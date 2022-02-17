Media Personality and Activist Mia Khalifa Joins Playboy's CENTERFOLD

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playboy, the globally-recognized, iconic lifestyle brand owned by leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY), today announced the addition of media personality, influencer and activist Mia Khalifa to its creator-led, digital platform CENTERFOLD. Khalifa is joining a diverse, bold and creative group of founding members, including Cardi B, who also serves as the platform's Founding Creative Director in Residence.

"I worked with Playboy on a profile piece in 2018 and it was one of the most positive, life-changing experiences I've had in the media space, and I trust them. When they approached me about joining Centerfold, I was very excited and very honored to partner with them again," said Khalifa. "The beauty of Centerfold is that I can share so much with my fans, and post whenever I'm feeling inspired, empowered or sexy."

CENTERFOLD is the new home for the world's top creators to interact directly with their fans, expand their communities and build their own personal content and commerce businesses. The platform is dedicated to creative freedom, artistic expression and sex positivity, as the next evolution of Playboy's long history at the intersection of culture and sex.

"Mia's fearless, direct, thought-provoking and fun-loving approach to life and her career make her an important addition to our Centerfold community," said PLBY Group CEO Ben Kohn. "Freedom of expression is the cornerstone of our Playboy legacy, and Centerfold is all about empowering creators like Mia to express themselves in a safe, accepting environment."

CENTERFOLD creators can offer personal content subscriptions, the ability to directly message with their fans and more. As the platform continues to expand, the roadmap includes highly sought features in merchandise design, production and distribution capabilities, digital content production, live streaming, blockchain integration and more. CENTERFOLD can be accessed at www.centerfold.com.

The platform will continue to unveil new creators in the coming weeks, as CENTERFOLD plans to build out verticals within the artistic community from the worlds of music, fashion, fitness and adult entertainment, allowing fans and subscribers to interact directly with their favorite stars and personalities.

Waitlist applications to join the platform are currently in review. To apply to become a creator, visit www.centerfold.com.

About PLBY Group, Inc.

PLBY Group, Inc. ("PLBY Group" or the "Company") connects consumers around the world with products, services, and experiences to help them look good, feel good, and have fun. PLBY Group serves consumers in four major categories: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle, and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group's flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world, driving billions of dollars in global consumer spend annually across approximately 180 countries. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

