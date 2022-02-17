John D. Hall Jr. Named to Staffing Industry Analysts' Staffing 100 List

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise announced today that company Founder and CEO John D. Hall Jr. has been named to the 2022 Staffing 100 list, compiled by Staffing Industry Analysts, his third inclusion in the list.

An acknowledgment of bold leadership, this year's Staffing 100 list recognizes a group of professionals navigated the uncertainties of 2021 and are charting a course into the future of workforce solutions. The CEOs, entrepreneurs, technologists, operational experts, workforce specialists, innovators and more who comprise the list are taking strong action to ensure success for their companies and the industry through their business practices, processes, philosophies and people-first mindsets.

"The world of work has undergone a dramatic shift and the task of keeping the workforce motivated and productive has rested with many of the enterprising leaders on the Staffing 100 list," said Subadhra Sriram, Editor & Publisher, Media Products, SIA. "Working relentlessly to move their companies and the workforce solutions ecosystem forward, these intrepid professionals have done what it takes to ensure the workforce solutions ecosystem continues to thrive."

"In all of AtWork's years as a leading staffing franchisor our focus has never changed," said Hall. "We continuously work to live our mission of being 'AtWork for You' by providing industry leading support to our owners, customized solutions for our clients and training and job opportunities for our employees. I believe this focus on service will continue to carry us to new heights for years to come."

"It's truly an honor to once again see John recognized as one of the staffing industry's 100 most influential people," said Jason Leverant, AtWork President and COO. "His focus has always been to make an impact in the staffing industry for the good and I think his track record speaks for itself!"

The Staffing 100 website, which includes the 2022 North American, Latin American and Hall of Fame lists, debuts this week. Those named to the lists are being honored during SIA's Executive Forum North America: Faster, Better, Stronger Feb. 28-March 3 in Austin, Texas. The list is also featured in the January/February 2022 issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine.

