Clinical study published regarding XNK Therapeutics' NK cell-based product

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced that the first-in-human Phase I study ACP-001, performed at the Karolinska University Hospital in Huddinge, Sweden, has been published in Cell Reports Medicine. The study demonstrates that XNK's autologous natural killer (NK) cell-based immunotherapy is feasible. Furthermore, it shows a good safety profile and promising efficacy data as consolidation treatment following autologous stem cell transplantation in patients newly diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

"XNK is focused on the clinical development of autologous natural killer cell-based products using its proprietary technology platform. Having this study completed is an important milestone in XNK's clinical development" said Johan Aschan, CMO of XNK Therapeutics.

The study was performed at the Karolinska University Hospital, Stockholm, Sweden, together with leading scientists at Karolinska Institutet, in a setting of consolidation treatment following autologous stem cell transplantation in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. The study was an open, single-arm, triple escalating dose/patient clinical trial with the primary objective of studying the product's safety and tolerability. In the study, the therapy showed a good safety profile, no observed serious adverse events and promising efficacy data with objective detectable responses in all patients with measurable disease. XNK Therapeutics is continuing its clinical development in multiple myeloma. Its leading investigational drug candidate is currently studied in a randomized Phase II clinical trial (ISA-HC-NK).

Link to publication:

https://www.cell.com/cell-reports-medicine/fulltext/S2666-3791(22)00001-5#

For more information, please contact:

Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics

Tel: +46 706 70 36 75

E-mail: johan.liwing@xnktherapeutics.com

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunotherapy company focusing its efforts on preventing and treating cancer by developing novel NK cell-based therapies. The company is at the forefront of the development of autologous NK cell-based products using its proprietary technology platform. The company's platform technology and lead investigational candidate drug was developed specifically to target cancers, including settings where allogeneic cell products are not readily applicable. The Company's objective is for its investigational candidate drug and proprietary platform technology to constitute key components in the cancer treatments of tomorrow. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com.

About multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma (MM) is the third most frequent hematological malignancy worldwide. MM treatment has improved over the last two decades with the development and introduction of new agents leading to more effective treatments. Regardless of this, MM remains a fatal disease in the majority of cases. New therapies are needed in this context.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16693/3508368/1536353.pdf Clinical study published regarding XNK Therapeuticsâ€™ NK cell-based product https://news.cision.com/xnk-therapeutics-ab/i/johan-aschan,c3012984 Johan Aschan

View original content:

SOURCE XNK Therapeutics AB