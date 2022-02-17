MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ViTel Net , the pioneer in telehealth innovation, has launched three new solutions designed to address a range of gaps in connected care for organizations of all sizes. Delivering robust virtual care functionality in both turnkey and enterprise packages that will support virtual care programs ranging in maturity and complexity.

ViTel Net logo (PRNewsfoto/ViTel Net) (PRNewswire)

ViTel Net Launches Industry First Virtual Care Portfolio Tailored For All

vCareXpress ™ : Ready to deploy! ViTel Net's pre-configured virtual care web applications provide lightning fast time to market for care organizations of any size. Connecting patients and providers with a powerful out-of-the-box package of essential virtual care capabilities.



: Ready to deploy! ViTel Net's pre-configured virtual care web applications provide lightning fast time to market for care organizations of any size. Connecting patients and providers with a powerful out-of-the-box package of essential virtual care capabilities.

vCarePathways ™ : Patient engagement delivered! Configured asynchronous pathways that keep patients engaged between in-person and virtual visit episodes. Extending EHR capabilities for enhanced patient journeys and better outcomes for any service line.



: Patient engagement delivered! Configured asynchronous pathways that keep patients engaged between in-person and virtual visit episodes. Extending EHR capabilities for enhanced patient journeys and better outcomes for any service line.

vCareNterprise ™ : Virtual care your way! The industry's most comprehensive, yet modular, enterprise virtual care platform with configurable user experiences to support your health system's unique brand of virtual care across the entire continuum. Simple, informed and integrated. The way virtual care should be. : Virtual care your way! The industry's most comprehensive, yet modular, enterprise virtual care platform with configurable user experiences to support your health system's unique brand of virtual care across the entire continuum. Simple, informed and integrated. The way virtual care should be.

Understanding the range of challenges facing organizations today, the ViTel Net portfolio fits the needs of evolving organizations - from smaller health systems looking to launch cost effective and quick-to-deploy solutions, to enterprise organizations looking for fully configurable solutions to match their brand of care. Leveraging a "grow with you" approach, the three new solutions will provide health systems with the flexibility to access best in class virtual care technology in a manner that aligns with their priorities.

"Virtual care is an integral component of successful care delivery at all levels," said Mark Noble, ViTel Net's Chief Operating Officer. "But different provider organizations have different needs based upon prior investments, available resources and program maturity. The vCare suite of solutions provides a perfect fit option for everyone and offers the ability to seamlessly transition between solutions as programs evolve."

About ViTel Net

ViTel Net has been leading telehealth innovation for over 30 years with industry leading technology. Its robust cloud platform streamlines clinical and operational workflows while providing clinicians access to all patient data with a single sign-on. ViTel Net's "no code" configurable user experience enables the flexibility needed to provide care, quickly and cost effectively. The results - informed decisions that power greater efficiency, for better patient experiences and outcomes across the care continuum. www.vitelnet.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ViTel Net