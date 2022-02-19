Seauto's BestRobtic, Up to 6000GPH Powerful Suction Pool Cleaner, world's 1st "SONAR Tech" Hassle-Free Cleaning, Launches on Kickstarter

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the birth of the BestRobtic brand, the era of hitting the wall is over!

The world's 1st "SONAR Tech" pool cleaning robot has changed the game with its new sensing system that provides users with automatic, efficient, and worry-free cleaning – which launched on Kickstarter on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 7:00 AM (PST)

The current leading technology most pool cleaners use is "Gyroscopic Navigation", but this technology comes with quite a few disadvantages. The inability to navigate intelligently often causes the robotic to hit the walls of the pool and low cleaning coverage - which can make the pool visually unappealing and reduce the desire to use the swimming pool for people.

Whether it's a sweeping robot, weeding robot, window cleaning robot, or pool cleaning robot, all cleaning robots are designed to reduce the amount of labor and time necessary for that cleaning task. Automated, efficient, and worry-free cleaning is the main purpose of these types of electronic cleaning devices.

- 100% Fully A utomatic & Hassle-Free Cleaning

The above-mentioned military-level sonar technology which is currently mainly used for marine resource exploration, fish detection, and underground exploration. The BestRobtic is the only pool cleaning robot using this technology today. Due to each bottom of the pool having more or fewer potholes, a new altitude sensor (IMU chip) was specially designed by the BestRobtic R&D team to automatically sense the texture of the pool bottom more quickly and accurately with more precise automatic steering.

- Compared with earlier pool cleaning devices, the use of sonar technology and the addition of an altitude sensor are technological breakthroughs that incorporate intelligent navigation and help it achieve a thorough clean. These additions bring the cleaning coverage rate up to 99.99% and guarantee the durability of the pool walls. In addition to improving navigation. With automatic obstacle sensing, automatic obstacle avoidance, automatic turning, automatic cleaning along the wall, and automatic escape (BestRobtic exclusive patent), these 5 perfectly integrated automatic functions will keep every swimming pool sparkling clean. Many swimming pool cleaning robots often get stuck on steps, corners, drainage pipes, and other obstacles inside the pool - In order to fundamentally solve this trouble, the BestRobtic R&D team spent 3 months developing an automatic escape algorithm from the data of thousands of tests, lowering the risk of the BestRobtic getting stuck by 99.99%.

Main benefits of Seauto's BestRobtic Pool Cleaner

- A T rue S mart N avigation C leaning

The BestRobtic introduces a one-of-a-kind "Sonar Technology" the world to of wireless pool cleaning robots. This technology creates a number of benefits, ranging from a longer life cycle and exceptional cleaning to extreme cost-effectiveness and no longer fear about the light-refracting in water - A true smart navigation cleaning.

- Sonar Technology Let clean ing be Hassle-Free

BestRobtic is 100% automation clean, also comes with other practical features, such as anti-collision technology that traditional pool robots lack. Say goodbye to the 15-year-long reign (since 2007) of gyro navigation.

The SEAUTO Team also focuses on the research and development of special robots for underwater cleaning, and is the first to refine sonar technology (that of military submarines) and add it to pool cleaning robotics. Thanks to the brand-new Sonar Tech automatic sensing system makes the pool cleaning robot no longer the "fool hitting the wall" brought by traditional gyroscope navigation, and fundamentally solves the problem of damaging the pool walls and floor.

- Affordable, Everyone can afford it

Cleaning services often have an annual fee of $2,000-$4,000 (a labor cost of $200/hour) or more, with a weekly or biweekly cleaning cycle.

Cleaning with the BestRobtic will reduce the amount of labor costs and effort, and saves pool owners thousands of dollars per year.

- Greatly Upgraded Cleaning Ability

180W BLDC dual motors [2 x 90W] -> Provides flexible movement and bidirectional rotation, bringing cleaning coverage up to 99.99% 150W Powerful Drainage Motor -> Creates effective water absorption for a better cleaning effect. Picks up debris as small as 0.12mm -> While other products can only detect items 0.18mm or larger, the BestRobtic easily picks up leaves, gravel, fine powder, sand, pollen, and algae of all sizes 4000ml Filter Container -> Large enough to debris of any size while reducing the frequency of cleaning The cleaning time is as high as 100min or more, covering a pool area of more than 861 sqft (80㎡) The TPE brushes ensure the durability of any pool bottom, which 100% no cause damage to the bottom of the pool, leaving scratches and more. The BestRobtic up to 6000GPH powerful section has been tested to pick up rocks as large as 34* 18 *15 mm and weight 6.9g, and can even pick up hard objects like metal bottle caps easily!

- User Friendly Features:

BestRobtic can clean swimming pools of various shapes, and can also be used in a variety of other locations including hot springs.

According to research, the temperature of hot springs ranges from 40°-45°C (104°-113°F), many cleaning devices only work in temperatures of 10°-35°C (50°- 95°F). However, BestRobtic can clean effectively and thoroughly in temperatures 10-50°C (50°-122°F).

- Easy to Use:

Despite the many features this powerful device has, it only weighs 14.10lbs(6.4KG) - Meaning BestRobtic is easier to carry and clean.

- 100% Environmentally Conscious Materials:

The BestRobtic has been certified by UN38.3, FCC, IC, C-Tick RCM, CE-EMC, CE-LVD, UKCA-EMC, UKCA-LVD, complies with market regulations and safety and environmental standards, and complies with international (US, England , Canada , Australia , China , EU) quality management standards. In GB/T 4208-2017 enclosure protection level (IP code), the BestRobtic has achieved the highest dustproof and waterproof rating of IP68 - 100% dustproof and 100% waterproof. The BestRobtic adopts ABS+ PC material based on rich experience in water decontamination patents. The ABS is a strong thermoplastic polymer structural material. It's often used for building materials. This material's hardness, wear resistance, oil resistance, chemical resistance (heat resistance, acid and alkali resistance) allow it to be unaffected by water, inorganic salts, alkalis, and other acids. The PC material, known as transparent alloy, has high mechanical strength, excellent heat resistance, impact resistance, is flame retardant and has no additives. This includes UL94 V-0 flame-retardant properties. The BestRobtic operates at a volume of less than 40dB. Among the 5 types of urban environmental noise standards, the BestRobtic achieves the quietest standard of 0 (the standard in areas at night such as recuperation areas and high-end villas).

- Price & Crowdfunding details

The BestRobtic is making its worldwide debut on the crowdfunding website Kickstarter, where it will be available at just $359 for the first 500 backers and $419 for normal price. After Kickstarter, BestRobtic's price on Amazon will be over $499.

The campaign will last for approximately one month, offering many benefits, discounts and special promotions to brand early supporters. After Kickstarter, backers will be the first in the world to receive their BestRobtic, and later in the year it will become available via the regular BestRobtic distribution channels at a slightly higher price.

BestRobtic team promises to begin shipping within 20 working days after the crowdfunding campaign ends, which means backers can receive their products as early as April 2022 (the exact time depends on different countries).

- Customer Service:

12-month warranty and offer a 30-day free return policy for product replacement if there are any issues with product quality. And have set up local after-sales service centers in the US + AU + EU.

- About BestRobtic

Shenzhen Seauto Technology Co., Ltd. is a technology company focusing on the R&D, manufacturing and marketing of smart water products and outdoor products. The BestRobtic brand is headquartered in China and has a marketing center in Los Angeles, USA.

The team has a background in the fields of shipbuilding, underwater navigation, and cleaning robot dynamics, and after continuous research, testing, and upgrading, have successfully created this new product.

