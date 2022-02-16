InventHelp Inventor Develops New Rechargeable Battery Bank Option (PHL-142)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe, efficient and portable way to power mobile devices, power tools, lighting and other items," said an inventor, from Willingboro, N.J., "so I invented DON'S PORTABLE BATTERY. My design offers a portable power solution without the hassle of a gas-powered generator."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective rechargeable battery bank option for users. In doing so, it enables users to power or charge mobile devices and a range of low to moderate AC power and DC power devices. As a result, it increases convenience and it provides added safety. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for households, outdoor enthusiasts and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

