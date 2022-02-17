Dearth of inventory, price hikes pose challenges for home shoppers

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home buyers face another challenging shopping season to navigate, as Zillow®'s latest monthly report1 reveals record-breaking low inventory and unprecedented price growth.
The Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) rose 1.5% from December to January to $325,677, up 19.9% from a year ago. The annual growth rate represents an all-time high over the last 20 years, and the monthly pace continued to accelerate after reaching a low of 1.2% in November. If monthly price growth were to hold steady at January's pace, annual growth in 2022 would be 19%. Home values are up 30.9% — nearly $77,000 — since January 2020, on the eve of the pandemic.
"Home buyers today are making bids and closing deals despite some of the most challenging conditions ever: record-few homes for sale to choose from, priced at double-digit gains from last year, financed at sharply rising mortgage rates," said Jeff Tucker, senior economist at Zillow. "It remains to be seen how long buyers can weather this storm, and how long homeowners will watch values rise before deciding to list. Neither have blinked yet. Expect another sizzling hot spring shopping season."
The rising heat in the market is widespread. Monthly home value growth accelerated from December to January in 38 of the nation's 50 largest metropolitan areas. Among these, the fastest monthly growth was in Nashville, San Diego and Las Vegas, all at 2.5%. The slowest growth was in Milwaukee, New York and Washington, D.C., all at 0.7%.
Inventory plunges to record lows
Home shoppers hoping for an injection of options and relief from heightened competition after December's inventory drought instead saw the biggest decline in at least three years. Active inventory dropped 13% — the second straight double-digit monthly drop. Though inventory typically dips in the winter, active inventory is now 22% lower than a year ago, and 42.4% lower than January 2020.
A sharp cutback in new listings hitting the market — down 19% from December — was the main cause. January's flow of new listings was lower than any month since at least the beginning of 2019.
Sales of existing homes in January are expected to be somewhat lower than in December and January 2021. But at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, sales are starting the year roughly on par with full-year 2021 levels, which was the best year for existing sales since 2006. New home sales took a breather late last year as builders worked to complete the backlog of orders they booked in 2020, when they sold the most new homes in 14 years.
"If supply chains can untangle, builders should be able to complete and sell more homes this year than last," Tucker said.
Rent growth slows to a crawl
Monthly rent growth slowed dramatically, falling from 0.9% in November and December to a nearly flat 0.1% in January, the lowest rate seen since October 2020. Year-over-year rent growth was 15.9%, slightly lower than a record-high 16% in December, making typical rent $1,856 per month.
Metropolitan
Zillow
ZHVI –
ZHVI –
For-Sale
New For-
Zillow
ZORI –
United States
$325,677
19.9%
1.5%
-22.0%
-16.9%
$1,856
15.9%
New York, NY
$577,647
12.2%
0.7%
-29.3%
-26.9%
$2,788
17.3%
Los Angeles– Long Beach– Anaheim, CA
$878,396
18.5%
1.2%
-33.7%
-22.7%
$2,769
14.3%
Chicago, IL
$292,436
14.0%
0.9%
-26.8%
-20.7%
$1,770
11.1%
Dallas–Fort Worth, TX
$351,550
26.8%
2.2%
-21.7%
-17.6%
$1,704
18.3%
Philadelphia, PA
$315,442
14.2%
0.8%
-11.4%
-13.2%
$1,725
11.3%
Houston, TX
$282,014
19.6%
1.2%
-15.9%
-15.0%
$1,509
12.0%
Washington, D.C.
