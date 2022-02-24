Little Spurs Autism Center Now Open

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABA therapy center, Little Spurs Autism Centers, opened the doors of its first location on February 15th. Now providing ABA therapy to children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), the center can see children from 0-21 years old. Initial assessments and therapy are available by calling (210) 263-9443 or go to their website at www.littlespursautism.com. Costs for assessments and treatment are covered by most major health insurance plans. The Autism Center staff will help determine insurance eligibility and coverage.

Sarah Powell, M.Ed., BCBA, LBA, is the Clinical Director for the center and is excited to serve the Leon Springs and greater San Antonio community.

"We are so excited to welcome clients to our center," Powell said, "It has been so rewarding to see kids here playing and learning in the space we worked hard to create. We have a great team including our new BCBA, Janie Perez, and two RBT's, Ileen and Tawnie. As we grow, we will continue to bring on new talent to serve this community!"

"Having served the pediatric urgent care needs of children in the San Antonio community over the past 15+ years, it is now our honor and privilege to serve families that are seeking care and ABA therapy for their children," said John Mizerany, Chief Executive Officer for Little Spurs Pediatric Urgent Care and Little Spurs Autism Centers. "According to the Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network, ASD now affects 1 in every 44 children born in this U.S. and 10 years ago the rate was 1 in every 88 children. Given her leadership and clinical expertise, we are fortunate to have Sarah serving as our Clinical Director at Little Spurs Autism Centers and we will strive to make a positive impact in this growing yet underserved community."

The mission at LSAC is to positively impact the lives of individuals with ASD and their caregivers through compassionate, collaborative, and person-centered ABA Therapy. Given the major emphasis on staff training, LSAC will also provide parent education sessions, ARD/IEP Assistance, and comprehensive assessments for their clients. LSAC is located at 24200 IH-10 Frontage Road in Leon Springs, TX.

