pVerify prioritizes Cybersecurity and PHI protection with successful SOC2 Compliance Examination Completion of prestigious SOC2 Audit elevates pVerify's latest mission-critical, front-end Eligibility Solutions while maintaining rigorous controls in cybersecurity and data protection.

TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- pVerify, Inc, the leader in All-payer Real-time Patient Insurance Eligibility APIs and cloud-based Instant and Batch services for Hospitals and Healthcare Systems (Medical, Dental, and Vision) announces completion the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2® Type II Audit Examination. The independent examination, conducted by leading cybersecurity assessment firm Bernard Robinson & Company, validates that pVerify's security practices and controls meet the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for security, availability, and privacy over an extended period of time.

"pVerify is proud to announce completion of the SOC2 examination. This is a rigorous examination from the AICPA particularly for healthcare IT companies that ensures we are following industry best practices as related to data security, data integrity, and development practices. pVerify was examined over several different aspects: Data hardening ensures that we have disaster recovery in place and a resilient network. Data integrity shows that we protect PHI both at rest via encrypted databases, encrypted disks, and hardware firewall, and in transit via the latest security protocols. Additionally, we have had to demonstrate that we perform best software life-cycle practices, and best practices related to organizational management. All this ensures that you have a proven and reliable partner with pVerify for all of your eligibility and other RCM needs." – Dr. Robert Dejournett, CTO

With SOC2 complete, pVerify's focus beyond traditional Eligibility Services lands squarely on Insurance Coverage Discovery, showcasing 50%+ identified coverage results. Rounding out front-end RCM needs, pVerify will soon launch their Prior Authorization Automation Solution, Fast-PAAS, removing the client burden of manual prior authorization processes.

pVerify, Inc's HIPAA compliant, SOC2 Compliant, SaaS offering includes a fully-customizable Eligibility Portal and robust set of Healthcare APIs that power mission-critical, front-end Eligibility process solutions for leading software companies in the healthcare sector.

pVerify® was founded in 2006 by a team of accomplished Healthcare Professionals with a singular focus: streamline the front-end patient insurance eligibility and benefit verification processes to maximize practice revenue and minimize insurance denials.

