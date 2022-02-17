CBIZ REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 RESULTS

CLEVELAND, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc., (NYSE: CBZ) ("CBIZ", or the "Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, today announced fourth-quarter and full-year results for the period ended December 31, 2021.
For the 2021 fourth quarter, CBIZ recorded revenue of $242.8 million, an increase of $31.7 million, or 15.0%, compared with $211.1 million reported for the same period in 2020. Acquired operations, net of divestitures, contributed $11.9 million, or 5.6%, to fourth-quarter 2021 revenue growth. Same-unit revenue increased by $19.8 million, or 9.4%, for the quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. Loss from continuing operations was $9.6 million, in the 2021 fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $0.1 million for the same period a year ago.
For the full year ended December 31, 2021, CBIZ recorded revenue of $1,104.9 million, an increase of $141.0 million, or 14.6%, over the $963.9 million recorded for the same period in 2020. Acquisitions, net of divestitures, contributed $66.7 million, or 6.9%, to revenue growth in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Same-unit revenue increased by $74.3 million, or 7.7%, compared with the same period a year ago. Income from continuing operations was $70.9 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared with $78.3 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.
As previously announced on June 30, 2021, the Company reached a settlement agreement with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center ("UPMC") related to claims arising from a lawsuit filed in connection with actuarial services provided by a former employee in 2013. Net of insurance proceeds, the pretax charge related to this settlement in the second quarter of 2021 was $30.5 million. In addition, on June 1, 2021, the Company divested a small, non-core wholesale insurance business and recorded a pretax gain of $6.3 million on the sale. Eliminating the impact of these non-recurring items, adjusted diluted EPS for the twelve months of 2021 increased by 16.9% to $1.66, compared with $1.42 reported a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 12.4% to $148.5 million, compared with $132.1 million in 2020.
As previously announced on January 10, 2022, the Company acquired Marks Paneth, a New York City-based accounting firm. This transaction is expected to add approximately $138.0 million of revenue to CBIZ in 2022. Eliminating the impact of one-time transaction-related costs and first year integration costs, contribution to earnings per share in 2022 is expected to be approximately $0.10, growing to a range of $0.20 to $0.25 per share by 2025, after all remaining transition-related integration costs are addressed. On a GAAP reported basis, the transaction is expected to have minimal impact on earnings per share in 2022, but is expected to be significantly accretive after first-year transaction and integration costs are incurred.
Reconciliations for adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the tables of this release.
For the full year ended December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased a total of 3.0 million shares of its common stock on the open market. The balance outstanding on the Company's unsecured credit facility on December 31, 2021, was $155.3 million with $234.5 million of unused borrowing capacity.
Jerry Grisko, CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "2021 was a year to be celebrated at CBIZ. As we marked our 25-year anniversary, I am proud to report exceptional results for the past year with record growth across nearly every major service line. In addition to continued strong demand for the core, essential, services that we provide to our clients regardless of business climate, we experienced very high demand for our more specialty and project-based advisory services as well, an increasing trend that demonstrates the optimistic outlook of our clients as they continue to focus on growth."
"2021 also proved to be an important year for our strategic acquisition activity as we capitalized on a full and expanding pipeline of opportunities starting early in the year," Grisko continued. "We closed six acquisitions adding approximately $75 million in annualized revenue. While the seasonal nature of a number of these mid-year acquisitions negatively impacted fourth quarter margins in 2021, they will be very accretive in 2022 and beyond. Our momentum with M&A continued with our recent acquisition of Marks Paneth in early January, adding more than 600 professionals to our team and approximately $138 million in annual revenue."
"Coming off such a strong year, and with the completion of our latest acquisition, we expect another year of solid growth in 2022," Grisko concluded.
2022 Outlook
- The Company expects revenue to grow within a range of 19% to 21% over the prior year.
- Although a number of factors may impact the tax rate, the Company expects an effective tax rate of approximately 25%.
- The Company expects a weighted average fully diluted share count of approximately 53.0 to 53.5 million shares.
- The Company expects GAAP fully diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow within a range of 43% to 46%, to $1.89 to $1.93 per share over the $1.32 per share reported for 2021.
- The Company expects adjusted fully diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow within a range of 20% to 22%, to $1.99 to $2.03 per share over the adjusted $1.66 per share reported for 2021.
Conference Call
CBIZ will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. (ET) today to discuss its results. The call will be webcast and an archived replay will be available at https://cbiz.gcs-web.com/investor-overview. Participants may register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10163760/f162c4adc0.
About CBIZ
CBIZ is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 offices in 32 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business and operations and those of our clients; the Company's ability to adequately manage and sustain its growth; the Company's dependence on the current trend of outsourcing business services; the Company's dependence on the services of its CEO and other key employees; competitive pricing pressures; general business and economic conditions; and changes in governmental regulation and tax laws affecting the Company's insurance business or its business services operations. A more detailed description of such risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.
