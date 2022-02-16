Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Announces Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEWPORT, R.I., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. ("Pangaea" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PANL), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, an increase of 43% from its previous quarterly cash dividend, to be paid on March 15, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of March 1, 2022.

Pangaea's Chief Executive Officer, Mark Filanowski, commented, "We see continued strength in the shipping markets in which we participate, and we feel we are in a longer upturn cycle than historical shipping markets we have experienced. Demand is strong, and new supply is constrained by the low newbuilding order book for bulkers and uncertainty by owners in what type of ship to build. The second half of 2021 was good for us, and we wish to reward shareholders for their faith in Pangaea's business plan and its management."

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers with a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, and voyage planning. Learn more at www.pangaeals.com.

