AVA, B. Braun Launch Second Fundamentals of Peripheral Intravenous Vascular Access Course

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Vascular Access (AVA) and B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) announced the launch of the second of three courses that will provide pre-licensure students in approved nursing, medical and allied health care academic programs hands-on training for insertion of peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs). The Fundamentals of Peripheral Intravenous Vascular Access academic curriculum is free to qualified universities and colleges in the U.S. and Internationally.

PIV 201, which is available for the Spring 2022 semester, builds on the PIV 101 foundational course that launched for the Fall semester of 2021. The final course, PIV 301, is a certificate course to be launched in October 2022 that will focus on advanced concepts of vascular access, improving patient outcomes and critical thinking in vascular access. The comprehensive curriculum on the placement of PIVCs are offered free to medical, nursing, respiratory therapy, and other allied healthcare schools. Colleges and universities that want to include the free curriculum in their Spring 2022 semester can sign up now through AVA. The curriculum is being developed by U.S. and internationally recognized subject matter experts on vascular access, infection prevention and legal liability.

Vascular access is the most common invasive procedure performed in healthcare,1 with more than 380 million placements of PIVCs in patients annually in the United States.2 However, between 33 percent and 69 percent of PIVCs fail before the completion of treatment and more than 50 percent of adults describe insertion as moderately painful or worse. 3 Collectively, this can lead to serious implications for patients, including increased costs and length of treatment.3 Peripheral vascular harm was named to ECRI's top 10 patient safety concerns in 2021.4 ECRI is an independent non-profit organization focused on healthcare quality, patient safety and evidence-based healthcare guidance.

"As the recognized thought leader for the specialty of vascular access, the Association for Vascular Access is committed to providing clinical education and improving patient safety and outcomes, which starts with educating pre-licensure students," said AVA President Tonja Stevens, BSN, RN, VA-BC™. "Insertions of PIVCs are performed by many different clinicians and professionals from nurses, physicians, advanced practice practitioners and allied healthcare professionals. This is reflective of AVA's membership that work in various work settings such as hospitals, care centers/clinics, and alternate care and community settings. We are proud to partner with B. Braun in the development and offering of this innovative, e-learning curriculum to students, faculty and clinicians to ensure quality patient care and best clinical practice of this important skill."

"The PIV curriculum will elevate the knowledge and skill of nursing students and nurses across the U.S. and beyond. I am thrilled to incorporate this evidence-based curriculum in our pre-licensure BSN program." Christine Vandenhouten, PhD, RN, Chair, Professor of Nursing and Health Studies, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

"AVA's goal is to elevate the knowledge and skills of all healthcare providers who routinely insert PIVCs, mid-lines and central lines as part of their in-patient, out-patient and home care practices," said Judy Thompson, MSNEd., RN, VA-BC™, AVA Director of Clinical Education. "AVA and B. Braun partnered on this free academic curriculum because patients deserve a safe, infection-free, comfortable VA procedure from novice clinicians. We want to take the fear and discomfort out of the equation for both patients and providers."

"As a leader in infusion therapy, B. Braun believes the failure rate of PIVC insertions is not acceptable," said Dr. Stephanie Pitts, DNP, RN, CPN, VA-BC™, Director, Strategy, Therapy Solutions and Programs at B. Braun. "We are pleased to partner with AVA in offering this comprehensive curriculum to improve training in this important area of patient care, and we look forward to broad participation by schools across the country. Narrowing the knowledge gap will be critical to raise the bar in PIV care."

AVA is compiling data on the pilot program and the full curriculum under an IRB-approved research study conducted by principal investigator Andrea Owens MSNEd., RN, CRNI®, VA-BC™. "Studies have demonstrated that current training programs are not consistent across pre-licensure programs and employer-based continuing education," said Owens. "The IRB study will be used to make any necessary changes in the Fundamentals of Peripheral Vascular Access curriculum as a result of the findings."

AVA has committed that the 3-part Fundamentals course will always be free to college and university healthcare pre-licensure programs through the AVA Vascular Access Education program. When schools include the curriculum in their programs, enrolled students and teaching faculty receive a free membership to AVA, allowing unlimited access to continuing education on advanced topics in vascular access.

The Fundamentals of Peripheral Intravenous Vascular Access will be available to practicing clinicians in October 2022 on AVA Academy for a fee. Continuing education credits will be awarded.

The Association for Vascular Access (AVA) is the dominant thought leader in the vascular access specialty and has a long-standing commitment to educating clinicians and pre-licensure students who represent a broad spectrum of healthcare professions around the globe. Founded in 1985, AVA is at the forefront of protecting and saving lives by establishing best practices and promoting patient advocacy. AVA's multidisciplinary membership advances research provides professional and public education to shape practice and enhance patient outcomes, and partners with the device manufacturing community to bring evidence-based innovations in vascular access. To learn more about AVA and the Fundamentals of Peripheral Intravenous Vascular Access, visit avainfo.org.

B. Braun Medical Inc ., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include nutrition, pharmacy admixture and dialysis. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, PA and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