CBIZ, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2021
%
2020
%
Revenue
$ 242,828
100.0%
$ 211,110
100.0%
Operating expenses (1)
246,402
101.5
211,748
100.3
Gross loss
(3,574)
(1.5)
(638)
(0.3)
Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)
14,816
6.1
13,078
6.2
Operating loss
(18,390)
(7.6)
(13,716)
(6.5)
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense
(1,016)
(0.4)
(816)
(0.4)
Loss on sale of operations, net
(390)
(0.2)
(587)
(0.3)
Other income, net (1) (2)
6,212
2.6
13,050
6.2
Total other income, net
4,806
2.0
11,647
5.5
Loss from continuing operations before income tax benefit
(13,584)
(5.6)
(2,069)
(1.0)
Income tax benefit
(3,971)
(1,979)
Loss from continuing operations
(9,613)
(4.0)
(90)
—
Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax
(7)
(4)
Net loss
$ (9,620)
(4.0)%
$ (94)
—%
Diluted loss per share:
Continuing operations
$ (0.19)
$ —
Discontinued operations
—
—
Net loss
$ (0.19)
$ —
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
51,899
54,039
Other data from continuing operations:
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$ (5,021)
$ 5,196
(1)
CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and
Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 are as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31,
2021
% of Revenue
2020
% of Revenue
Operating expenses
$ 6,152
2.5%
$ 11,010
5.2%
Corporate general and administrative expenses
908
0.4%
1,244
0.6%
Other income, net
7,060
2.9%
12,254
5.8%
Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 are
Three Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
As
Deferred
Adjusted
% of
As
Deferred
Adjusted
% of
Gross margin
$ (3,574)
$ 6,152
$ 2,578
1.1%
$ (638)
$ 11,010
$ 10,372
4.9%
Operating income (expense)
(18,390)
7,060
(11,330)
(4.7)%
(13,716)
12,254
(1,462)
(0.7)%
Other income (expense), net
6,212
(7,060)
(848)
(0.3)%
13,050
(12,254)
796
0.4%
Loss from continuing operations
(13,584)
—
(13,584)
(5.6)%
(2,069)
—
(2,069)
(1.0)%
(2)
Included in "Other income, net" for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, is expense of $0.8 million and income of $0.5 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of
(3)
Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.
CBIZ, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2021
%
2020
%
Revenue
$ 1,104,925
100.0%
$ 963,897
100.0%
Operating expenses (1)
945,635
85.6
825,351
85.6
Gross margin
159,290
14.4
138,546
14.4
Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)
56,150
5.1
46,066
4.8
Legal settlement, net
30,468
2.7
—
—
Operating income
72,672
6.6
92,480
9.6
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(3,868)
(0.4)
(4,983)
(0.5)
Gain (loss) on sale of operations, net
5,995
0.5
(509)
(0.1)
Other income, net (1) (2)
18,241
1.7
16,500
1.7
Total other income, net
20,368
1.8
11,008
1.1
Income from continuing operations before income tax expense
93,040
8.4
103,488
10.7
Income tax expense
22,129
25,141
Income from continuing operations
70,911
6.4
78,347
8.1
Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax
(24)
(48)
Net income
$ 70,887
6.4%
$ 78,299
8.1%
Diluted income per share:
Continuing operations
$ 1.32
$ 1.42
Discontinued operations
—
(0.01)
Net income
$ 1.32
$ 1.41
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
53,723
55,359
Other data from continuing operations:
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$ 148,459
$ 132,119
Adjusted EPS (3)
$ 1.66
$ 1.42
(1)
CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and
Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 are as follows (in thousands):
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2021
% of Revenue
2020
% of Revenue
Operating expenses
$ 17,317
1.6%
$ 13,806
1.4%
Corporate general and administrative expenses
2,168
0.2%
1,587
0.2%
Other income, net
19,485
1.8%
15,393
1.6%
Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the twelve months
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
As Reported
Deferred Compensation Plan
Adjusted
% of Revenue
As Reported
Deferred Compensation Plan
Adjusted
% of Revenue
Gross margin
$159,290
$17,317
$176,607
16.00%
$138,546
$13,806
$152,352
15.80%
Operating income
72,672
19,485
92,157
8.30%
92,480
15,393
107,873
11.20%
Other income (expense), net
18,241
-19,485
-1,244
-0.10%
16,500
-15,393
1,107
0.10%
Income from continuing operations before income tax expense
93,040
—
93,040
8.40%
103,488
—
103,488
10.70%
(2)
Included in "Other income, net" for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, is expense of $2.4 million and
(3)
Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable
CBIZ, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
SELECT SEGMENT DATA
Three Months Ended December
Twelve Months Ended December
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
Financial Services
$ 156,056
$ 131,419
734,026
629,778
Benefits and Insurance Services
76,667
70,325
332,323
297,758
National Practices
10,105
9,366
38,576
36,361
Total
$ 242,828
$ 211,110
$ 1,104,925
$ 963,897
Gross Margin
Financial Services
(3,338)
2,147
$ 125,788
$ 104,569
Benefits and Insurance Services
8,765
10,487
60,673
49,401
National Practices
1,153
1,072
4,082
3,724
Operating expenses - unallocated (1):
Other expense
(4,002)
(3,334)
(13,936)
(5,342)
Deferred compensation
(6,152)
(11,010)
(17,317)
(13,806)
Total
$ (3,574)
$ (638)
$ 159,290
$ 138,546
(1)
Represents operating expenses not directly allocated to individual businesses, including stock-based compensation,
CBIZ, INC.
