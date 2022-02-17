The University of Kansas Health System and Medline partner to enhance supply chain strategy and outcomes Premier academic medical center and health system signs Medline as its exclusive distributor for medical products

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a prime vendor partnership with Kansas-based The University of Kansas Health System. As the system's primary supplier, Medline will exclusively distribute an extensive portfolio of essential medical supplies and solutions across the health system's five acute care hospital facilities. After being with a previous distributor for three years, the two organizations will now collaborate to identify new strategies for enhancing supply chain procurement and logistics operations, patient outcomes, and clinical efficiencies.

Premier academic medical center and health system, The University of Kansas Health System, signs Medline as its exclusive distributor of essential medical supplies and solutions across its five acute care hospital facilities and rural healthcare affiliate program, Strategic Healthcare Solutions. (PRNewswire)

"Supply chain distribution is highly complex, especially for an academic health system. It is crucial for us to partner with a distributor that can align with our strategic vision, providing us with end-to-end solutions," said Janie Ott, vice president of supply chain at The University of Kansas Health System.

Under the terms of the agreement, The University of Kansas Health System will leverage Medline's supply chain optimization and logistical expertise to support resiliency efforts for the region by establishing self-distribution capabilities for the health system and its affiliates. Medline will also be providing additional resources to enable the health system to easily monitor key metrics such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy and spending by product categories through Medline's advanced analytics platforms.

"In addition to the financial benefits, they bring a level of expertise and stability that will help us continue to enhance our supply chain processes," said Doug Gaston, senior vice president and chief financial officer at The University of Kansas Health System.

The partnership will also provide members of the health system's rural healthcare affiliate program, Strategic Healthcare Solutions (SHS), with a best-in-class distribution service that enables access to Medline's extensive portfolio of essential medical supplies, logistics services and solutions. Medline will partner with participating SHS members, providing services from initial contract alignment and price assurance analysis to product standardization to ensure a smooth, timely, and accurate distributor transition.

"At our foundation, Medline teams go to great lengths, working tirelessly for our partners, to truly understand a system's obstacles and provide the strategic support needed in navigating supply chain operations and clinical outcomes," says Marc Phillips, senior vice president of corporate sales at Medline. "We are thrilled to become an extension of The University of Kansas Health System team and partnering to enhance their vision and support of advanced healthcare in Kansas through the SHS affiliate program."

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting https://www.medline.com/supply-chain.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About The University of Kansas Health System

The University of Kansas Health System is part of the region's premier academic health system and includes The University of Kansas Physicians, the region's the largest multispecialty physician group. The health system is affiliated with the University of Kansas Schools of Medicine, Nursing and Health Professions and their leading-edge research projects. In addition to the Kansas City metro, the health system includes hospitals and clinics in Great Bend, Topeka and elsewhere. Services range from routine primary care to multispecialty care for complex conditions. The health system provides the region's only nationally verified burn center and Level I Trauma Center, as well as a leading transplant program in liver, pancreas, kidney, heart, and blood and marrow. The cancer program is part of The University of Kansas Cancer Center, one of 71 National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers. The health system has received Magnet nursing designation four times in a row for the highest level of care. It has ranked every year since 2007 on U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals lists. The health system receives no state or local appropriations, instead relying on operating revenue, bonding authority and philanthropy. For more information, visit kansashealthsystem.com.

