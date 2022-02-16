Tiara Yachts Introduces New Inboard Powered Model, EX 60

HOLLAND, Mich., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiara Yachts, family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, announced its new inboard powered yacht model, EX 60, the largest inboard model Tiara Yachts has ever built. Whether cruising, entertaining or enjoying water sports, each EX 60 configuration reflects the owner and their unique boating lifestyle, offering optimal performance. The model is set to debut later this year.

Flexible and customizable, the new model offers four unique mid and aft cockpit configurations. Inside the EX 60, luxury is endless, with the salon and galley integrated seamlessly to the cockpit, boaters can maximize space for socializing and entertaining in comfort and style. Below deck, three peaceful sleeping quarters can accommodate six adults, while two private heads provide added convenience.

"This is really uncharted in some ways, for this particular design, as we blend elements that we know are proven in our outboard line and take portions we've learned from the inboard models," said Tom Slikkers, CEO and President of Tiara Yachts. "We've worked to accommodate the cruising proficiency and mix that with day boating, raising the bar about who we are and what we do all at the same time."

In a longstanding partnership with Volvo Penta, the EX 60 will offer multiple Twin IPS options paired with the latest Volvo and Garmin technology, including assisted docking. Peace, tranquility, and adventure are effortless with the reinvigorated and quiet Bluewater Performance that allows you to venture farther and explore for the day, weekend, or week.

To further highlight the story behind this model and its unique place in the Tiara lineup, Tiara Yachts commissioned an Eye of the Designer video.

A scale model of the EX 60 will be available for viewing at the Miami Boat Show, beginning on February 16. It is set to debut to customers and dealers later this year.

For more information about the new EX 60 model, please visit tiarayachts.com/ex-60.

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 39 to 53 feet, in the Open and Coupe lines. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 48 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX) and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts.com.