SELECT CASH FLOW DATA
(In thousands)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Net income
$ 70,887
$ 78,299
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
27,078
23,139
(Gain) loss on sale of operations, net
(5,995)
509
Bad debt expense, net of recoveries
3,054
4,409
Adjustments to contingent earnout liability, net
2,367
(629)
Stock-based compensation expense
11,407
8,869
Other noncash adjustments
9,108
(285)
Net income, after adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
117,906
114,311
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures
13,272
32,605
Operating cash flows provided by continuing operations
131,178
146,916
Operating cash used in discontinued operations
(24)
(71)
Net cash provided by operating activities
131,154
146,845
Net cash used in investing activities
(82,010)
(46,406)
Net cash used in financing activities
(69,005)
(76,609)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(19,861)
23,830
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
$ 170,335
$ 146,505
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 150,474
$ 170,335
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,997
$ 4,652
Restricted cash
30,383
23,951
Cash equivalents included in funds held for clients
118,094
141,732
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 150,474
$ 170,335
CBIZ, INC.
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS
(In thousands)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Cash and cash equivalents
1,997
4,652
Restricted cash
30,383
23,951
Accounts receivable, net
242,168
216,175
Current assets before funds held for clients
293,765
268,991
Funds held for clients
157,909
167,440
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
840,783
756,750
Total assets
1,627,934
1,513,754
Current liabilities before client fund obligations
265,174
211,285
Client fund obligations
158,115
166,989
Total long-term debt
154,851
107,192
Total liabilities
923,386
811,134
Treasury stock
(694,716)
(595,297)
Total stockholders' equity
704,548
702,620
Debt to equity
22.0%
15.3%
Days sales outstanding (DSO) - continuing operations (1)
71
72
Shares outstanding
52,038
54,099
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
52,637
54,288
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
53,723
55,359
(1)
DSO is provided for continuing operations and represents accounts receivable, net, at the end of the period, divided by trailing
CBIZ, INC.
GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA(1)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended December
Twelve Months Ended December
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Loss) Income from continuing operations
$ (9,613)
$ (90)
$ 70,911
$ 78,347
Interest expense
1,016
816
3,868
4,983
Income tax (benefit) expense
(3,971)
(1,979)
22,129
25,141
Loss (gain) on sale of operations, net
390
587
(5,995)
509
Legal settlement, net
—
—
30,468
—
Depreciation
2,771
2,516
10,781
9,568
Amortization
4,386
3,346
16,297
13,571
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (5,021)
$ 5,196
$ 148,459
$ 132,119
(1)
CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly
CBIZ, INC.
GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Loss) Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") from Continuing Operations to Adjusted (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations and EPS(1)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended December
Twelve Months Ended December
Amounts
EPS
Amounts
EPS
(Loss) Income from continuing operations
$ (9,613)
$ (0.19)
$ 70,911
$ 1.32
Adjustments:
Gain on sale of operations, net
—
—
(6,311)
(0.12)
Legal settlement, net
—
—
30,468
0.57
Income tax effect related to adjustments
—
—
(5,746)
(0.11)
Adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations
$ (9,613)
$ (0.19)
$ 89,322
$ 1.66
(1)
CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted (Loss) Income and Adjusted EPS to the most
CBIZ, INC.
GAAP RECONCILIATION
Full Year 2022 EPS from Continuing Operations Guidance to Full Year 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS
(In thousands)
Full Year 2022 Guidance
Low
High
Diluted EPS - GAAP Guidance
$ 1.89
$ 1.93
Integration cost related to Marks Paneth
0.10
0.10
Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance
$ 1.99
$ 2.03
GAAP Diluted EPS for 2021
$ 1.32
$ 1.32
Adjusted Diluted EPS for 2021
$ 1.66
$ 1.66
GAAP Diluted EPS Range
43%
46%
Adjusted Diluted EPS Range
20%
22%
View original content:
SOURCE CBIZ, Inc.