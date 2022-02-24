AXCELIS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SUSQUEHANNA FINANCIAL GROUP 11th ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that Mary Puma, president and CEO, Kevin Brewer, executive vice president and CFO, and Doug Lawson, executive vice president of corporate marketing and strategy, will participate in the Susquehanna Financial Group 11th Annual Technology Conference, taking place March 3-4, 2022 (Virtual).

Axcelis management will host one-on-one and small group meetings on Thursday, March 3rd with interested investors. For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Susquehanna Financial Group representative.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

