Infor Extends Commitment to Sustainability in Fashion with Made2Flow Partnership

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced it has formed a partnership with Made2Flow, a tech company specializing in analysis and validation of environmental data in the fashion industry. The relationship will support global fashion brands looking to increase transparency of the production supply chain through traceability and impact measurement solutions across tiers one to four.

Consumer-driven interest in the environmental impact of purchases is driving the fashion industry and brand owners towards providing more information on the sustainable credentials of their products.

This means fashion brands are under increasing pressure to introduce more sustainable manufacturing processes, and be transparent in communicating these practices, both to consumers and to regulatory authorities.

The only way to understand how sustainable different products are is by measuring their environmental impact in relation to CO2, water and other environmental indicators. The process of measuring the extent of a brand's environmental impact is both complex and time consuming. It requires tight engagement from the brands and their production partners, to gather, normalize and validate the necessary data.

Infor and Made2Flow will support this process through automating environmental impact calculations, which leverage machine learning to bridge potential gaps, to provide credible and transparent results. Infor's product lifecycle management (PLM) capabilities will dovetail with the Made2Flow platform, providing crucial data for impact measurement purposes, with the collaboration set to enable fashion companies to continuously measure the environmental impact of products to meet targets and reassure stakeholders.

"Infor already has more than 1,000 fashion customers globally and is well positioned to extend its proposition to encompass enhanced sustainability analysis and reporting. With the demands of today's fashion market in sharp focus, not only can Infor reduce design and development time by up to 50%, its partnership with Made2Flow will afford fashion companies greater visibility of impact measurements across their supply chain, and identify areas that can be improved to minimize carbon footprints," comments Helene Behrenfeldt, Infor's industry and solution strategy director for the fashion industry.

"Through capturing data from the entire supply chain, from yarn suppliers and fabric companies to garment producers, Infor and Made2Flow have the means to facilitate meaningful, real time on impact measurements for a given collection or style, to provide a benchmark from which to deliver improvements, and to facilitate the transparency consumers and governments increasingly demand."

"At Made2Flow, we developed technologies to overcome data gaps and data validation to finally be able to measure entire collections continuously in a credible manner. Thanks to our Bill of Processes (BOP) engine, we manage to normalize data and allow brands and suppliers to understand their impact hotspots. Developing regulations force fashion brands not only to use impact measurement as a consumer-facing solution but, for internal purpose, to control in real time impact reduction activities. Thanks to the collaboration with Infor, brands will be able to accurately measure their sustainability efforts and drive to faster impact reduction as an intuitive working tool. At Made2flow, we are great believers of partnerships such as this one. It is the only way to transition to a low-impact industry," comments Tal Shogol, CEO of Made2Flow.

