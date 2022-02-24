Denny's Collabs with TikTok Stars on New Menu Items, Unveils New Brand Campaign

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Denny's is releasing its new Social Stars Influenced Menu that features meals inspired by first six of 24 popular TikTok creators tapped by the iconic brand to put their own personal spin on new Denny's menu items. These Limited Time Only (LTO) meals will be available at all Denny's locations nationwide from Feb. 24 through June 21, and can be ordered in-restaurant, online at dennys.com or through the new Denny's iOS and Android app.

Denny's is making incredible strides returning to its 24/7 heritage and in celebration, the brand is partnering with 24 TikTok creators on new menu collaborations. The brand thoughtfully paired the influencers based on their interests, personalities and expertise in food and culinary, fashion, gaming, music and comedy. The first six influencers joined forces with Denny's culinary team during the meal-development process, which culminated with these influencers putting their personal stamp on the menu by also naming these new meals.

"We didn't want to just work with this diverse group of social stars to 'hack the menu.' Instead, we wanted to take it to a new level and tap into their creative personalities to create distinctly new menu items that are bursting with bold flavors," said Denny's Chief Brand Officer John Dillon. "At Denny's, we love to feed people, and the Social Stars Influenced Menu delivers a creative twist on the craveable meals our loyal guests know and love, while further introducing our brand to the next generation of Denny's fans."

The first Social Stars Influenced Menu hits restaurants today and includes three LTO meals:

Get That Cookie Dough Pancakes, brought to you by Jenny Solares ( @es_jenny_solares ) and The EnkyBoys ( @EnkyBoys ), remixes the nostalgic comfort of eating cookie dough and chocolate with a twist – this indulgent flavor duo is the centerpiece of Denny's iconic, fluffy buttermilk pancakes and is topped with cream cheese icing. This meal is served with eggs prepared your way, hash browns and a choice of bacon or sausage. Theremixes the nostalgic comfort of eating cookie dough and chocolate with a twist – this indulgent flavor duo is the centerpiece of Denny's iconic, fluffy buttermilk pancakes and is topped with cream cheese icing. This meal is served with eggs prepared your way, hash browns and a choice of bacon or sausage.

Jala-Bac Burger, brought to you by Jonathan Chavez ( @PaqJonathan69 ) and Elise Osafo ( @ElTheEgg ), turns up the heat with a delicious 100% hand-pressed beef burger with aged white cheddar cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a brioche bun that's topped with a blistered jalapeno and served with wavy cut fries. The all newturns up the heat with a delicious 100% hand-pressed beef burger with aged white cheddar cheese, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a brioche bun that's topped with a blistered jalapeno and served with wavy cut fries.

Clearly Very Fruity Pancakes, brought to you by Elliott Norris ( @CallMeBelly ) and Matt Taylor ( @Mattheperson ), levels up the flavor experience by drizzling clear blueberry-flavored sauce on Denny's delicious fluffy buttermilk blueberry pancakes that are topped with fresh strawberries and sweet bananas. This meal comes with eggs prepared your way, hash browns and your choice of bacon or sausage. Thelevels up the flavor experience by drizzling clear blueberry-flavored sauce on Denny's delicious fluffy buttermilk blueberry pancakes that are topped with fresh strawberries and sweet bananas. This meal comes with eggs prepared your way, hash browns and your choice of bacon or sausage.

This new menu is the first drop of Denny's new Open for Anything brand campaign. Open for Anything represents everything that's been core to the Denny's vibe for nearly 70 years: that Denny's is always open to guests from all different backgrounds to be who they want, with the people they want, over the food they want, whenever they want.

With its new Open for Anything brand campaign, Denny's celebrates the inherent creativity of its food and the uniqueness of all people, which can be seen in its new anthemic film which is also being released today and can be viewed on Denny's YouTube Channel.

Denny's welcomes guests to enjoy pancakes for dinner or burgers for breakfast. Whatever guests are looking for at whatever time of day or night, Denny's is here for it.

"Our Social Stars Influenced Menu shows how we are Open for Anything and links to our decades-long heritage of being open and welcoming of people from all backgrounds and personalizing our meals to meet their culinary preferences," said Dillon. "It also shines a light on the real people who love Denny's and whose lives reflect the beautiful diversity of the guests we welcome to our restaurants each day. People like father and son duo the Enky Boys who share the love of family through singing and playing together, and first-year law school student ElTheEgg who juggles being a student with managing a scholarship fund and working," said Dillon.

Dillon added: "We invite everyone to stay tuned. We have more exciting things in the works, like new brand films, more new meal collaborations with our remaining 18 influencers and many other surprises that show that Denny's truly is Open for Anything."

Guests can learn more about the Open for Anything brand campaign and upcoming launches at www.dennys.com/openforanything.