$529,871
11.6%
0.7%
-12.6%
-21.1%
$2,117
11.7%
Miami–Fort Lauderdale, FL
$404,601
23.5%
2.0%
-49.9%
-28.6%
$2,597
30.6%
Atlanta, GA
$344,420
28.6%
2.2%
-28.6%
-19.2%
$1,866
20.9%
Boston, MA
$617,198
14.1%
0.9%
-31.0%
-25.5%
$2,701
13.2%
San Francisco, CA
$1,391,474
18.3%
1.2%
-25.8%
-21.3%
$3,069
10.5%
Detroit, MI
$229,141
14.9%
1.1%
-6.7%
-11.0%
$1,377
10.7%
Riverside, CA
$544,220
26.7%
1.8%
-7.5%
-9.3%
$2,491
17.7%
Phoenix, AZ
$434,184
30.7%
1.3%
-7.2%
-4.0%
$1,864
25.6%
Seattle, WA
$733,604
23.1%
1.9%
-29.4%
-41.9%
$2,133
16.9%
Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN
$357,512
12.3%
0.8%
-6.5%
-18.1%
$1,585
5.9%
San Diego, CA
$857,991
24.9%
2.5%
-29.0%
-17.9%
$2,788
17.1%
St. Louis, MO
$226,743
14.4%
1.2%
-25.3%
-16.5%
$1,199
10.4%
Tampa, FL
$334,537
30.5%
2.4%
-26.2%
-9.1%
$1,975
28.2%
Baltimore, MD
$356,266
11.6%
0.8%
-10.6%
-12.2%
$1,782
12.2%
Denver, CO
$598,233
23.0%
1.7%
-37.7%
-19.3%
$1,875
15.0%
Pittsburgh, PA
$203,384
15.1%
0.9%
-8.1%
-5.4%
$1,318
7.8%
Portland, OR
$547,041
18.3%
1.2%
-17.5%
-18.1%
$1,799
12.2%
Charlotte, NC
$344,238
27.7%
2.1%
-16.1%
-19.2%
$1,705
19.1%
Sacramento, CA
$583,329
21.8%
1.4%
-38.1%
-41.3%
$2,188
11.7%
San Antonio, TX
$309,475
23.1%
1.8%
-20.2%
-13.9%
$1,389
15.7%
Orlando, FL
$346,877
24.9%
2.1%
-32.1%
-9.1%
$1,885
23.4%
Cincinnati, OH
$242,958
15.7%
1.0%
-11.6%
-15.9%
$1,391
9.8%
Cleveland, OH
$202,044
15.7%
0.9%
-35.7%
-22.8%
$1,244
9.0%
Kansas City, MO
$267,621
18.3%
1.3%
-9.3%
-18.2%
$1,253
10.0%
Las Vegas, NV
$405,542
28.5%
2.5%
-26.0%
-4.6%
$1,819
24.8%
Columbus, OH
$275,240
16.2%
1.2%
-8.0%
-12.5%
$1,374
10.5%
Indianapolis, IN
$249,065
20.0%
1.9%
-7.3%
-5.7%
$1,366
12.2%
San Jose, CA
$1,578,375
18.6%
1.8%
-37.3%
-22.2%
$3,031
10.3%
Austin, TX
$558,699
45.8%
2.3%
18.7%
-25.5%
$1,805
22.7%
Virginia Beach, VA
$305,036
15.1%
1.2%
-22.2%
-25.8%
$1,518
12.9%
Nashville, TN
$403,333
28.9%
2.5%
-34.4%
$1,757
19.5%
Providence, RI
$421,969
18.3%
1.0%
-36.7%
-22.1%
$1,779
14.0%
Milwaukee, WI
$252,346
12.1%
0.7%
-17.5%
$1,231
8.1%
Jacksonville, FL
$327,636
28.8%
2.3%
-21.9%
-11.1%
$1,718
23.0%
Memphis, TN
$212,725
19.7%
1.5%
-1.2%
-8.0%
$1,465
15.1%
Oklahoma City, OK
$201,016
16.6%
1.5%
-4.2%
-14.7%
$1,240
12.1%
Louisville–Jefferson County, KY
$227,188
14.2%
1.0%
-5.2%
-15.3%
$1,175
9.9%
Hartford, CT
$299,964
15.1%
1.0%
-37.3%
-23.8%
$1,532
8.4%
Richmond, VA
$309,300
14.3%
1.3%
-18.8%
-24.1%
$1,493
13.0%
New Orleans, LA
$255,960
14.2%
1.0%
-24.5%
-15.9%
$1,426
16.0%
Buffalo, NY
$227,420
18.4%
0.8%
-13.2%
-10.7%
$1,096
8.3%
Raleigh, NC
$410,121
31.7%
2.2%
-37.2%
-25.2%
$1,648
18.4%
Birmingham, AL
$222,928
17.1%
1.3%
-25.7%
-22.6%
$1,268
11.0%
Salt Lake City, UT
$560,944
27.6%
1.5%
-19.5%
-27.6%
$1,645
19.4%
*Table ordered by market size
1 The Zillow Real Estate Market Report is a monthly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Research. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research. The data in the Zillow Real Estate Market Report is aggregated from public sources by a number of data providers for 928 metropolitan and micropolitan areas, dating back to 2000. Mortgage and home loan data is typically recorded in each county and publicly available through a county recorder's office. All current monthly data at the national, state, metro, city, ZIP code and neighborhood levels can be accessed at www.zillow.com/research/data.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and ease.
Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®, Zillow Offers®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans™, Zillow Closing Services™, Zillow Homes, Inc., Trulia®, Out East®, ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, dotloop®, StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).
