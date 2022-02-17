Klarna opens waitlist for highly anticipated Klarna Card to US consumers

The Klarna Card will allow US consumers to pay anywhere using Klarna's popular "Pay in 4" solution, both online and in-store

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, a leading global retail bank, payments and shopping service, today announced that its waitlist for the Klarna Card is now open to all US consumers. The Klarna Card will bring the company's popular "Pay in 4" service to a physical VISA card form issued by WebBank, empowering consumers to pay over time in four payments for any in-store or online purchase.

"US consumers are paying $120 billion in interest payments and fees on credit cards alone every year. The Klarna Card provides consumers with a real alternative to high-cost credit cards and lets them take the power of 'Pay in 4' everywhere they go," said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Klarna's Co-Founder and CEO. "Following successful launches in Sweden, Germany and most recently the UK, where the waitlist drew over 450,000 consumers within days, we know how strong the demand is for fair and transparent alternatives to conventional card offerings, and can't wait to bring the Klarna Card to millions of US consumers."

As a tangible extension of the Klarna App experience, the Klarna Card offers US consumers the same control, convenience and flexibility when making purchases in physical stores that they get when using Klarna's popular Pay in 4 solution at a retailers' checkout or in the Klarna app. With a transparent, bi-weekly repayment schedule and robust, real-time credit checks, the Klarna Card will provide US consumers with a sustainable form of credit.

The card will soon be connected to Klarna's popular loyalty program, Vibe, helping consumers get more out of every dollar they spend. Members earn "vibes'' as part of the program, which can be redeemed for rewards at world-class brands like Amazon, Walmart, Starbucks, Target, Finish Line, H&M, Sephora and many more. Vibe members also benefit from exclusive deals and gain early access to product drops.

Consumers can sign up to the waitlist for the Klarna Card with one click, either directly in the latest version of the Klarna App or via desktop in the Klarna webapp. Consumers can also reach the waitlist directly via the Klarna website at http://klarna.com/us/card. Consumers on the waitlist will receive an email as soon as they can apply for the Klarna Card.

The Klarna Card will be available to US consumers in the very near future, and comes amid Klarna's rapid growth in the US, which continues to be Klarna's fastest-growing market. Over the past year, Klarna's US customer base has grown by over 70%, reaching 25 million consumers. The company's product and service offerings in the market also continue to strengthen, fuelled by the success of the Klarna App which has over 6 million US monthly active users, along with the recent launches of Klarna's "Pay Now" service, a new browser extension and sustainable collections in the Klarna App, helping consumers discover ethically conscious brands.

Klarna's footprint across multiple verticals, from fashion and beauty to entertainment, is also widening and includes leading US retailers Petco, The North Face, H&M, Sephora, Macy's, and Bed, Bath & Beyond, as well as the nation's biggest mall owners Simon and Macerich. The company also recently announced its expansion into sports, partnering with the legendary Chicago Bulls and Angel City Football Club (ACFC) of the National Women's Soccer League.

