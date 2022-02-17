- Seven new RAN products and solutions led by the flagship dual-band Radio 4490, which consumes 25 percent less power compared to current product

Ericsson 5G portfolio update puts energy efficiency center stage - Seven new RAN products and solutions led by the flagship dual-band Radio 4490, which consumes 25 percent less power compared to current product

KISTA, Sweden, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) continues to strengthen its radio access network (RAN) portfolio with solutions that address the 5G rollout and sustainability goals of communications service providers. Announced today, the portfolio additions will deliver sizeable energy savings and up to ten-fold capacity increases - with minimal or no added footprint.

Leading the portfolio enhancements is Radio 4490, a dual-band radio that delivers 25 percent lower power consumption and lesser weight compared to the current product. This radio type is compatible with most of the radio sites globally as it supports the main FDD (Frequency Division Duplex) bands being used by many service providers for their 5G deployment.

Ericsson is also launching a high-power version of the new dual-band radio, 4490 HP, which enables up to 50 percent more output power compared to current radios. The two new radios apply passive cooling - reducing power consumption further, as fans are not needed. They are also Cloud RAN-ready.

Per Narvinger, Head of Product Area Networks, Ericsson, says: "We continue to evolve our RAN portfolio with more solutions for smart, slim and sustainable 5G networks. Our latest innovations will further optimize 5G sites for both purpose-built and Cloud RAN deployments."

5G rollouts are accelerating across the world, with frontrunners gearing up for the shift to 5G Standalone to drive new consumer and enterprise use cases. Introducing 5G means added spectrum and hardware - which is where Ericsson's new products play a key role through the ability to raise capacity while slashing power usage - fueling efforts to break the energy curve.

The portfolio additions also include:

Easy-to-install 64T/R Massive MIMO AIR 6428 for mid-band, with 400MHz bandwidth for efficient RAN sharing, in a single-person-carry 25kg radio

Highly integrated, multi-band Antenna 4602 - only 398mm wide, designed for best wind load durability and for maintained site build requirements

Next-generation Interleaved AIR 3218 with industry-leading low height and weight, enabling Massive MIMO rollouts without growing visual antenna footprint

Expanded Deep Sleep mode software for new radios and Massive MIMO portfolios. Consumes up to 70 percent less power per radio during low traffic hours

Coverage Boost is a versatile 5G carrier aggregation software that delivers 60 percent wider reach for mid-band TDD (Time Division Duplex) compared to dual connectivity. It supports RAN Compute and Cloud RAN platforms

The new products are powered by next-generation Ericsson Silicon, with its footprint-reducing, less power-consuming multi-band, and wide-band capabilities for remote and Massive MIMO radios.

Gede Darmayusa , Director and CTO, PT XL Axiata, says: "XL Axiata always strives to provide the best customer experience to meet the ever-increasing demand for data services through the adoption of new technologies and other network initiatives. We have been pioneering the use of Ericsson's first-generation dual-band radio technology since 2019. With the launch of the new dual-band 4T4R radio, we expect this innovation to continue to help us maximize user experience with greater energy efficiency and operational excellence."

Ed Gubbins, Principal Analyst at Global Data, says: "With this launch Ericsson has shown its commitment to sustainability through energy-efficient products and solutions for 5G rollouts and site expansions. Ericsson's recipe includes in-house silicon, innovative radio and antenna product engineering, and advanced software features."

Learn more about the new RAN portfolio additions

RELATED LINKS

Ericsson Massive MIMO

Modernize sites with the latest multi-sector, dual-band radio

Ericsson 5G sites

Ericsson Antenna System

Ericsson Silicon

Ericsson Carrier Aggregation

A holistic approach to address RAN energy efficiency (Tech Unveiled blog)

Ericsson Blog: The Power of 5G Carrier Aggregation



NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here

Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts here

https://www.twitter.com/ericsson

https://www.facebook.com/ericsson

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:

Ericsson Newsroom

media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)

investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the business areas Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services and Emerging Business. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3507058/1536906.pdf PDF Ericsson 5G portfolio update puts energy efficiency center stage https://news.cision.com/ericsson/i/ericsson-site-engineer-with-a-lightweight-ericsson-radio-4490-on-a-rooftop,c3012103 Ericsson site engineer with a lightweight Ericsson Radio 4490 on a rooftop

View original content:

SOURCE Ericsson