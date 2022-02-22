Otava Recognized On CRN's 2022 MSP 500 List

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Otava , a global leader in custom and compliant hybrid cloud solutions, today announced that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Otava to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Tech Elite 150 category for 2022. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment. This is Otava's seventh year on CRN's MSP 500 list.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

"It is an honor to be named again to the CRN MSP 500 List," said Brad Cheedle, CEO, Otava. "We are fully committed to being a true partner for organizations that need world-class cloud and data protection solutions and outstanding support. We go beyond many of the traditional approaches to service so that our partners and clients are as successful as possible."

Otava is an industry-leading compliant hybrid cloud provider with locations around the world. Its portfolio is designed to provide a clear path to hybridity for companies navigating the cloud native landscape. Otava's cloud platform delivers simplicity, transparency, and flexibility with a range of management and infrastructure levels to accommodate unique needs. Each cloud solution is supported by fully integrated services such as backup, security, and disaster recovery that can connect to public cloud or on-premise environments. Otava gives its customers the power to innovate within a secure and compliant environment.

"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500 .

About Otava

Founded in 1994, Otava is a cloud solutions provider on a mission to make hybrid cloud hosting easy for service providers, public sector clients and enterprise organizations. Its portfolio of flexible and compliant solutions includes hybrid private and shared cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, backup and security offerings. Otava's high-touch, consultative team works closely with clients to deliver exceptional results every time.

