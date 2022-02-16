Registration Opens for MDA Summer Camp for Children with Neuromuscular Diseases

Following two years of virtual MDA Summer Camp due to the pandemic, the Muscular Dystrophy Association is building back the in-person experience in locations across the country, and continuing a virtual option.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) announced today the opening of registration for its MDA Summer Camp program, for children ages 8 to 17 living with muscular dystrophy and related neuromuscular diseases. For over 65 years, MDA Summer Camp has offered at no cost to families, giving children and teens the opportunity to gain critical life-skills including self confidence, independence, self-advocacy, and making lifelong friendships in an inclusive and accessible environment. Families will have the option to select their desired location pending availability.

In 2020, MDA pivoted to a virtual MDA Summer Camp throughout the pandemic, with programming that proved very popular with an expanded community including children with less mobility who weren't previously able to attend in-person sessions.

"There is a certain magic about MDA Summer Camp, and we know how important and valuable a camp experience is for our community. We are thrilled to be able to offer several options for campers this summer, both providing an opportunity for fun and connection that is so needed given the events of the past few years. We remain focused on building the program back safely, while continuing to expand the programs we offer in future years," said Alicia Dobosz, Senior Director, Recreation & Community Programs of MDA.

"I'm very excited that MDA Summer Camp is returning in-person this year as well as virtually. This hybrid model means that any child in the U.S. living with a neuromuscular disease—including those with less mobility—can still participate. Summer camp provides kids with new experiences that build life skills and confidence, and it also lets them form new friendships. These personal connections are priceless because they provide our kids with support throughout the year. That's why we say 'Summer camp isn't just a place, it's a feeling.' We're so grateful to our dedicated volunteers and generous sponsors for helping MDA build Summer Camp back stronger!" said Donald S. Wood, PhD, president and CEO of MDA.

MDA Summer Camp sessions will be held weekly from the last week of May through the last week of August in one-week sessions. For both in-person and virtual Camp, campers and families alike can expect diverse and inclusive programming, with an array of outdoor adaptive recreation with activities from sports, swimming, horseback riding, zip lining, and campfire cookouts. Virtual Camp allows kids to try new things, develop friends from all over the country, enjoy arts and crafts, STEM programming, gaming, and more. Every activity is adapted to the abilities of campers with neuromuscular disease.

Thank you to the generous donors and partners whose dedication to support the neuromuscular disease community. Their support enables MDA to transform and empower the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases through the funding of research, care, and advocacy.

Thank you to the following partners for their annual support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association:

Transformer support is provided by IAFF and CITGO Petroleum Corporation.

Visionary support is provided by Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Acosta Sales & Marketing, Dutch Bros., Albertsons Companies Foundation, and the NALC.

Leader support is provided by Burn Boot Camp, Harley-Davidson Eastern Dealers Association, Jiffy Lube and MDA Ride for Life.

STEM support is provided by General Motors.

About the Muscular Dystrophy Association

For 70 years, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been committed to transforming the lives of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures. Research we have supported is directly linked to life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. MDA's MOVR is the first and only data hub that aggregates clinical, genetic, and patient-reported data for multiple neuromuscular diseases to improve health outcomes and accelerate drug development. MDA supports the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation's top medical institutions. Our Resource Center serves the community with one-on-one specialized support, and we offer educational conferences, events, and materials for families and healthcare providers. MDA Advocacy supports equal access for our community, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at summer camp and through recreational programs, at no cost to families. For more information, visit mda.org.

