Verso Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 28, 2022

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before the market opens on February 28, 2022.

As announced on December 19, 2021, Verso has entered into a definitive merger agreement under which BillerudKorsnäs AB ("BillerudKorsnäs") has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Verso for a purchase price of $27.00 per share in cash. The proposed transaction is subject to the approval of Verso stockholders and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

As a result of the proposed transaction, Verso will not be hosting a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors or issuing an earnings presentation in conjunction with the release of financial results. The news release and fourth quarter and full year 2021 results will be available on Verso's website at http://investor.versoco.com by navigating to the Financial Information page.

About Verso

VERSO CORPORATION is a leading American owned and operated producer of graphic, specialty and packaging paper and market pulp, with a long-standing reputation for quality and reliability. Verso's graphic paper products are designed primarily for commercial printing, advertising and marketing applications, including direct mail, catalogs, corporate collateral, books and magazines. Verso's specialty paper products include release liner papers and label face stock for pressure sensitive, glue-applied and laminate applications. Verso produces packaging paper used in higher-end packaging and printing applications such as greeting cards, book covers, folders, labels and point-of-purchase displays. Verso also makes market pulp used in printing, writing, specialty and packaging papers, facial and toilet tissue, and paper towels. For more information, visit us online at versoco.com.

