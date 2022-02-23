WALLY'S ULTIMATE ROAD TRIP EXPERIENCE PULLS INTO SAINT LOUIS!

, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a mission to reimagine how people experience travel centers, Michael Rubenstein and Chad Wallis return to their home turf to introduce their innovative concept, Wally's, to Saint Louis in Spring 2022.

Wally's - Home Of The Great American Road Trip (PRNewswire)

"Wally's is home of the Great American Road Trip and we have created a unique and interactive guest experience for the traveler. We are thrilled to be bringing our great service, tasty food and clean restrooms to Fenton," says Wally's President and CEO Michael Rubenstein.

Wally's founders, Rubenstein and Wallis, have strong roots in the Saint Louis region having grown up in Sullivan and Cuba, Missouri, respectively. Rubenstein recalls driving to the city on highway 44, "Driving in from Sullivan, I always knew we were close to Saint Louis when we saw the Chrysler Plant," Rubenstein recalls, "so when we learned about the redevelopment efforts in Fenton, it felt like a natural fit and exciting opportunity to be a part of the revitalization of that property."

Drawing inspiration from the idyllic family road trips of the 1970s and 1980s, the space features creative design and unique merchandising activations like a full-size Winnebago inside the store, camping diorama and a Wally's branded apparel wall. The 36,000 square foot retail space also houses meticulously clean bathrooms and a Wally's Café, featuring a hand carved BBQ station, freshly made sandwiches, Jerky by the pound. Wally's freshly popped popcorn, hand-scooped ice cream and freshly baked goods. No detail was left out in the design and amenities at Wally's. The team truly understands what is important to today's commuter and travelling families.

Other details of the 36,000 square foot property include 72 fueling locations spanning the length of over two football fields, 5 high speed charging stations and plenty of parking. Guests will "find unexpected delight at every turn, there is something for everyone in the family" says Chief Experience Officer, Andy Strom.

Wally's Saint Louis

950 Assembly Parkway, Fenton Missouri 63026

WALLY'S

About Wally's

Established in 2020, Wally's is a luxury travel center proud to serve as the Home of the Great American Road Trip. Specializing in great service, delicious food, clean restrooms, and retail souvenirs for everyone, Wally's is a traveler's one-stop dream destination.

You can find Wally's at www.Wallys.com, or on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn

