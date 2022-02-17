Dell Technologies and VMware Facilitate Improved IT Agility for Munich Re

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Multi-cloud approach with Dell Technologies and VMware facilitates improved IT agility and adherence to regulatory requirements

Munich Re's private cloud uses Dell VxRail systems with VMware Cloud Foundation to create a hyperconverged infrastructure

Microsoft Azure VMware Solution delivers seamless hybrid cloud computing capabilities, offering greater workload flexibility

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and VMware are working with Munich Re, one of the world's leading reinsurers, to create a consistent approach to global IT operations that performs with improved performance and flexibility at the high level of security required for its data-intensive workloads.

Dell and VMware are assisting Munich Re to more easily adhere to compliance requirements and reduce IT costs. Azure VMware Solution, part of Microsoft Azure, and a modern private cloud based on Dell Technologies and VMware will help create a consistent multi-cloud architecture where data and workloads can be processed and delivered exactly where they are required and shared across multiple environments. The multi-cloud architecture will support Munich Re to offer a coherent customer experience across environments through a consistent IT infrastructure that consolidates all of Munich Re's global data centers into three hubs.

"With Dell Technologies and VMware, we are creating a consistent cloud operating model to standardize our infrastructure and increase our environment's performance, stability, and resilience in a smart way," said Robin Johnson, CIO at Munich Re. "This modern multi-cloud infrastructure will help us in our daily business operations by providing the agility to match the right cloud to any application or use case."

The Azure VMware Solution can accelerate application and cloud modernization initiatives with less risk and better economics than traditional approaches. It also allows for the extension or migration of existing VMware workloads natively on Microsoft Azure. Munich Re's private cloud will be based on Dell VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure systems with VMware Cloud Foundation software. Munich Re will also use VMware vRealize Cloud Management and VMware NSX to enable consistent management across cloud environments and enable security policies that follow workloads wherever they move.

"The insurance industry is going through a technology revolution ranging from how they process claims to how they engage their customers," said Bradd Lewis, Dell Technologies vice president and global lead for financial services. "Munich Re turned to Dell and VMware with the ambition of creating a multi-cloud strategy, that could provide a powerful and stable IT infrastructure and respond flexibly to the demands of a dynamic industry with a seamless, standardized and automated platform."

"Across the insurance industry, we are seeing our customers invest in hybrid-cloud strategies to deliver more efficient and tailored solutions for their clients," said Jennifer Manry, vice president, global industries, VMware. "But to remain resilient, it's no longer about a 'cloud first' approach—it's about being 'cloud smart'. Together with Dell, we are uniquely positioned to give Munich Re the power to accelerate innovation with a smarter path to a hybrid-cloud environment that enables the flexibility to scale quickly and move workloads between IT environments without restrictions or trade-offs."

