Accusoft Corporation Launches the Women In Tech Scholarship

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accusoft announces the launch of the Women In Tech Scholarship for 2022. The new scholarship program is aimed at female students passionate about pursuing a career in the Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics fields.

The scholarship is open to a female-identifying undergraduate student pursuing a two or four-year degree and studying STEM. Accusoft will award $3,000 in scholarship to the winner. Apply at https://bold.org/scholarships/women-in-tech-scholarship/



The tech field has been exploding recently and offers lucrative job opportunities. Unfortunately, women are still quite underrepresented in all STEM fields, including tech. Despite making up roughly half of the workforce, less than 27% of tech positions are held by women and only 22% of Fortune 500 tech companies have female leaders.

This scholarship aims to support women pursuing STEM so they can find successful careers and create a more diverse workforce.

"Accusoft is a software company with a mission to make the world in which we live and work a better place," said Jack Berlin, CEO of Accusoft. "We do this by inventing new ways to help organizations become more efficient and innovative, promoting the continuous improvement of our community, and working to minimize our impact on natural resources. We hope that our new scholarship will not only encourage women to go into the tech field but also to give them the resources to complete their degree."

To apply, students must write an essay detailing why they are interested in STEM and what their career goals are. Apply at https://bold.org/scholarships/women-in-tech-scholarship/

Applications are due May 29th, 2022. The winner will be announced on June 30, 2022.

