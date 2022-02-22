SMALL DATA: MYDATAMODELS RAISES 3 MILLION EUROS

PARIS, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artificial Intelligence (AI) expert MyDataModels raises €3M in post-seed funding from major private investors. This fundraising follows the seed round funding of €2.5M carried out in December 2020, with funds from Speedinvest, Earlybird and Région Sud Investissement (RSI).

Unlike for big data market, it is still possible to create world leaders in small data (80% of all data collected) - critical, high added value data for financial, healthcare and many other industrial sectors. This is the ambition of the French company MyDataModels, which is revolutionising the use of data, that 85% of business leaders still consider that its use is expensive, time consuming and it results unsatisfactory.

"MyDataModels is the anti-Heath Robinson machine so dreaded by business leaders", explains Mathieu Zamanian, the company's CEO, "Our predictive modeling solution is the alliance of an ultra-sophisticated engine, generating small and fully interpretable mathematical models based on artificial intelligence, with an ultra-simple user-friendly interface, giving all professionals with no or limited data science expertise, the possibility to take advantage of all the data collected to be more productive".

"Detecting underwater threats by "learning" the sounds of seabed, in Thales sonars, or optimizing stocks by forecasting errors in the arrival schedule of trucks in Rungis, the largest food market worldwide are only two use cases out of thousands of possibilities," he adds.

Investors? Brought together by the president of LM Invest France, Hugues Le Maire (shareholder and member of the board), they are convinced that our use of date is at its infancy stage. For Charles Beigbeder, whose personal holding company Gravitation took part in this fundraising round, "Artificial Intelligence is a field of French excellence. MyDataModels AI technology is closely linked to the work carried out by the companies supported my Audacia group". For Laurent Dassault, "it is the work carried out in partnership with Thales that is very interesting, MyDataModels aims to work with major manufacturers in the field of AI".

Created in 2018, MyDataModels is a French deeptech company offering innovative solutions in SaaS form in B2B. The company's thirty employees are managed by Mathieu Zamanian. "The amounts raised are significant for a post-seed fundraising. The funds raised will be used to deploy our commercial strategy to arrive sturdily at the next round of Series A".

