant consequences for patients and healthcare providers.

"Syapse's mission is to support precision cancer care worldwide, and we are constantly looking for partners that can support our industry-leading data ingestion and analytics capabilities to drive real impact for patients with cancer," said Vinod Subramanian, Syapse chief data and product development officer. "Infor's credibility and proven performance make it the right partner for us to help create an interface engine that is trusted by hospitals, licensed customers, and everyone in the market."

By partnering with Infor, Syapse aimed to elevate its three primary operational priorities—compiling and processing data intelligence, using analytics to draw insights, and applying them to patient care. With Infor Cloverleaf, Syapse has utilized powerful tools to aggregate numerous sources of data streams in a structured, efficient manner while providing easy and secure access to it as needed and adhering to strict regulatory compliance.

Since its implementation, Infor Cloverleaf has provided Syapse's certified team of tumor registrars with access to patient records that are used to enhance and validate data, creating a curated patient database that's far more robust in usability and applicability. In addition, the organization can transform the massive information sprawl in raw data feeds into relevant research questions and answers, work across geographic boundaries and varying data management regulations, source data in a scalable and maintainable way — especially with multiple layers of security and privacy restrictions — and mitigate the risk to corporate and sourced data. Since go-live, data processing capabilities have accelerated from 18,000 records/hour and a 2-year backload to 3.2 million records/hour with a 5-day processing time. This means questions from trusted data get answered even faster.

"In healthcare, once we realize that not all data is created equal, we can improve the way it is collected, consumed, and analyzed, and then we can improve the lives of our communities," said Matt Breslin, Infor executive vice president. "Partnering with a leading organization like Syapse is exciting for us because, together, we can directly impact treatment and lead the industry in providing real-world evidence that empowers better care."

About Syapse

Syapse is a company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of serious disease by advancing real-world care. By marrying clinical expertise with smart technologies, we transform data into evidence—and then into the experience—in collaboration with our network of partners, who are committed to improving patients' lives through community health systems. Together, we connect comprehensive patient insights to our network, to empower our partners in driving real impact and improving access to high-quality care. www.syapse.com .

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers. Over 65,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

