InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Line of Clothing (SCO-100)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modified line of clothing that can be easily altered to show support for various causes," said an inventor, from Yuba City, Calif., "so I invented CLOTHING DESIGN CONCEPT-PATCHES. My versatile design allows the user to create a variety of looks."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a simple way to customize or alter the appearance of various clothing items. In doing so, it could promote awareness or support for a vast array of causes. It also enhances style and it could spark attention. The invention features a fun and functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SCO-100, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp