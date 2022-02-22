TC Biopharm Announces Appointment of New Board Members

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TC Biopharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and viral indications, is pleased to announce the appointment of 4 new members to its Board of Directors.

Joining the board are Mark Bonyhadi, James Culverwell, Arlene Morris and Edward Niemczyk. The new additions became effective upon completion of TC BioPharm's recent IPO. These appointments bring the Company's total board membership to 7.

"We are excited to welcome these new independent directors to our Board," said Bryan Kobel, CEO of TC BioPharm. "They bring decades of expertise and leadership in key areas such as drug commercialization, capital markets and strategic implementation. I am confident that they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy of developing safe, cost-effective cell therapies for cancer and severe viral infection."

Mark Bonyhadi, PhD is a Senior Advisor at Qiming Venture Partners USA. Prior to joining Qiming, he held positions of Vice President of Research, Head of Academic Affairs, and Vice President of Process Research Sciences at Juno Therapeutics. Prior to Juno Therapeutics, Mark was Director of Global Business Development for Cell Therapy at Invitrogen, which was merged with Applied BioSystems, to create Life Technologies, which subsequently was acquired by Thermo-Fisher. Mark received a B.A. from Reed College, and a PhD from University of California at Berkeley, where he studied T cell immunology, and identified the first delta chain protein product of the recently discovered gamma/delta T cell.

James Culverwell is currently Chairman of HOX Therapeutics, a private company researching early-stage treatments for prostate cancer. Previously, he has served as a director and chairman of the audit committee of Innocoll Holdings plc which is listed on Nasdaq (INNL). Addiitonally, James has served as a non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee at Amryt Pharmaceuticals plc, a commercial and research-based company specializing in rare diseases, which during his tenure listed on the Dublin STX and the London AIM markets and acquired Aegerion, a Nasdaq listed company. In 2005, Mr Culverwell established a corporate advisory firm, advising small life science companies on fund raising and larger companies on strategy and investor relations. From 1994 to2004, Mr Culverwell served as VP and Global Administrator Healthcare Equity Research at Merrill Lynch/Bank of America.. From 1982 to 1994, he was Director and Head of European Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Equity Research at Hoare Govett/ABN Amro. Mr. Culverwell holds an MSc (Hons) in biology from the University of Aberdeen.

Arlene Morris currently serves as a non-executive director of the following companies: Cogent Biosciences, Inc., Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. and Palatin Technologies, Inc.. Ms. Morris has also served as a non-executive director at Neovacs SA, Dimension Therapeutics, Biodel, Inc., and MediciNova, Inc. Arlene is an emeritus member of the board of directors at the Medical University of South Carolina and is also a member of the board of trustees of Carlow University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She has also served as a member of the Biotechnology Innovation Origanisation which is an advocacy organization, and of the charitable organization, the Humane Society of Silicon Valley. She has held senior executive management roles in the pharmaceutical group Johnson & Johnson including business development, product development, strategic marketing, product management and sales management.

Ed Niemczyk is a Partner at Bridges Fund Management, Ltd, a private equity firm focused on sustainable and impact investing. He has been with Bridges' U.S. Sustainable Growth Fund since 2016 and leads its healthcare efforts in the U.S. Whilst at Bridges he served on the board of directors of the following private companies, which are, or have been, investees of Bridges: Impact Fitness North America, LP, Medwood Services, LLC (chairman of the board); Sunrise Treatment Center, LLC (chairman of the board) Jump City Holdings, Inc., James River Home Health and Hospice, LLC and Altius Healthcare Management, LLC (chairman of the board). Prior to Bridges, Mr. Niemczyk was an investor at The Beekman Group, LLC and Cordova, Smart and Williams, LLC and started his career at GE Capital Corporation. Mr Niemczyk holds a BA from Franklin & Marshall College and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

About TC BioPharm, Ltd.

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and viral infections with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma delta t-cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial for ImmuniStim in treatment of Covid patients using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors and other aggressive viral infections as well as a strong IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma delta t-cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

Forward Looking Statements

